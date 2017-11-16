Smart & Final Stores' (SFS) CEO David Hirz on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 15, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Laura Bainbridge - IR

David Hirz - CEO and President

Richard Phegley - CFO and SVP

Scott Drew - EVP, Operations

Analysts

Karen Short - Barclays

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Partners

Alvin Concepcion - Citigroup

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Wolf - Loop Capital

Bill Kirk - RBC Capital Markets

Vincent Sinisi - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Smart & Final Stores Incorporated Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Laura Bainbridge with Investor Relations.

Laura Bainbridge

Thank you for joining us today as we discuss Smart & Final Stores' third quarter 2017 financial results, which was a 16-week quarter ended October 8th, 2017. Participating on today's call will be Dave Hirz, Smart & Final's President and CEO; and Rick Phegley, Smart & Final's CFO. Scott Drew, Executive Vice President of Operations, will also be available for the Q&A portion of the call.

Before we begin, we want to remind you that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Our actual results could differ in a material manner from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in the company's SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

During this conference call, the company will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA. The company uses these as measures of operating performance, not as measures of liquidity. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Please refer to the company's earnings release made available on its Investor Relations website for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I will turn the call over to Dave Hirz, Smart & Final's President and Chief Executive Officer.

David Hirz

Thanks Laura. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us today as we review our third quarter 2017 results as well as provide some thoughts about the industry, and our place in this changing environment.

Today's call comes in a dynamic time for the industry with new competitors, formats, and channels of distribution impacting the marketplace. In today's environment, we remain confident in about Smart & Final's future and today I'll discuss some of the reasons why with a focus on two key factors.

The first consideration is our recent performance and trends. As we'll discuss today, the third quarter showed continued operational and financial strength. In the third quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was $62.9 million, compared to $72.4 million in the first half of 2017. And we recorded a second consecutive quarter of positive comparable store sales with a positive 1.5% sales comp.

While we saw heightened competitive activity in the Smart & Final banner in the third quarter and increased our promotional spending as a result, we maintained product gross margin at a higher level compared to the prior year quarter.

We'll discuss our guidance for the fourth quarter later in today's call, but the headline is that we're seeing continued strength in the quarter-to-date and we project that we'll achieve comp store sales growth of 2.5% to 2.75% in the fourth quarter.

Through this year, the sales environment has been choppy for sure, but our solid comparable store sales and gross margins are encouraging indicators for the fourth quarter.

The second key consideration to review today is how Smart & Final is positioned in both of our store banners to be less exposed in conventional supermarket operators to the new trends in our market. We are truly a differentiated concept in acquired marketplace with our strong business-to-business sales, plus our merchandising emphasis and warehouse clubs sizes, and our strong penetration of quality private label products.

Our position in the market is different and reflects the evolution we've seen over our more than 145-year history in serving business and household customers. With this as context, let's turn for a moment to the third quarter results released today.

In the quarter, year-to-year adjusted EBITDA grew by 10% on a 4.5% sales growth and we delivered the second sequential quarter of growth in comparable store sales. As expected, we're seeing continued improvement in product level inflation. After eight quarters of deflation, the return to an inflationary environment is beginning to help with store level operating expense leverage.

Growth in the average ticket amount is being at or above the underlying inflation rate, demonstrating our ability to pass through inflation and product costs. However, in the Smart & Final banner, we've had to increase our promotional spend to address the increasing levels of promotional activity by conventional supermarket operators.

Despite the increased promotional spending, in the third quarter, our product margins in the banner were actually about 30 basis points higher year-over-year as we've improved inventory shrink rates and maintained our focus on reducing cost of goods, primarily through our aggressive strategic sourcing initiatives.

We worked hard to maintain our total store pricing advantage over conventional supermarket operators, our everyday low price strategy saved Smart & Final banner customers 8% to 12% when compared to shopping at traditional grocery stores.

And these are real savings, wall-to-wall, measuring the lowest price that the consumer is paying for an item including store promotional discounts, club card offers at conventional grocers or their manufacturing incentives.

Turning to the Smart & Final banner new stores. Our recent vintages of new stores are performing well. In the third quarter, the comparable store sales rate for both our 2015 and our 2016 stores was in the 6% range, even though inflation was below the 2% average rate we expect over the longer term. As these stores mature, continued sales growth should help us further leverage operating costs.

So, returning to how we're positioned in the market. Very simply put, we're not a conventional supermarket operator. Over 40% of our total company sales come from small businesses, clubs and organizations.

While we complete with conventional grocers for household customers and our value pricing to save these money in household and grocery items, we're also attracting customers through our deepest sort of deep assortment of club items that are also typically in warehouse club stores.

In fact, we have more warehouse club back items than our SKU assortment than are carried by the largest national warehouse club chain. And these items are priced with the great values that our customers have come to expect from us.

We have broad assortment of private label across our key product categories in both food and non-food SKUs. This represents a high quality set of items priced at a significant discount to the national brand equivalent products.

Offerings in our flagship first three brand representing more than three quarters of our private label sales and offerings in our fast growing Sun Harvest of natural and organic products are the foundation of the 30% private label sales penetration rate that we've achieved in the Smart & Final banner stores. Private label sales are key differentiator for Smart & Final, one which we believe we can continue to grow.

