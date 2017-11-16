Colony NorthStar: Another Update From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Consequently, its preferred investments are reasonably safe, but are they wise ones at their current above-par prices?

This review was prompted by Colony NorthStar's (NYSE:CLNS) recent release of its third-quarter financial results. It updates my last look at the company as I reported it in my November 20, 2016 article, when it was listed as Colony Capital.

In that article, I summarized:

Colony Capital's commons have performed well over the past three months.

However its preferreds have all fallen in value as I had expected and predicted because of irrational exuberance I reported on.

Consequently, its preferreds might be a better investment now than they were three months ago.

Let's see how the commons of CLNS have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this as because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



Over the past year, CLNS has fallen from $13.51/share on 11/9/16 to its current $12.43. Frankly, I'm at a loss to figure out the machinations of the complicated common and preferred stock swaps; however, the company currently pays a quarterly dividend of 0.27. A canary in the coal mine, nevertheless.

According to the Finviz summary of Colony NorthStar's financial highlights, this company is valued at $6.74 billion. It earned $28.00 million on $1.47 billion of sales, which is not much considering the amount of sales recorded. CLNS has a book/share value of 13.72. YTD, it lost value totaling -10.68%. The current D/E is reported at 1.40.

See here the highlights from the company's third-quarter financial release that prompted this article as mentioned above:

Colony NorthStar has a substantial amount liquidity of $1.2 billion via cash on hand and the available borrowing capacity that remains in its revolving credit facility. I like that it was able to issue a new preferred, series J, at a coupon rate of 7.125%, the funds of which went to retire older preferreds, the B & C that cost the company respectively more per share because they were issued at higher coupon rates of 8.875% and 8.50%. This, to me, signals increased company strength.

Consequently, considering all of the above information, I believe an investment in this company's preferreds is a reasonably safe bet. Therefore, let's see what they were priced at when I last reported about them in 2016 and where they are now.

CLNS Preferreds 11-19-16

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best CLNS-A 2.125 25.43 2.125/25.43 8.36% Best* CLNS-B 1.875 24.09 1.875/24.09 7.78% CLNS-C 1.78125 23.75 1.78125/23.75 7.50%

CLNS Preferreds 11-15-17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best CLNS-D 4/10/18 2.125 25.54 2.125/25.54 8.32 CLNS-E 5/15/19 2.1875 26.69 2.1875/26.69 8.20 Worst CLNS-G 6/19/19 1.875 25.70 1.875/25.70 7.30 CLNS-H 4/13/20 1.78125 25.23 1.78125/25.23 7.06 CLNS-I 6/5/22 1.7875 25.38 1.7875/25.38 7.04 CLNS-J 9/22/22 1.78125 25.32 1.78125/25.32 7.03

Because the best is too close to call, I'm going to go with the worst, which is the E. The D is also callable soon, and the G offers the best yield of the rest, but it will probably be called within 2 years, subtracting a capital loss of 0.70/share that will reduce your dividend profits. For those interested in making an investment, I suggest you list them all on a professional platform and watch for the current best deal to pop up.

As for the A & C, they were called earlier in the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.