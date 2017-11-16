No, Dividends Aren't Dangerous

Throughout the day, I periodically check different financial news outlets, doing my best to stay on top of the market. Today, when stopping by CNBC’s website, I saw a particularly troublesome headline which read, “GE cut highlights danger of relying on income from dividends.” As an investor who has tied his family’s financial future and hopeful freedom to dividend income, it should come as no surprise to you that I would have been bothered by such a headline. However, what may come as a surprise is the fact that fear wasn’t my reaction, but instead, anger, because of the rather disingenuous stance that the headline was taking. I don’t agree with this headline/the article associated with it in the least. Obviously, as a DGI investor, I’m biased, but I can’t think of a better, more secure, long-term financial vehicle to use in the pursuit of financial freedom than dividend income. So, with that being said, here’s my response to Lorie Konish’s piece over at CNBC where I will highlight why I don’t believe relying on dividend income is a dangerous practice, in the least.

Understanding What Makes A Dividend “Safe”

Not all dividends are created equally. I definitely don’t want readers walking away from this piece thinking that all dividend income is safe, because they surely aren’t. It has been obvious to me that General Electric’s (GE) dividend has been in danger for some time now. Investors had plenty of time to get out of the way before the cut came. Sure, the market has likely been pricing in the cut for months now, but I think there was plenty of opportunity to sell in the mid $20’s for conservative income investors.

Luckily for income oriented investors who’re looking towards dividends as their primary source of passive income, GE isn’t the norm. Dividend cuts rarely happen for very high quality companies. Yes, there is a list of once wonderful companies who’ve fallen from their perch atop their respective hierarchy and GE now belongs on that list as other American industrials such as Boeing (BA), Honeywell (HON), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) seem to have overtaken it. Thankfully, I believe there are more than enough very high quality dividends in the market to build a diversified portfolio that produces durable income and instead of fearing dividends from the likes of GE, investors should focus on these reliable opportunities.

So, first things first, let’s examine what exactly makes a dividend “safe.”

One of the first financial metrics that I look to when attempting to determine the reliability associated with a dividend is its payout ratio. Typically, I like to invest in companies with payout ratios in the 50% area. I also track the FCF/dividend ratio as well; in GE’s case, both metrics were pertinent and pointed towards troubled waters ahead.

As a younger income oriented investor, I’m much more interested in future dividend growth prospects than a company’s yield in the present and maintaining a nice buffer with the payout ratios helps to put my mind at ease. Knowing that the dividend is well covered by earnings means that a management team still has the potential to sustainable raise the dividend (or at least, maintain it) during an operational rough patch where earnings growth is hard to find.

Speaking on earnings growth, I like to look at a company’s financial history, focusing in one is earnings past. Obviously the past has little logical impact on the future moving forward, but I do believe that, more often than not, a company with a long history of regularly increasing EPS will likely continue down that path. An investor must have a strong understanding of a company’s business operations and the industry trends that it’s facing to help to prognosticate future earnings trends; however, professional analysts are paid to do this for us and I don’t mind trusting their opinions once I’ve vetted their past work/predictions. Rising EPS helps to support a sustainable rising dividend over time. This is of the utmost importance to DGI investors.

However, I don’t just pay attention to the bottom line. Not only do I like to see regularly increasing EPS, but I like to see regularly increasing revenues as well. I think sometimes focusing on top line growth gets a bad rap in today’s market from conservative investors because of the trend in the high growth, speculative tech space, where we’ve seen market caps explode just because of topline expectations. I think certain investors have become resentful of revenue growth which is why I sometimes see comments like, “All those sales don’t matter, I only pay attention to profitability.”

While profitability is paramount in the DGI world, I don’t think investors should ignore the top line. I become very concerned when I see negative revenue growth. I tend to sell when this negative performance on the top-line becomes a trend. If sales are shrinking over the long-term, it likely means that a given company is facing secular headwinds and this is never a good thing for the dividend. Sure, highly profitable companies can use their cash flows to buy growth elsewhere, which gives them flexibility in the market, but at its core, fighting secular trends via M&A is speculative, at best.

As sales shrink, it’s likely that competent management teams will be able to stabilize, or even bolster, EPS growth in the short term with financial engineering (raising debt, gutting the balance sheet, or buying back shares) and/or cost cutting/efficiency measures, though ultimately, if demand is falling for their products/services, it’s only a matter of time before competition forces margins to compress and once this happens, a dividend’s reliability comes into question. This is why I pay a lot of attention to the leverage/strength of a balance sheet when looking at dividend paying companies. I check credit ratings, which tend to point towards the effectiveness/conservative mindset of a company’s management, past and present. If management can’t keep its house in order in terms of the balance sheet, how can you expect them to reliably pay you a dividend?