We're also different in the customers that we serve, in both of our store banners, Smart & Final and Cash & Carry. We've developed a significant percentage of our sales through serving business customers. Business customers are one of our key successes. These customers may take more effort to acquire, but once they become shoppers, we believe there appreciate our consistency in product selection and great value and as a result, tend to be more loyal.

In the Cash & Carry banner, we expect business customers will represent almost all of the roughly $1 billion in annual sales volume that we expect in 2017. These customers appreciate the immediate product availability, the price transparency, and the convenience of a store-based supplier for their food service businesses and advantage is difficult for the large direct delivering food service companies to match. And these business customers certainly can be supplied by a conventional grocery store.

In the Smart & Final banner, our business customer is about 30% of our sales. These customers are quite varied in their type of business and as a result, they purchase a mix of true business items as well as many household focused items. What our stores offer is the ability to complete two shops in one-stop. As a result, we estimate that their basket size is approximately 90% larger than the typical household customer.

Our points of differentiation and product mix and lower labor utilization and store operating costs when compared to more conventional retailers allow us to offer customers strong value pricing with great in-store service and convenient locations.

Because of this, we believe that our customer remains a largely store-based shopper, whether it's a household or business customer. But we also want to be sure we're meeting the evolving needs of both current and potential customers who want online alternatives.

While online is currently a very small percentage of our sales, it's growing at over 40% this year and we expect it will be increasing focal point for revolving retail strategy. Thus far, we believe the delivery is attracting customers that might not otherwise shop regularly in our stores and their basket size is double the typical in-store customer.

To support this sales channel, we're enhancing our supply chain technology and have developed partnerships to operate in the space. And the remainder of this year and in 2018, we plan to continue investing in the digital channel through our presence and delivery and ensure we're providing our customers with seamless online experience.

In the Smart & Final banner, largely with our partnership with Instacart, we now offer delivery as an option from over 75% of our stores. Late in the third quarter, we launched shop.smartandfinal.com, where or customers can order directly from our website, enhancing our customer experience through our own front end marketing and data collection.

Our digital experience to-date has been favorable. A recent study indicated that over 80% of our online shoppers were first introduced to the Smart & Final brand by browsing the Instacart storefront. And importantly, once acquired, the survey indicated an 85% repeat purchase rate.

As we previously discussed, we're also testing a buy online, pickup in-store or so called click and collect model, in both the Smart & Final in the Cash & Carry banners. We now have click and collect operations in our about a dozen stores in each banner.

While it's early, we're encouraged about the results from our click and collect guest most notably in our Cash & Carry banner where the average transaction size is several times larger than in in-store transaction.

Turning back to today's release, our key guidance metrics as Rick will review in more detail, are for continued improvement in the fourth quarter with comp store sales strengthening to an estimated 2.5% to 2.75% and adjusted EBITDA increasing by about 30% over the prior year period with continues stability in gross margin and leverage in our O&A expense rates.

We've opened seven new Smart & Final starts through the third quarter and bent to open an additional seven stores during the fourth quarter and including three, which open interest the last seven days. By the end of the third quarter, we've opened all four of this year's Cash & Carry stores. And as a reminder, we've added 11 Cash & Carry stores in the past three years.

We ended the quarter with 316 stores, including 253 Smart & Final Stores and 63 Cash & Carry stores. This represents total unit growth of 6.5% over 2016 and a two-year average rate of more than 10% unit growth.

On our last quarterly call, we indicated that the company was evaluating its capital investment strategy including the unit growth rates for both store banners, largely in response to the broader environment and prioritize operating cash flow and we also indicated that we'll have more commentary on the call today.

So, while we strongly believe that there's a robust set of opportunities for future store growth in both of our store banners, in 2018, we are now planning to open three to five new stores in each of our two banners.

To continue development of the Smart & Final Extra format, which at the year-end will represent about 75% of the Smart & Final banner stores, we also plan to expand or relocate four to six Smart & Final legacy stores in 2018. All of next year's planned activities will be in our existing eight-state region.

Strategically, this represents a pause Smart & Final banner store development to prioritize cash flow generation over near-term unit growth and allows our substantial new store base over 65 new stores in the last three years to continue maturing.

This also provides the opportunity to continue our focus on employee training and development, which we believe will position us well for future growth. We also expect that this lower unit growth will reflect by year-end 2018 the opportunity for meaningful balance sheet deleveraging.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Rick for some additional details on the quarter and our outlook for the full fiscal year in the fourth quarter.

Richard Phegley

Thank you, Dave and good afternoon everyone. Today I'll discuss our third quarter performance and our outlook for fiscal 2017 with a focus on the fourth quarter.

So, let's begin with third quarter sales. As noted in today's release, consolidated net sales in the quarter were $1.5 million, up 4.5% versus the third quarter of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by the sales contribution of stores at open over the last 12 months as well as consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1.5%. On a total company basis, GAAP net income in the quarter was $5.1 million compared to net income of $7.0 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP EPS was $0.07 per share on a fully diluted basis, based on about 74.3 million shares.

Within the Smart & Final banner, sales increased by 2.9%. The comp store sales rate of positive 1% was driven by a 0.9% increase in comparable average ticket and a slight increase in traffic, which included the effect of cannibalization.

