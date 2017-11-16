SendGrid - Investors Are Sending Shares Higher

SendGrid (SEND) is an interesting e-mail marketing business which has seen a successful public offering. I like the services of the business, stable and high sales growth numbers, the fact that the company is breaking even, and the fairly modest sales multiple (in relation to growth).

For these reasons I am happy to initiate a small speculative long position at these levels, looking to learn more about the business.

Powering Email For Developers & Marketers

The paragraph title describes in short what SendGrid does, being essentially a marketing e-mail company with associated platform and technological infrastructure. The company manages password resets, shipping notifications, alerts, reservation confirmations, news letters and related mails for over 58,000 customers. In total the company processes over a 36 billion emails each month! Major online businesses use SendGrid´s solutions including names like Booking.com, eBay, Uber and Airbnb, among many others.

Corporate costumers use SendGrid because it allows them to send mail reliable, effective and in large scale. These customers use the cloud-based platform which can be linked to automatic, recurring and online transactions. While email is the communication form of choice to reach consumers today, reaching that consumer in the first place, through avoiding the trap that an e-mail gets thrown in the unwanted email box, is a difficult task as it is. Even more difficult is to sent a reliable message. It were actually these frustrations which prompted the founders of the company to start the business.

To help customer overcome the same frustrations, SendGrid offers its key e-mail API solution. Over time this core service has been complemented by marketing campaign solutions, as well as expert services.

The Offering

SendGrid sold 7.7 million shares for $16 apiece, in an offering which raised $123 million in gross proceeds. Demand was solid as the preliminary offering range suggested that shares would be sold anywhere between $13.50 and $15.5 per share. If we take into account existing net cash holdings of $37 million, the company will operate with a net cash position of $150 million.

The 40.3 million outstanding shares value the company at $645 million at the offer price. Having risen to $18 in opening trading, this valuation has risen to $725 million, or to $575 million if net cash positions are accounted for.

The company has delivered on solid growth in recent years. Revenues were up 37% in 2015 to $58.5 million as operating losses were more than cut in half to $5.6 million. Sales grew by a similar 37% number in 2016, as sales hit $79.9 million and operating losses narrowed to $3.6 million. The costs for sending email through SendGrid´s platform are minimal as the company processed over 338 billion emails last year. That implies that more than 4,000 e-mails can be send for just a dollar. Probably this number is much higher as the marketing campaign and expert revenues are included in the overall revenue number.

Topline sales trends remain very healthy so far this year, as sales growth even accelerated to 41% for the first nine months of the year, with revenues coming in at $80.1 million. In fact sales are already surpassing the number for all of 2016.

One small source of concern is the fact that progress in terms of operating leverage has come to a halt, as operating losses were up a million to $4.2 million for the past nine months. Remarkably, adjusted earnings did improve by $3 million for the period, as SendGrid posted an adjusted profit number of $1.2 million. In all fairness the company did incur some costs related to M&A, restructuring and a million in upfront IPO related expenses.

While the company is more or less breaking even, revenue growth remains solid and sales probably come in at an annual run rate of $120 million at the moment. That implies that the operating assets are valued at less than 5 times sales, a modest multiple for a business with 40% growth.

Tough Market, Potentially Lucrative Offering

It is hard to guess how SendGrid will evolve as it operates in a relatively new field in which competition is fierce. This includes of course the big giant from Seattle, as well as Oracle, Salesforce and IBM, among others.

Competitive forces have been at work for a while and it is comforting to see that growth has been stable, or has even accelerated a bit at 35-40%, which is reassuring as the company has narrowed losses and is more or less breaking even. Given the growth and fat gross margins, a less than 5 times sales multiple remains relatively modest.

Risks are plentiful in a fast moving industry including more dominant competitor, technological issues (such as a security event) and rapid changes in the marketplace. Another concern is the usage of this service for use of spam by a malicious customer which could impact email account holders, the platform or impact the public opinion.

Nonetheless I have a fairly upbeat view on the company although shares have been trading with solid opening gains already. At $18 per share, shares trade with gains of nearly 25% compared to the midpoint of the preliminary offering range. Despite the momentum I am initiating a very small position, more or less to keep this name on my watch list, looking to add if growth sustains, shares drop or operating profits appear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.