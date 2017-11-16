Housing Stocks: Built To Last

Homebuilding stocks have been on a tear this year, with most up 50% and more. Yet, after a multi-year period (2014-16) in which builder stocks stagnated – despite formidable growth and returns – these equities have far to go before their strong ongoing fundamentals are adequately discounted.

Here I will highlight the substantial organic long-term growth among publicly traded housing stocks, speak to the sustainability of that growth, and I’ll even try to dispel some misconceptions that still surround the group.

Among the biggest misconceptions about production builders is the view that their performance is overly dependent on land or property appreciation.

Price is Nice, But Homebuilding Is a Volume Business

It’s no coincidence that over the past several years, the most highly valued builders prioritized unit growth and returns over price increases.

Indeed, D.R. Horton (DHI) and NVR (NYSE:NVR), are the best performing stocks within homebuilding after the group-wide jump in 2013 in large part because their returns are among the least dependent on price increases. As with past years, industry growth through 2018 will be mainly driven by increased unit volumes.



Source: Company SEC filings.

These double-digit ongoing increases in unit volumes overshadow the increased pricing power among these large builders. But to be clear, the group’s mid- to high-single digit overall increases in home prices from 2012-2016 were mostly the result of a richer mix of homes, rather than house-price inflation – where national trends suggest low- to mid-single digit increases.

In anticipation of the long-awaited recovery among first-time buyers that’s begun to unfold, most builders are increasingly skewing their product in favor of entry-level buyers. The shift will prompt another leg of improvements in unit sales volumes and returns (on investment) and continued moderate sales-price increases across the industry.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Typically accounting for 40% of US sales volumes, the first-time buyer segment has begun to firm, yet still represents less than one-third of total home sales.

Why is demand for these more affordable homes important? One reason is that entry level homes simply sell faster. Offering fewer design and product options, and built in locations that tend to have fewer regulatory restrictions, these less costly homes offer better returns on comparable margins.

Industry-wide absorption rates – monthly sales per subdivision – should continue to climb through 2018, after having risen from 2.3 sales / month in 2015 and 2.7 this year.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Selling out of neighborhoods more quickly allows builders the financial flexibility to offer expanded ranges of product – from entry-level, to luxury, to empty-nest – and enables broader geographic reach. Thus, community counts (i.e., subdivisions, neighborhoods) are expanding to meet a wider base of home-buyers.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and D.R. Horton, two of my favorite homebuilding stocks, owe much of their business to the more affordable, entry-level and move-up segments. Based on sales volumes, these are the country’s two largest builders, which along with KB Home (NYSE:KBH), are largely focused on middle-income buying segments.

Source: Company SEC filings.

The above prices represent averages for each company, and compare to the national average of $385,200 in September.

Lessons hard-learned from past downturns have reinforced that geographic diversification mitigates risks associated with regional economies. Most of the builders discussed here have expanded their geographic footprints – mainly through traditional land purchases, and complemented by acquisitions of smaller peers.

Most notable is Lennar’s pending purchase of CalAtlantic helping further expand into attractive California markets. On a smaller scale, D.R. Horton announced in October the recent purchase of Forestar Group, further consolidating DHI’s control of attractively valued communities and lots in the south.

Source: Company SEC filings, US Census Bureau, HUD.

The above chart understates the market strength of large builders in the most attractive markets. In fact, these volume builders dominate many markets where the key driver is job growth and household formations, as I recently discussed Lennar’s market penetration in South Florida and Houston.

Homebuilders Come of Age

Homebuilders are taking a much more strategic and methodical long-term approach. The focus is more about mitigating balance-sheet risk and streamlining operations than at any time in the past. Indeed, with rising costs for land outstripping corresponding home price increases, the industry-wide trend is toward controlling a greater portion of lot positions through option contracts.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Across the industry, costs of sales – not just land, but also labor – continue to pressure gross margins. Yet overhead (i.e., SG&A) expenses are being driven down even faster than these external input costs are rising.

Source: Company SEC filings.

This brings us back to the most important topic of all, which is the sharply reduced cyclicality and risk among today’s builders.

From the lender’s and home-buyer’s perspective, creditworthiness has improved significantly since the financial crisis. (And note that, based on US housing activity, the crisis lasted until 2011-12.) Recent mortgage securitizations by Fannie Mae indicate average FICO scores at origination averaging 740 to 750 these past several years, or some 30 points above levels around the housing market’s prior peak in 2005-06.

Source: Federal National Mortgage Association.

Even though loan-to-value ratios have risen moderately compared to pre-recovery (2009-12) when measured at mortgage issuance, marked to market, these LTV’s are trending around a more conservative 60%, according to Fannie Mae.

"Fast Nickels"

Recognizing that most of the risk for a builder itself relates to holding land (inventory), virtually every production homebuilder has re-focused its effort on maximizing sales velocity on the inventory it carries. These faster inventory turns facilitate improved balance sheets.

Based on Q3-17.

Source: Company SEC filings.

More efficient balance sheets, in turn, complement solid profit growth, and contribute to returns on equity that average well into the double-digits across the entire group.

My mid-July article on NVR emphasized the importance of maximizing balance sheet efficiency, as the industry is increasingly a returns-focused business. For investors interested in learning more about the topic I recommend a look at that article or, more recently, KB Home’s recent presentation entitled “Returns-focused Growth Plan”.

Source: Company SEC filings.

With the focus increasingly on returns and lessening balance sheet drag, buyers are taken from contract (i.e., order) to settlement (delivery) with machine-like efficiency. Besides accelerating the return on investment, less time to/on market connotes numerous advantages, including reductions in costly spec homes, fewer contract cancellations and lower subcontractor costs.

In its most recent quarter, for example, D.R. Horton indicated backlog conversion rates of 84%. In other words, more than five of every six homes in the prior period’s sales backlog delivers in the very next quarter.

Wasn’t that long ago that even DHI’s homes would sit in backlog for six months or more. As I have stated in the past, DHI remains the best managed builder in the country. For more than a generation Don Horton and his team have talked about their preference for “fast nickels” (vs. slow dimes). Only now are other builders beginning to replicate that approach – especially within the more affordable segments of the housing market – without undue stress on their balance sheets.

Conclusion and Valuation

Even as 2017 profits (on a per share basis) for the S&P 500 are increasing for only the first time since 2014, operating profits (before the buyback boost) among builders continue to grow by nearly a 20% yearly pace. But despite (my own ongoing efforts over this time to shed light on) the group’s growth and returns, most investors continue to ignore their superior fundamentals.

Most builders are valued at around 1.7 times this year’s book value. As a secondary valuation metric, I use price to pretax income, on which a 7 times valuation on 2017 figures is about the group’s average – and below historical levels.

NVR is valued at 7.4 times Q3-17 book value, and is excluded from the P/Bk avg.

Source: Company SEC filings.

My favorite owned names in the group are listed on the left side of the charts provided throughout this article. For more details on the merits for each and my investment theses for Lennar (acquiring CalAtlantic), D.R. Horton, and NVR, I refer you to respective company-specific reports published here relatively recently.