We estimate that the inflationary impact on comparable store sales was approximately 0.9% in the quarter, largely as a result of stronger inflation in meat, dairy, and produce categories.

In the Smart & Final banner, overall gross margin was 15.0%, up 10 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2016. As Dave noted, our merchandise margin also improved slightly, the net result of lower inventory shrinkage rate, strategic sourcing initiatives, and merchandise sales mix. Partially offsetting these factors was a slight increase in occupancy cost as a percentage of sales.

Year-to-year in the third quarter, operating and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales in the Smart & Final banner remain flat as increases in labor costs were offset by greater efficiencies and other store operating costs.

In each of our store banners, labor cost as a percentage of sales are up 10 to 20 basis points over the prior year quarter. We've been able to offset much of the increase through control of other store operating costs, including improved operating efficiencies as stores opened over the last two years mature.

Going forward, as inflation continues in this past due to retail pricing, we expect to see ongoing modest improvement in EBITDA contribution rate in the banner, reflecting the continuing maturity of new store investments combined with stable gross margin rates.

In the Cash & Carry banner, sales increased by 10% from the prior year quarter. Comparable store sales growth of 3.4% in the banner was primarily driven by a 3.7% increase in average ticket, partially offset by a 0.2% decrease in traffic, which included the impact of cannibalization from new stores.

Over the past 12 months, we have opened seven new Cash & Carry stores, two of which we estimate cannibalized existing store by roughly 120 basis points in the quarter. We estimate that the inflationary impact on comparable banner sales was roughly 2.5% in the third quarter.

In the Cash & Carry banner, the overall third quarter gross margin rate was 14.5%, which was 10 basis points higher than the prior year quarter.

Year-to-year in the third quarter, operating and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales in the Cash & Carry banner were approximately 20 basis points higher, largely as a result of new stores, which have not yet reached operating maturity.

We manage the company with a focus on adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income as we believe that these measures better reflect the operating performance of our business by excluding certain charges.

In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $62.9 million compared to $57.2 million in the prior year quarter. This represents a 10% EBITDA growth on an underlying 4.5% revenue growth.

One item to note in the adjustments between GAAP and adjusted measures for the third quarter, in the charge of $3.3 million associated with severance expenses, as we restructured and reduce staffing in several corporate level departments in the third quarter. This restructure will help to offset the rate of cost increases in headquarters costs in 2018 and future years.

Adjusted net income was $12.9 million or $0.17 per fully diluted share compared to $15 million or $0.19 per fully diluted share in the prior year quarter. This comparison reflects a negative income tax rate in the prior year quarter. The effective tax rate in this year's third quarter was approximately 35% and for planning purposes, we expect an effective tax rate of closer to 38% for the fourth quarter.

Turning now to the balance sheet and cash flow statements, we ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $60.9 million as compared to $54.0 million in the third quarter of 2016. Our working capital is well controlled and in line with our expectations with investments and inventory of $271.3 million.

Our balance sheet debt was $683.1 million at the end of the third quarter under our term loan and revolving credit facilities. At the end of the third quarter, we have borrowed $65 million under our $200 million revolving credit facility. Year-to-date cash from operations continued to show a strong year-to-year increase almost 50% higher, and we remain in a strong liquidity position.

Turning now to guidance, we expect to finish the year at the lower end of the previously discussed guidance range, or about $185 million of adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2017.

Assumed within this outlook is steadily increasing product cost inflation passed through to retail prices, stable product gross margin rates in both banners, effective cost control, a maturing store base, and slowly improving leverage from amortization the fixed cost. Given the year-to-date performance, this guidance implies a fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of about $49 million.

In the key sales metrics, we expect the fourth quarter total sales increase year-over-year to be in the range of 6.25% to 6.5%, which will bring the full year sales growth into the range of 5.0% to 5.2%, below the lower end of the previous guidance.

The reconciliation here is that our fourth quarter total sales growth is on trend but, in the third quarter, our sales reflected more competitive pressure on store traffic than we had anticipated.

As Dave mentioned, for comparable store sales, we expect the fourth quarter to be in the range of 2.5% to 2.75%. Combined with year-to-date comps, this will yield full year comps in the range of 0.8% to 1.0%, slightly below our prior full year guidance. Similar to total sales growth, this is more of a reflection of third quarter performance than fourth quarter trends.

The guidance metrics regarding new store growth or largely unchanged. We will open one fewer new Extra store in 2017 than our prior guidance, a total of 14 new stores and we'll relocate three legacy stores to new Extra store locations along with five expansions of legacy stores to accommodate the Extra assortment. The four Cash & Carry stores planned for 2017 have all opened.

Our capital spending guidance for the full year was a range of $120 million to $130 million and we expect to be in this range. The updates for other elements of our guidance are a little more complicated. Our prior guidance for fully diluted share count was an average of approximately 77 million shares for the full year. But today's release indicates that the fully diluted share count in the third quarter was approximately 74 million shares.

This reflects our current share price, which results in fewer stock options in the diluted share calculation. Accordingly, we would expect that the full year weighted average diluted share count will be closer to 75 million shares and the fourth quarter share count would be about 74 million shares.

