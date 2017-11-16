Medical Properties Trust: A Coiled Value Trap About To Spring Loose?

Patient investors should be happy collecting a 7% dividend yield while waiting for a price spike and despite being range-bound, the stock may break through a critical resistance level.

Demographic trends are favorable and FFO growth has been solid but the stock price has lagged FFO growth.

Medical properties trust is a pure play acute care facility property owner - facilities that require the most intensive level of care for their patients.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is the only healthcare REIT that operates exclusively in the acute care space where “patients must be admitted by doctors.” These facilities include general acute care hospitals, inpatient physical rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs), surgery centers, and centers for treatment of specific conditions (e.g. cardiac, pulmonary, cancer, and neurological hospitals). These facilities are typically associated with the highest intensity of care and thus requires specific expertise and capabilities to manage.

Currently, its portfolio consists of 271 properties and 32,000 hospital beds. These are managed by 30 operators across 29 states in the US and 4 countries in Europe (Germany, the UK, Italy, and Spain).

Among the facility types, general acute care hospitals account for majority of revenue (68.4%) and gross assets (69.8%), followed by IRFs (25.2% revenue, 21.4% gross assets), and LTACHs (6.4% revenue, 4.9%, gross assets).

Source: Q3 2017 – Supplemental Information

With regard to share of gross assets, its largest tenant is Steward (36.8%), followed by MEDIAN (12.9%), Prime (12%), Ernest (6.7%), RCCH (5.4%), and an aggregate of other operators (21.3%). In terms of contribution to revenue, Steward (23%) also leads. It is followed by Prime (18.9%), MEDIAN (14.8%), Ernest (10.6%), RCCH (6.1%), and an aggregate of other operators (26.6%).

Source: Q3 2017 – Supplemental Information

Between the US and Europe, the business is split 81.7% (US) and 18.3% (Europe) in terms of gross assets, and 80.6 % - 19.4% respectively in terms of revenue.

Source: Q3 2017 – Supplemental Information

MPW Strategy

MPW’s business strategy is to acquire and develop real estate with the intention of signing long-term (triple net) leases to operators of such acute care facilities, while maintaining a geographically diversified portfolio between the US and Europe. A synchronous strategy is the provision of financing to these operators, enabling them to further improve facilities, upgrade technology, augment staff, and engage in new construction.

In this aspect, MPW regards itself as unique because it can extend 100% financing whereas most conventional lenders provide only 60%-70% for acquisitions, sale-leasebacks, new developments, and expansions. As it were, its unique selling proposition is that it affords operators focus on what they are best at – operations – while MPW takes care of the financing requirements.

Looking at diversification, MPW aims to achieve a 70% US and 30% Europe split and is targeting a limit of 30% exposure to any single operator to <30%.

To support its strategy, MPW employs strong master lease structures and cross-default provisions. These serve to protect its receivables from operators that may struggle with their lease or loan payments, and thus mitigate the risk of MPW being unable to fulfill its commitments to its own creditors (for loan payments) and shareholders (for dividend payouts).

3Q Performance Amid Operational Interruptions

Leading up to 3Q, key operators in different segments (acute care hospitals and LTACHs) - collectively accounting for nearly 25% of MPW’s portfolio - worked through myriad regulatory and operational issues. Ernest encountered declines in volumes and profitability due to recent changes to regulations around patient criteria and reimbursement for LTACHs.

Prime was doubly embattled – with the DOJ lawsuit (alleging irregular admission practices intended to increase inpatient care admissions of Medicare patients) on one hand, and the complications of rapid internal expansion (with its attendant facilities and systems integrations) on the other. As a result, Prime was ultimately delayed in submitting 2016 financial statements to its lenders and took a significant writedown to its account receivables. Meanwhile, Adeptus was undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Come 3Q, only the Ernest situation awaits resolution – likely the repositioning of the underperforming facilities, to be determined in the coming months. Prime, on the other hand, is confident in its handling of the lawsuit, and its collections have begun to stabilize. Adeptus “has emerged from bankruptcy resulting in no loss to MPW,” a situation that provides a compelling demonstration of the strength of MPW’s underwriting and deal structure.

While an analyst during the earnings call implied that such predicaments faced by operators appear to represent “some negative sentiment issues in hospital business,” MPW CEO Edward Aldag Jr. views them more as “temporary interruptions,” alongside some specific expense exposures in Germany (i.e. related to nursing shortages and labor shortages) and a seasonal softening of volumes in other areas. In any case, MPW sentiment is that these scenarios are addressable, and it is well-prepared to weather these types of storms.

True enough, regulatory challenges and operational interruptions notwithstanding, MPW total revenue grew 39.5% vs. past year. Growth is attributed to:

Operating lease revenue, up $36.3 M vs. prior year due to incremental revenue from acquisitions ($32.6 M), developments ($4.2 M), capital additions ($1.2 M), and an increase in exchange rates ($2 M) and only partially offset by dispositions ($1.8 M). This was helped in no small part by MPW’s strong master lease structures and cross-default provisions.

