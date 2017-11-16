Why 'Justice League' Remains Important To AT&T Investors

Early reaction to the film is mixed, but shareholders will know more once audiences have a chance to weigh in, as they are usually the deciding factor.

The success of Warner’s “Wonder Woman” over the summer went a long way in helping stabilize the DC Connected Universe of movies, but “Justice League” will impact that overall picture.

Warner Bros. has been trying for a long time to keep pace with rival Disney in this space, but continually can’t get out of its own way.

Despite the merger between AT&T and Time Warner being delayed, investors in both companies need to continue being aware of both companies' big initiatives.

It’s finally happening.

No, I don’t mean the merger between Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) and AT&T (NYSE:T) - I mean something that has been much longer in the works: the debut of Justice League.

Warner’s answer to Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Avengers franchise has been brewing officially since 2013, and even longer if you count the failed versions that never made it out of development. This is a big deal for the studio as it prepares to set the pace for the oft-troubled franchise in the years to come.

Now, given all the news around Time Warner and AT&T’s latest roadblock to partnership, it’s easy to lose sight of the importance of this upcoming frame for Warner Bros and, in turn, AT&T. While it’s true the timetable on the two groups merging has shifted (significantly), it is still vital for investors on both sides to remain in the loop on the company’s performance.

Personally, I’m big on the long game when it comes to studios and networks, as the short run is just that - short term. One major hit or miss doesn’t define a studio’s year, it just adds to a longer narrative. Though in this case, it’s a narrative that has been going on a while, and each entry proves as important as the prior.

That’s why until the deal is officially dead, I am opting to focus on the “what is” versus the “what if,” and that “is” is two media giants putting it all on the line for something they feel is worth the fight. It is also not hard to see why, as the potential for profits is huge.

Yet, reaching those profits can be tough. Despite the overwhelming success of Wonder Woman earlier this year, nothing is guaranteed for the studio, and its various investors are very familiar with how heated its fan base can make things for the opening weekend.

That’s an important point I want to stay on for a second, as comic book fans are a whole other breed. Fiercely loyal (to a fault), they have no problem sharing their point of view. Even though a portion of that ire can go over the line, they are an important part of the process because they keep the studios in check - it just may take some a little while longer than others to get the point.

Many look at Warner’s box office returns last year from Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad and say those were hits. Yes, they made money, but they also got beat to a pulp by the press and audiences.

As I’ve always maintained, it doesn’t sound fun to go before a board of directors preaching profitability but at the long-term expense of your franchise’s credibility. Simply put, if people are paying to watch your movies only to earn the right to bash them, you have a problem. Wonder Woman changed that narrative slightly. Headliner Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins flipped the script on DC films and showed it is possible to make a good film about one of the brand’s marquee heroes - the fact is was focused on a female superhero only made it more special.

T/TWX aside, watch out for Gadot and Jenkins because they didn’t just prove they are skilled at their craft, but that they are poised and primed to handle anything thrown their way. They should be congratulated for their success because - make no mistake - they are a large part of why Wonder Woman soared.

And Gadot’s presence in Justice League is one of the only reasons many critics even seemed open to giving the film a fair shot. DC-centric films have become punching bags for the media and pure clickbait for fanboys looking for an outlet to vent. At present, the early reviews range from "it’s a small step forward" to "it’s a big step back" - but most net out in the middle.

Yet, what I want to warn investors about is to not be overwhelmed if things don’t go their way this weekend. Everyone who has a stake in either company wants this film to succeed; however, what’s important to realize is that the WB put itself in a good position with movies like The Lego Batman Movie, Kong: Skull Island, Annabelle: Creation, Dunkirk and of course Wonder Woman, so the studio has some padding.

There’s also the fact that Warner’s has a hit on its hands with the Wonder Woman franchise on its own, and it’s very likely it will have a similarly big hit with the upcoming Flash and Aquaman franchises following this week. Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa is winning praise for his turn as the King of the Sea character, while Ezra Miller’s version of the scarlet speedster is also attracting (positive) attention.

This could very well be a situation where the individual parts are better than the sum, which is ironic given Warner has spent all its time on the “sum,” oftentimes at the expense of the one-offs that set it up. The studio cared more about launching the characters as quickly as possible in order to speed up them uniting on-screen, and it turned into this jumbled mess

That’s why when producers introduced Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gadot’s Wonder Woman in a Superman-centric film, there was some backlash, as it felt forced (and long). The difference is that now the new Justice League characters are more fleshed out, and the public can see they are not meant to be as one-dimensional as they could have come across.

Still, the main point is, even if the film hits its tracking number of around $110/$120 million, which is below what Dawn of Justice did, the future possibilities are strong. After all, the global tally is upwards of $325 million, including an international haul that tracking has averaged well above $200 million.

So now, maybe you can see a little clearer why Justice League is worth the hassle? It’s also the same reason why the full Turner slate is important - IP. Time Warner and AT&T know they are together better equipped to battle behemoths like Disney and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). For Disney, a large share of its success has come from mining its own IP in new ways, and you can see with what the company did with Marvel. It took that content, threw a bunch of money behind it, sprinkled some patented Disney fairy dust on it and made it pay off in spades.

Time Warner tried that, but somehow the formula got muddied, and it’s taken the company four years to course-correct and at great expense. Again, though, there’s value there, and if designed correctly, it can be worth billions.

And that’s why AT&T and Time Warner are fighting, and will continue to fight, for this merger. Turner as a brand is a major player across the board, and all of that IP is what makes the full company so valuable. Having the ability to plug and play across its various divisions like DC and Warner are doing with Justice League is vital to surviving in this new content-heavy marketplace.

The company’s boards know that, and more importantly, so do its investors. Shareholders know the combination of Warner Bros., HBO and Turner overall is a potent one that, mixed with the widespread access and customer base of AT&T, sets up an industry dream team.

AT&T (and Time Warner) needs the CNN division just as much as it needs Warner Bros. - but it also needs both to be successful. That’s why until this all works out, investors need to stay informed and prepared for any outcome, and right now, the more pressing matter is what happens in theaters this weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.