The guidance on adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, for the fourth quarter we expect adjusted net income in the range of $10 million to $11 million and adjusted EPS of approximately $0.14.

We've revised our projections for interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and income tax rate to reflect our year-to-date experience. As a result, we expect adjusted net income for the full year in the range of $32.5 million to $33.5 million or approximately $0.43 per diluted share.

On our 2018 guidance, we expect offer more specifics, consistent with our past practice our year-end conference call in early 2018. So, at this point, we're not offering more detailed in the targeted number of 2018 store developments that Dave earlier mentioned.

And consistent with prior quarters, we will have additional detail on the third quarter financial and operating performance in our Form 10-Q report, which we expect will be on file tomorrow.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Dave.

David Hirz

Thanks Rick. In closing, we're pleased with the progress made in the third quarter and with the momentum in the first five weeks of the fourth quarter. In both the Smart & Final and Cash & Carry banners, we're uniquely position in the market base with a well-defined message, focusing on our customers and communities.

Our customer focus is only possible because of the continued commitment of our hard-working associates who make Smart & Final in Cash & Carry great places to work and shop.

At the core of these assets community engagement as represented by an impressive fundraising and volunteer responses by our associates for the devastating wildfires in both Northern and Southern California.

We have a unique company and unique store banners, with over our 145-year history have successively completed and evolved. Today in a very competitive retail market, we're excited to continue that evolution.

With that, we'll open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

At this time, we'll be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Our first question is from Karen Short, Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Karen Short

Hi thanks. So, I just want to understand a little bit better. I mean I do agree with your statement that you are differentiated format, I mean, Smart & Final banner, specifically. But I guess, the problem with this quarter is that you invested in price at Smart & Final to address heightened competitive activity coming from conventional operators, but it didn't really drive sales. So, I mean, to the extent that, I guess, we were all looking for.

But I guess, the first question is, does the customer really see what differentiated? And then is there anything you could point to in terms of behavior of your various customer groups that would validate this view?

And then my second question just relates to gross margin. Again in the third quarter, your investment didn't drive sales, I don't know if you could give a little color why and maybe you alluded to the fact that it was driving sales in the fourth quarter. So, any color you can give in the fourth quarter sales would be great.

David Hirz

Sure. It's a couple of questions here. First one, yes, absolutely, I think our customer understands the differentiation, total company about 45% of our sales now are from business customers. And the business customer in the quarter was really solid. The pressure is really coming from the household customer.

If you look at our Cash & Carry banner, comps for the quarter was 3.4%, and that's really all business customers. Or even if I look at just the Smart & Final, the 30% of our sales are business customers, comps in the quarter were 3.4% so really, really strong.

I would tell you from a competitive standpoint, the marketplace from a conventional standpoint has been competitive for a year now. In the third quarter though, we're ramped up a little and I'd tell you what, when we first got more aggressive, the first couple of weeks, we see fluctuations all the time week-to-week and how hot our competitors ads are. And sometimes it will be on a week, and it will be back to just more intensity.

It heated up about earlier middle of the quarter and we probably didn't react for a couple of weeks. When we get -- when we pick up synergies from private label sales or from merchandising mix or from strategic sourcing, our first choice is always invest at a shelf edge pricing to continue to keep that GAAP 8% to 12% or higher, and more recently continue to invest in private label. So, we always hesitate to increase promotional spending.

But we did, it's probably a couple of weeks later in the quarter than we should have, I would tell you the things the thing stabilized. You saw our guidance for the quarter for Q4, I'd tell you we have confidence in that comp sales guidance, my gosh we're half way through the quarter now and in good shape relative to the guidance that we gave.

But as far as the model, I think our customer absolutely got -- again 30% sales are still club size. Our business customer I talked about still really, really strong sales and our private label loyalty continues to be really strong with private label penetration.

On the business part of it, penetration of almost 29% in the quarter is really strong because we're now almost 75% of the fleet, the Smart & Final, our Extra stores with lower percentage of business sales. So, the 29% represents a really solid growth in business sales and the pressure is really just coming from household customers -- from household competitors really just conventional supermarkets and it's targeting our household customers. The other question--

Richard Phegley

Karen, you were asking about gross margin and as you know from commentary gross margin rate in the banner actually improved year-over-year in the third quarter. And as Dave highlighted in his comments, the merchandise margin component of that was very strong and the merchandise margin was strong even offsetting the additional promotional components.

And the factors that Dave just talked about in terms of strategic sourcing, private label and other sales mix penetration and few other lesser factors, a little bit of an offset there from the occupancy cost year-to-year and occupancy cost year-to-year if the sales have been a little bit higher would have been right in line with our expectations.

So, on going forward to Q4, we outlined in the commentary what the factors that we think are necessary to hit the guidance and as Dave indicated, we're well into the quarter now and we're pretty confident about that those factors will hold and that one of those factors will be stable gross margins.

Karen Short

Okay. And then just second question, can you just remind us what maintenance CapEx is for your business? I mean, obviously we see what your numbers are for this year which is the growth CapEx number. But I know, you only give actual CapEx dollars for 2018, but just getting the ball park for the model?

