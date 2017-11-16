Colony NorthStar: Another Update From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

This review was prompted by Colony NorthStar's (NYSE:CLNS) recent release of its third-quarter financial results. It updates my last look at the company as I reported it in my November 20, 2016 article, when it was listed as Colony Capital.
In that article, I summarized:
- Colony Capital's commons have performed well over the past three months.
- However its preferreds have all fallen in value as I had expected and predicted because of irrational exuberance I reported on.
- Consequently, its preferreds might be a better investment now than they were three months ago.
Let's see how the commons of CLNS have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this as because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.
Over the past year, CLNS has fallen from $13.51/share on 11/9/16 to its current $12.43. Frankly, I'm at a loss to figure out the machinations of the complicated common and preferred stock swaps; however, the company currently pays a quarterly dividend of 0.27. A canary in the coal mine, nevertheless.
According to the Finviz summary of Colony NorthStar's financial highlights, this company is valued at $6.74 billion. It earned $28.00 million on $1.47 billion of sales, which is not much considering the amount of sales recorded. CLNS has a book/share value of 13.72. YTD, it lost value totaling -10.68%. The current D/E is reported at 1.40.
See here the highlights from the company's third-quarter financial release that prompted this article as mentioned above:
Colony NorthStar has a substantial amount liquidity of $1.2 billion via cash on hand and the available borrowing capacity that remains in its revolving credit facility. I like that it was able to issue a new preferred, series J, at a coupon rate of 7.125%, the funds of which went to retire older preferreds, the B & C that cost the company respectively more per share because they were issued at higher coupon rates of 8.875% and 8.50%. This, to me, signals increased company strength.
Consequently, considering all of the above information, I believe an investment in this company's preferreds is a reasonably safe bet. Therefore, let's see what they were priced at when I last reported about them in 2016 and where they are now.
CLNS Preferreds 11-19-16
|Symbol
|Yearly Dividend
|Price
|Dividend/Price
|Yield
|Best
|CLNS-A
|2.125
|25.43
|2.125/25.43
|8.36%
|Best*
|CLNS-B
|1.875
|24.09
|1.875/24.09
|7.78%
|CLNS-C
|1.78125
|23.75
|1.78125/23.75
|7.50%
CLNS Preferreds 11-15-17
|Symbol
|Callable
|Yearly Dividend
|Price
|Dividend/Price
|Yield%
|Best
|CLNS-D
|4/10/18
|2.125
|25.54
|2.125/25.54
|8.32
|CLNS-E
|5/15/19
|2.1875
|26.69
|2.1875/26.69
|8.20
|Worst
|CLNS-G
|6/19/19
|1.875
|25.70
|1.875/25.70
|7.30
|CLNS-H
|4/13/20
|1.78125
|25.23
|1.78125/25.23
|7.06
|CLNS-I
|6/5/22
|1.7875
|25.38
|1.7875/25.38
|7.04
|CLNS-J
|9/22/22
|1.78125
|25.32
|1.78125/25.32
|7.03
Because the best is too close to call, I'm going to go with the worst, which is the E. The D is also callable soon, and the G offers the best yield of the rest, but it will probably be called within 2 years, subtracting a capital loss of 0.70/share that will reduce your dividend profits. For those interested in making an investment, I suggest you list them all on a professional platform and watch for the current best deal to pop up.
As for the A & C, they were called earlier in the year.
Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNS-B.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.