Don’t Chase Yield

Greed is a real danger in the markets for all investors. Income oriented investors aren’t safe from this flaw in our human nature. Dividend Income/Dividend Growth investors typically aren’t interested in falling into many of the momentum traps that the market presents, though they are susceptible to unsustainably high yields. Believe me, I know how attractive a double digit yield appears to be. When you think about the long-term compounding over of a very high yielding dividend, it’s easy to throw caution to the wind make an irrational bet. However, I think more often than not, high yields are best viewed with extreme caution. Especially in this low yield environment, I think it’s important to remember that the market simply wouldn’t allow a yield to soar but so high, unless there was real risk involved.

From time to time, the market presents rare value opportunities in the dividend space where yields are irrationally high. These are moments when income oriented investors can not only lock in high yields on cost, but also potentially create opportunities for outsized capital gains moving forward. These events all come down to whether or not the negative incidence that drove share prices down is isolated in nature or part of a secular issue. Sometimes, it’s very difficult to tell which it is, and while it’s important to acknowledge that all equity related decisions in the market are speculative to a certain degree, dealing with distressed stocks heightens speculation levels.

It’s important to understand your risks, especially in the high yield space. I make investments in the high yield space from time to time, but never with large portions of my portfolio. I group high/distressed yield plays into the same speculative group of stocks within my portfolio as the high valuation growth names I own. I know when I make these bets that the dividends aren’t reliable, but even so, sometimes I think the risks I’m taking are worth the potential rewards. This leads me to the next section of this piece, the importance of being diversified. As I said before, high yield plays make up only a very small portion of my portfolio; the vast majority of my holdings pass all of the safety screens discussed in the first section and I believe their yields and their dividend growth prospects to be very safe/reliable.

Be Diversified

This should go without saying, but income oriented investors should follow the same sort of diversification practices as other portfolio managers. Obviously everyone’s acceptable asset allocation weightings will be different, but I think it makes perfect sense not to let any single position grow so large that it would be significantly detrimental to one’s financial health should that stock’s dividend be cut and the income lost. Managing a highly diversified portfolio of individual names requires a lot of work. I know many investors aren’t interested in this, or simply don’t have the time/energy available to properly manage a highly diversified portfolio. Luckily for those investors, there are wonderful investment vehicles that prioritize dividends and dividend growth, with relatively low costs associated with them.

I know picking and choosing individual names is fun, but it does exposure investors to single stock risk (the recent GE dividend cut/sell-off discussed in the original CNBC article that I’m responding to is a perfect example of this). For investors who are attracted to the dividend growth investing strategy but aren’t interested in facing these types of risks, I think these ETFs make great sense.

A combination of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Vanguard’s High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), and iShares Edge MSCI US Quality Factor ETF (QUAL), which is actually my favorite dividend growth ETF, even though its stated goal isn’t dividend growth specific, would create a fantastically diversified portfolio with a yield that is above the major market averages and prioritized strong balance sheets and dividend growth prospects with extraordinarily low fees.

And Finally, Let Your Income Stream Serve As An Anchor Against Fear

If you’ve focused on owning quality as discussed in section one above, you can be relatively sure that even as share prices fall, the income your portfolio generates will rise. This means that when the market faces volatility, you don’t necessarily have to be concerned about your wealth. To me, creating a high quality passive income stream is actually a safer bet coming into retirement than relying on equity prices to sustain an investor’s wealth using the 4% rule with regard to withdrawals. I’ve decided to rely on dividends as my retirement income because I hate the idea of having to sell shares during a down market to sustain my lifestyle; selling low is one of the main mistakes that investors make in the markets…why would I choose to follow a strategy that left me susceptible to this? What’s more, if you’re lucky enough that the passive income that your portfolio creates exceeds your lifestyle costs, then you’re able to re-invest the excess at low prices, helping to compound the future growth of that income stream.

At the end of the day, regardless of what certain pundits have to say, I feel quite comfortable that my portfolio’s overall income stream is safe. I’ve built a portfolio that I expect to perform well in both bull and bear markets. Every year since I’ve been managing money, the income generated by my portfolio has increased nicely. I don’t expect this to change anytime soon. I don’t own companies unless they’re increasing their dividends/have the propensity to do so. Sure, there will be individual names that disappoint along the way. But, due to my diversified nature, one or two disappointing results will never change the overall direction that my income stream is trending.

So no, I don’t believe that dividends are dangerous. I think they can still be relied upon by income seeking investors. You may find a bond yield that is high enough to meet your monthly expenses, but it won’t increase its payout annually, compounding wealth over the long-term at a much higher rate than inflation. This is the beauty of a DGI strategy and I hope investors don’t let a dunce like GE ruin the outlook of the group, overall.