Richard Phegley

Sure. It's in the range of 75 basis points on sales and that's just to service both banners as well as to service the maintenance CapEx needs of kind of headquarters organization. In addition, in the guidance that we've given on CapEx in the past and I would expect that we would have similar commentary when we give guidance for 2018, we always say that there seems like there's a $10 million or so special project every year, it varies by type whether it's IT or distribution or other. And we've made those additional investments beyond the basic maintenance CapEx. And sometimes, there in the energy-efficient where they actually have an economic return.

Karen Short

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question is from Edward Kelly, Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

Edward Kelly

Hi guys. Good afternoon. Can we may be just start with -- on to the slowing of the growth and the change in terms of strategy at the company. I mean, it's pretty easy to see, Rick and Dave, like you look at the P&L, the impact that growth has had on you whether it's M&A or opening up new stores. Could you maybe just take a step back and help us also to understand as you really begin to cut back on store growth here, the impact that you expected to have on the P&L? And I don't know if you can give details on obviously, there's less cannibalization the gross margin, I would think as stores mature or get better. Just help us understand what the next couple of years sort of could look like?

David Hirz

Okay sure. I'll give that to Rick. But on the slowing growth, really we're talking about the Smart & Final banner. The Cash & Carry banner, we opened 11 stores in the last three, we opened four this year, we still plan to open three to five for next year. So, on the high end of that 8% growth. But on the Smart & Final banner, Rick?

Richard Phegley

So, -- and I think it's useful to kind of step back for a second and I think about what's happened over the last couple of years because you're right. We've had great growth both from the targeted growth that we laid out in terms of the 10% unit growth plan, but also from M&A. And that was occurring against the backdrop of unexpected deflation.

When you look at what you characterize as the growth effect from the P&L, one of the principal factors there is we had eight consecutive quarters of a little to a lot of deflation. And that was happening at the same time as growth was cannibalizing sales at some of our most profitable stores.

So, when we think about those factors reversing, the cannibalization has reversed and we can now get growth in all stores. Dave talked about the 6% comps that we saw in the quarter in both 2015, new store growth that was pre-Haggen acquisition group and the same growth in the 2016 new store group, which was primarily the acquired Haggen stores, both of those growing above the base group of stores in the company as we would expect.

And so when we think about this growth going forward, we would continue to see even at a lower unit growth rate as the stores mature and as inflation returns, that both of those will be helpful to the banner P&L.

David Hirz

And again we're not prepared to give guidance of 2018 yet other than the new stores we talked about, but we expect cannibalization to up normalize we did in the fourth quarter. And in 2018, we look at carbonization to be closer to 40, 30 or 40 points at Smart & Final just a little more maybe, 40 or 50 at Cash & Carry.

Edward Kelly

Okay. And then just taking a step back on the Haggen deal and what you've learned about density for instance. Would you benefit as a company from strategic closings as I think about sort of cannibalization and where it was high in may be where there's a legacy Smart & Final store that's no more marginal, just given the strain on the P&L from the deal, it seems like maybe that would help, maybe it's too simplistic. But any thoughts there?

David Hirz

Every quarter, we look at the whole store base and talk about closures. Right now there are no plans to do closures. I'd say overall, we're really happy with the results of the Haggen stores. The cannibalization is always tough to manage.

However, I would tell you again when we build the pro formas and look for our 20% to 25% cash and cash return for new stores and even for the Haggen acquisition, we built in cannibalization into that return. So, we expect that we're going to cannibalize probably high-performing mature stores.

But our Haggen stores in the quarter is still performing. They run 6% comps in the third quarter and we're pretty happy with performance and really aren't looking at closing stores today.

Edward Kelly

Okay. And then just one final question for you on Cash & Carry. This is clearly a good business with growth potential, it doesn't have the same competitive that uses your as more grocery business going the top and bottom-line, draws a lot of cash actually it seems like.

Bur the market just doesn't seem to really be giving you much credit for this business. So, just big picture, sort of thinking about things, have you thought about ways to change that dynamic that could ultimately create more value for shareholders?

Richard Phegley

So Ed, we look at all the businesses and how we can communicate the value. And we need to continue to try to communicate what you just said, which is this is a little jewel of a business and it's not a little business. It's $1 billion of revenue we project in this year with very good margins, stable margins and growing cash flow.

And communicating that message to the market and getting a valuation for that business that's more typical of the food service delivery business than a retail store business is one of the focus we have.

Edward Kelly

Okay. Thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rupesh Parikh, Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.

Rupesh Parikh

Thank you for taking my question. So, I want to touch on the promotional environment. So, as you look at your, I guess, your quarter-to-date performance, as a promotional backdrop, at all eased versus what you saw in Q3?

David Hirz

No, it really hasn’t. The promotional activity -- as I mentioned again, we're only talking about household at really conventional stores. So, there's no impact on 45% of sales volume, that's the business clubs and organizations.

But for the conventional stores, again, has been hot all year, got a little more intense in the third quarter. It remains at that level now, just today just competition growth [Indiscernible] in ads, promotional activity so far for the first six weeks of this quarter, is in line with what we saw in late in the third quarter. And our promotional activity is building toward sales guidance we gave for the fourth quarter.