Income from direct financing leases – up $4.4 M vs. prior year, comprised of annual lease escalation provisions ($0.3 M), incremental revenue from acquisitions ($1.1 M), and conversion of certain Prime facilities from mortgage loans ($3 M)

Interest from loans – up $ 9.3 M vs. prior year, comprised of annual escalation provisions ($0.4 M), incremental revenue from new loans ($11.5 M, primarily Steward mortgage loans) and only partially offset by lower revenue from loans repaid in 2016 ($0.5 M) and conversion of certain prime facilities ($2.2 M).

Total NFFO increased 61% to $120.6 M compared to $75.1 M in 3Q2016. On a per share basis, the increase was 10% to $0.33 vs. $ 0.30 as of 3Q last year. The company likewise increased the range of 2017 expectations by $0.01, as a result of the completion of the $1.4 B bond issue and the closing of the $1.5 B Steward acquisition.

Further, MPW announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, a 7% yield.

Acquisitions & Developments

In line with its strategy to continue investing in high quality acute care facilities in target geographies, MPW fortified its foothold through acquisitions in the US and in Germany (involving the top operators in each area).

In the US, MPW expanded its portfolio with Steward via the lease of and mortgage loans for newly acquired acute care facilities. The first acquisition was for ten hospitals and one behavioral health facility, from IASIS, which include ancillary land and buildings in Arizona, Utah, Texas, and Arkansas. The second was the acquisition of eight hospitals previously affiliated with Community Health Systems.

In Germany, MPW expanded its portfolio with MEDIAN, via the lease of two newly acquired rehabilitation facilities. Note that these are the final properties among the portfolio of 20 properties in Germany that MPW had agreed to acquire in July 2016.

Outlook

With the realization of its 2017 pipeline and no pending material acquisitions for the rest of the year, the remaining agenda for MPW is to increase the focus and strength of its current portfolio. This would necessitate carrying out activities related to the Adeptus “transition portfolio” (i.e. those to be re-leased or sold), the possible repositioning of underperforming Ernest properties, and the selling of its identified “orphan” facilities.

With 2018 in view and in line with its aim to further diversify between the US and Europe, MPW is looking into portfolios of properties in Europe, without taking for granted any viable US opportunities. As to paring down concentration on any single operator or property in the US to more comfortable levels, MPW would be exploring “selling a piece of Steward to reduce that concentration” in the high 30s to the mid-20s.

Our Take

This is a dividend play with growth potential. With a dividend of 7%, investors may not mind waiting for prices to catch up to FFO.

The stock has been range-bound between $12.25 and $13.60 over the last 6 months, making valuation based on Price/FFO look cheap.

While prices have been range-bound, FFO has steadily climbed from a multi-year low in 2010 and is expected to increase to $1.44 by the end of 2019.

On a price/CFO basis, the stock also looks cheap relative to its 5-year average.

The question is ‘is it a value trap?’ If so, that might be OK - so long as the dividend remains stable – and we don’t see any material reason to be concerned about that. The stock is looking to break through resistance at around $13.60. If it breaks through, we might finally see the gap close between price and FFO.

If you enjoyed this article, please click on the “Follow” link to the right of my name at the top of the article.

Heard on the REITs: Profitable, customizable REIT strategies from expert portfolio strategist Arturo Neto

Heard on the REITs is focused on more than single REIT stock ideas. It’s highly valuable, in-depth, institutional-quality research designed to save you time while helping you become a better-informed REIT investor. What’s more, you get personalized portfolio asset allocation guidance and actionable REIT investing strategies. At Heard on the REITs, I share my best ideas in a concentrated portfolio while implementing smart strategies to minimize downside risk. Join our community today!

The following samples were published for free but these highly analytical reports will only be available in the Premium service from now on.

Sample Premium Research Report

Sample Premium Sector Report

Disclaimer: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. Readers should carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Investing in any security has risks and readers should ensure they understand these risks before investing.

Real Estate Investment Trusts are subject to decreases in value, adverse economic conditions, overbuilding, competition, fluctuations in rental income, and fluctuations in property taxes and operating expenses.

This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services.

Information on this blog is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein, nor is the author compensated by any of the products mentioned.

Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the topics or subjects discussed.

Information presented is not believed to be exhaustive nor are all the risks associated with the topic of each article explicitly mentioned. Readers are cautioned to perform their own analysis or seek the advice of their financial advisor before making any investment decisions based on this information.

Investment decisions should be based on an individual’s own goals, time horizon, and tolerance for risk. Nothing in this content should be considered to be legal or tax advice and you are encouraged to consult your own lawyer, accountant, or other advisor before making any financial decision.

All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information

Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNR,HTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.