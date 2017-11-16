CNBC's Brian Sullivan Interviews Our Experts: Global Perspectives

By jdolby

CNBC’s Brian Sullivan interviewed some of Janus Henderson’s top investment experts in an exclusive live panel on October 9. In the excerpt below, watch as they discuss the potential for a global crisis, credit opportunities and more.

George Maris: There is always another financial crisis around the door. We didn’t see what happened in 2008, and so we’re worried that the next thing’s happening. We had that in 2009, we had that in 2010, we had that in 2011. We literally had that pretty much every year and if you go back two years, we’re just anniversaring what, you know, was a feared China collapse. They’re financial markets were going to collapse, which was going to cause a collapse around the world. It clearly didn’t happen, right? It kind of came and went and I think the markets are slowly coming to grips with the fact that, you know what, there’s not another great financial crisis looming around the corner. Every time we panic over a Brexit or every time we panic over a taper tantrum or something, we’re wrong, right? The underlying economics are better and in fact, if you’re to look out over 12 months globally, the underlying global economic picture synchronizes in a way that we haven’t seen in a very long time in a positive manner. So, my view here is it’s okay to be sanguine because everybody is nervous and has been nervous since 2007, 2008.

Brian Sullivan: Bill, I know you’ve poked around internationally in the past. We’ve talked about Brazil and Mexico in years past on the show over the years and is there anything that looks attractive credit wise outside of the United States?

Bill Gross: Credit wise, you know I don’t think so because sovereign credits (and you can see this in the CES market) they’re as tight and reflective of the spreads in the high-yield market and in the corporate market. It’s all very tight. There were days two or three years ago when Brazil would trade up to 300 or 400 over. There were days when Mexico would trade at 200 to 250 over, but those days are gone. Even China and South Korea, by the way, which might be a perfect example of risk, you know, traded at very narrow levels and so I would say no. There is no real advantage from a credit standpoint in the global market place, maybe there’s a selected emerging market that I haven’t mentioned, but everything is so tight that you know it is hard to pick a winner from a group that is fake.

Myron Scholes: Actually South Korea has sort of more downside than upside of these markets, but China is the opposite.

Gross: That’s my point.

Scholes: China’s the opposite, but you know basically also too in terms of the FANGS and the BATS in the world, the market still really likes those. I mean the market really likes the upside to downside at least in the short run in the next number of months.

Alex Crooke: What’s changing in Japan is the desire to, I think, stop. You know, companies just investing in each other, so cross-holdings, just gold plating investment and you’re seeing, particularly this is driven, I think, by requirement for return equity to rise and also requirement for independence on boards. So no longer board sort of cronyism and self-invest to people. You’re getting independence that’s challenging executives and say why we’re making this investment decision and what is the benefit it’s going to drive? So we’re already seeing the return equity of the market rise from sort of 5 to 6% up to 8 or 9 now. That’s a very meaningful move and again my point back to valuation is if you look at the price we’re paying for a dollar, say a dollar is worth an invested capital in that market and it’s half of what it was 10 years ago, it’s again a 30 to 40% discount to the US market. So I’m a big believer and, you know, you’ve got to have an investment thesis. We’ve got to pay the right price for it, don’t overpay.