Rupesh Parikh

And then I'm curious when you -- I think you made a comment that you're active leader in the quarter to match competitive discounts, did that work? And is that what's contributing to the stronger comp performance thus far in Q4?

David Hirz

Yes, I would tell you we -- again we're going to talk number, but let me start a number. If we need to take our promotional activity, I call it 50 points and find 50 points in synergies and strategic sourcing, private label, merchandise, we always prefer to invest at in either lowering private label everyday pricing or lowering pricing in general and continue to grow that gap.

So, we don't like to put that into our promotional spending, unless we have to. But halfway through the quarter, we realize that we did need to increase promotional spending. We did that, we're still at that level today. But as you can see, total margin in Smart & Final still really solid, still ahead of last year. And we expect the level of promotional spending we've had for the last eight weeks or so at Smart & Final banner will continue for the next six weeks of the fourth quarter at least.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. And then my final question, I guess, on your debt leverage targets, can you remind us where you are right now and what your targets are going forward?

Richard Phegley

Sure. Our target, our basic target is three times debt-to-adjusted EBITDA and sort of a soft target, that's what we're working towards. We peaked in Q2 this year at closer to 3.8 times. Currently, at about 3.6 times and we'll expect to see further improvement by year-end.

And you can intuit from the commentary that we've about slower growth next year, we reduce CapEx and that CapEx has been devoted to debt reduction that we can make a meaningful dent in that in the remainder of 2017 and 2018.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from John Heinbockel, Guggenheim Securities. Please proceed with your question.

John Heinbockel

So first, you guys have characterized this as a pause, do you look at that as when you sit today and what you're talking about with the Board a one year pause? What will determine that? And when will you know if 2019 would be different?

David Hirz

Yes. I would characterize it as a pause at Smart & Final. I think it's too soon to tell what 2019 will look like and if we will go back to something closer to 10%. But for now, obviously, certainly for 2018 and we'll evaluate 2019 as we -- closer and understand the impacts of generating additional free cash flow in 2018 and weigh that against the opportunities for growth.

We still think as we look at whitespace today and markets we operate, we still believe there's about 125 or 130 locations for Smart & Final, the new stores that we've opened that have hit their third year are running about 24% return cash-on-cash. The new set of stores in 2014, 2015 and 2016 are heading in that 20% to 25% direction.

So, we're happy with the performance of new stores, we think there's a lot of opportunity but we're certainly going to possibly taking a pause in 2018 and we'll evaluate before we put together our plans for 2019.

John Heinbockel

So, just follow-up I mean what do you think is -- is it on the order of importance, right, you think about the performance of the business in 2018, particularly maybe margin recovery. You think about balance sheet getting closer to that three times leverage and/or, I don't know how much the stock comes into play, but obviously, you're not credit for the growth. When you think about all those things, is there anyway part and when you think about how long the pause is or they all equally important?

Richard Phegley

I would say that John all of those are factors and what we're trying to do is to manage the levers of the business to continue to invest in the business and grow not lose completely high return opportunities, but be sensitive to the leverage level and where it has gotten, partly by the acquisition of the Haggen stores and partly by factors in the market in 2018 and characterizing there's a pause, there's an opportunity to move the levers incrementally without shutting down any one activity.

John Heinbockel

All right. And then lastly, if you can about 100 basis point sequential improvement in comp, right till the fourth quarter, is that leaning more heavily to Cash & Carry? Is it largely driven by incremental inflation? And then how do you think about in the Smart & Final banner, there is improvement there, is it all the business customer? Or is it also the household customer?

David Hirz

Great questions. No, the comp that we have built into our guidance for the fourth quarter is both Smart & Final and Cash & Carry. Both banners are showing good growth early in the fourth quarter here. It began getting healthier towards the end of Q3. We -- traffic is still fairly flat. We think that we're expecting traffic to remain fairly flat for the next -- for remainder of the quarter probably.

Inflation -- the numbers we gave out for Q3 and inflation, that's about where inflation is for the first month of Q4. So, there has been no escalation in inflation. We think that we anticipate Q4 inflation will be very similar to the numbers that we gave you in Q3.

Business sales at Smart & Final, I mentioned up 3.4% comps in the quarter. Obviously, we're happy with it. We're trending this quarter about the same. So, I guess, I would say the growth in comps this quarter is a probably little more household than the business piece of it, the business is still strong.

John Heinbockel

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Alvin Concepcion, Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Alvin Concepcion

Thanks. I just wanted to ask a little bit about your e-com -- the delivery, Scott that was launched in the end of August, I know it's early, what have you observed so for in the customer shopping patterns since the changes what were you seeing previously -- versus what you're seeing previously with Instacart?

Scott Drew

Sure. I would tell you on delivery is we're excited about where we're headed, we're testing, we're learning. We put more weight into click and collect, were excited about shop.smartandfinal.com. We clearly believe our customers are shopping through our site, highly incremental sales. These are customers who are looking for delivery by providing service that our site will ensure they remain loyal to Smart & Final.

Next quarter, we plan to add an additional 20 stores. So, at the end of the year, we'll have about 82% of our stores that will be on some form of delivery. So, we're really bullish and excited about where we're headed. We've enhanced the website, we've launched digital marketing campaign to support the delivery and again, I think we're headed in the right direction, all tied into our budget of OpEx and CapEx. But as a percent of sales, we're unbudgeted with our delivery proposition.

Alvin Concepcion

Thanks. I know you're taking a positive growth in stores next year to be determined after that. But I'm just curious how you're thinking about opportunities outside of California? Are you seeing good performance in those stores there? And do you see --would that be the reason why you reaccelerate growth because of these outside California opportunities?

David Hirz

No. I'd say, at Cash & Carry, we operate in seven different states, we have a couple of new states last year and a half, in Montana and Utah. The growth for them next year will be in that area.

For the Smart & Final banner, again, next year's growth looks to be right now about half the stores in Northern California and half in Southern California. Arizona and Nevada our stores are doing well.

Total company by the end of the year will be about 75% of Smart & Final will be Extra. But in Arizona and Nevada, only 50% of our stores there are Extra. So, there's a focus in Arizona and Nevada kind of getting that ratio up with existing stores to have a higher percentage of Extras to be able to market those differently than we're able to market it today. But the focus next year with just the three to five store will be probably -- it looks like now what's in the pipeline is about half north and half south -- Southern California.

Alvin Concepcion

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Our next question is from Shane Higgins, Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Shane Higgins

Hey guys. Just had a question about the contribution from the former Haggen stores. I think you said that they had to 6% comp in the third quarter. How much of that contributes to the Smart & Final comp? And how should we think about the impact on the banner into the fourth quarter? And how much that plays into your 25% or so EBITDA growth?

David Hirz

Again, the 2016 new stores, we're in 6% comps in the quarter. We expect in Q4, they'll be similar to that and certainly in Q4. Those stores, 29 to the Haggen stores, new stores started out normally at about 80% productivity for 240,000 -- about call it 240,000 Haggen stores started a little north of that, but they're still not fully mature stores. So, 29 stores while it may represent 9% of the company, their volume contribution is much lower. So, you probably have I don't know 7% or 8% of the company running 60 points is probably worth 40 or 50 points.

Shane Higgins

Okay, great. Thanks. Sorry.

Richard Phegley

And Shane, remember from our prior disclosures and discussion that really the third full year is the principal year that new stores add to EBITDA in a meaningful way. So, these are stores that were all opened by the middle of 2016, so at the end of Q2 2017, they were just after first year point. And this is now one quarter advanced from that. So, really only about five quarters into the 36-month period that yields the target rate of return.

Shane Higgins

Okay, great. And what are you guys seeing today in terms of competitive openings and closings in your markets?

Scott Drew

Look the closings have been minimal, just some one-offs with each of some of the major retailers. All the areas opened up their first 40 stores, we're really running to them much, much less from a real estate standpoint. I think they have a small handful yet to open in the fourth quarter. But other than that, there's been very limited activity in our marketplace.

Shane Higgins

And given the competitive pressures obviously, that have persisted for so long, do you guys anticipate seeing an uptick in competitive store closings in 2018?

Scott Drew

Certainly, I don't want to speculate on what the competition is going to do, but it's certainly a possibility. But at this time, we have an attractive real estate pipeline of what we're focused on. So, at this point, we'll wait and see what the competitive landscape evolves into here.

Shane Higgins

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Andrew Wolf, Loop Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Wolf

Hi, thanks. Good evening. Just getting back to competitive landscape. I want to sort of ask in general and then in more specifics. So, in the past, you referenced that the heated promotional environment from supermarkets really was driven by deflation and the effects of that. So, this quarter inflation started coming back. So, what do you think is driving another ratchet up in promotionality? Was it some players responding to the change of whole foods? Or something new at all of the areas, or just more on the same? I mean do you have a theory what drove it this quarter?

David Hirz

Yes, I don't know that we ever said that the competitive ads were because of deflation. I think that the competitive ads were just conventional operators looking to gain or recapture market share. The environment is still really competitive, whether the conventional operators are losing volume to online or losing volume to whole foods, I don't know. But they are they have been more aggressive in there.

Again, it really is limited to just ads and mostly the front page of the ads, items that a year ago would have been at the ad for $0.89. This year, they're in ad for $0.69. So, it really is similar ads to what was the conventional operators are putting out there two years ago or three years just with heated up retails. I think unrelated to inflation or deflation, I think it's all about trying to -- for them trying to keep market share.

Andrew Wolf

The specific side is would you think there's any notable duration geographically like in the Northern our Southern California or even in other markets, I'm really specifically asking for Smart & Final?

David Hirz

Sure. Smart & Final, it's the same as it's been probably for the last year. Northern California, I would classify as less competitive and comp sales slightly stronger. Southern California, Arizona and Nevada, you really have a lot of the same conventional players there in those markets, whether it's Safeway, Albertsons, or Kroger in all three markets. So, the competitive intensity is actually pretty similar in Arizona and Nevada and Southern California.

Richard Phegley

And the merger of Safeway and Albertsons made the Southern California market a little more concentrated.

Andrew Wolf

Okay. And to your guidance for the fourth quarter, you got some O&A leverage, so that is not just from the better comps, right? You also had some lower headcount out of corporate, did I understand that correctly?

Richard Phegley

That's correct.

David Hirz

And the other thing we have is our new stores, we've opened, as we said, 67 new stores in the last three years, they continue to mature. Mature new stores obviously, in year two and year three we get better labor, better shrink results, productivity, higher customer -- business customer penetration. So, there's a benefit of maturing in the 67 stores that we had opened in the last three years.

Andrew Wolf

Okay. And just one other thing if I could. On the click and collect Cash & Carry, you said it was the twice the average ticket, I heard that right. Could you -- I assume the contribution dollars are really good, how was the contribution margin, is it -- versus having someone come in and pick their own stuff?

David Hirz

Actually, Cash & Carry is doing really well with click and collect. Actually we call it click and carry there. They have 12 stores, the same as Smart & Final. But for them, it represents 20% of their fleet. We kind of understated average sale per customer on the click and collect, it actually is much higher than double. It's really high average for customer has been very strong. The goal there though is to move as much of that as you can to new customers, not just existing customers.

But average selling per customer makes that order very competitive. They're not paying for delivery, like we may be given Instacart a percentage of the order, you're not doing it with click and collect, so the margins are as healthy as store margins.

In many of our stores, at Cash & Carry, they have for years put all those together for their business customers, their best customers. So, it's really nothing new. But again, without paying for that delivery piece of it, it makes it more profitable certainly than delivery. The goal though is to make -- to get as much incremental as you can. In our Instacart -- in our delivery, we've done several recent studies, 85% of those customers in Instacart are our new customers and -- but on click and collect, the goal is to get that ratio up to a lot more new customers than existing customers.

Andrew Wolf

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Bill Kirk, RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Bill Kirk

Thank you for taking the question. So, based on your 61-week definition for comparable store sales, I think some of the Haggen stores enter that comp base in the middle of 3Q or weren’t in there for the entirety of 3Q, I count about 12 of those. So, how much of that 4Q comp acceleration is due to those stores being in that comp base for the entirety of the quarter?

Richard Phegley

It's definitely some of it. The last of the former Haggen stores opened in the third week of May 2016. And so they were all in the comp base in Q3. They were in the comp base for most of the quarter and the reason I say most of the quarter is remember, our third quarter is a 16-week third quarter. So, it's part of the acceleration in comps in Q4, but maybe a little bit less you might be mentally modeling.

Bill Kirk

Okay. And that make sense. I want to go back to the slower store opening. It sounds like you return criteria is still meeting your historic kind of demands for capital allocation. So, what was the impetus behind swelling it and if there's a renewed focus on cash generation and deleveraging?

Richard Phegley

I think it's as I said earlier, we have several levers in the business and CapEx is a lever that if you push it forward and invest a new stores, the benefit from EBITDA standpoint ready doesn’t come until meaningful until the third year.

And at the point of which we're because of the long period of deflation and the compression in the income statement, we become more levered. I think we're pulling back a little bit on that lever and prioritizing cash flow and debt reduction. But it's certainly not because we lack market opportunities or the returns to new stores have met -- have not met our expectations.

Bill Kirk

Okay, that's it for me.

Operator

Our next question is from Vincent Sinisi, Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Vincent Sinisi

Hey, guys. Good evening. Thanks very much for taking my question. Just of -- again on the store growth. Just wondering kind of what you have been seeing from cannibalization standpoint and, obviously, the decision at least for next year to pull back on the unit growth.

Just wondering if you could give us any further thoughts on kind of maybe if we look down the road year or two, three, do you still think that the majority of whatever growth may be will be in your core markets?

I guess, another way of asking that is, have you thought maybe with a cannibalization that you've been seeing in some of -- particularly the California areas, would you consider more expansion outside of the core markets may be nearer term than you initially thought?

David Hirz

I'd tell you, for growth at Smart & Final going forward, regardless of what the number is. For the short-term, certainly it will be in existing markets. We're expecting cannibalization at Smart & Final in the fourth quarter to be more normal, above 40 points actually and we think on an ongoing basis, even if you ramp back up to 10% store growth, we think we can manage cannibalization to a normalize rate of about 50 points.

The reason it was so ugly for the last couple of years is because this Haggen was essentially a unique opportunity. They were all in Southern California. They were all in markets where we already had quite a few stores, so the cannibalization was enormous as expected.

But on a normal basis, we wouldn't open 10% of the stores in Southern California or in an area where we already have that kind of density. We had -- up until the Haggen acquisition, our cannibalization, we opened 20 stores a year prior. Our cannibalization was a much more normalized, 50 or 60 points.

And we think, going forward, again, we're still underpenetrated in Northern California, a lot of opportunities in Northern California, but only [Indiscernible] the density we do in Southern California. And so there's a lot of opportunity for new stores in Smart & Final's existing three states without probably ever seeing the type of cannibalization we saw due to the Haggen acquisition.

Richard Phegley

Just as a reminder, Vinnie, California is 40 million people with a historic growth rate on an annual basis of over 1%. And even with a slowing growth rate a little bit, it's still projected to grow at, at least, 0.8% annually. Compounded out, that's a lot of new store opportunity for us within the existing geographic market.

Vincent Sinisi

Got you. Okay, guys. Thanks very much.

David Hirz

Okay, thanks Vinnie.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation. And have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.