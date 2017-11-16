Did GE's CEO Imply The Stock Is A Hold?

GE is in the very early innings of its reinvention, and I doubt we will see overwhelming results in the near term.

If I read a bit between the lines, I believe the chief executive has just implied that his company's stock is a "hold" (and I agree).

Glass half full investors will probably agree with me that General Electric's (GE) John Flannery brings to the CEO seat a refreshing, no-nonsense approach to managing the struggling conglomerate. When confronted with the tough dividend cut issue a few weeks ago, Flannery did not dodge the question or deny the speculations, saying that the capital mix allocated across dividend payments, organic and inorganic growth "had to be balanced".

Credit: Barron's

Yesterday, a few days after the company's announced transformation plans and the ensuing beating of the stock, the chief executive candidly stated on CNBC that he had "a strong command of what's going on in the company", but that it was now "show me time". He added: "I can say what I can say, but the reality is that investors deserve and expect and will wait for results."

Wait a moment. Did Mr. Flannery just imply that GE stock is a "hold"?

While some executives might have chosen a more upbeat and aspirational approach to delivering their messages, instilling confidence in investors and analysts ahead of the company's turnaround plan implementation, the sitting CEO chose instead to be grounded and pragmatic. In my view, and reading a bit between the lines, I believe not even GE's head manager is all that confident that a decisive shift in the company's prospects or a meaningful improvement in the expected financial performance lurk in the horizon. I also tend to agree with John Flannery's premise that investors will likely not trust GE stock with their money until the company is able to show better results printed on a set of financial statements.

We are in the very early innings

If I break down GE into its individual components, what I see is not very encouraging at the moment. From a revenue perspective and using 3Q17 as my base, about 50% of the company is facing severe headwinds, contracting organically and in most cases struggling to find a viable path forwards towards growth and margin improvement.

Regarding both the power and the oil and gas businesses, for example, not only does GE face operational issues, but it also seems to be standing on the wrong side of the macro trends. On the latter, the company's optimism about the Baker Hughes (BHGE) synergy gains pales in the face of commodity-based softness that could persist for a while longer. Even my favorite companies in the energy service space, namely Schlumberger (SLB), does not seem to get much market love despite the recent solid performance and good management practices.

On the former, the identified past execution missteps could possibly be addressed with time and effort. But the task looks overwhelmingly complex from where we currently stand, considering GE's stated top priority goals of "right-sizing the structure, revamping supply and demand, aligning volume with market realities and simplifying the portfolio" (see chart below). I find it much more likely that we will continue to see mid-single digit declines and severe margin deterioration in the largest of GE's segments in the foreseeable future, and that a shift in momentum will take many quarters to take shape.

Source: GE's Investor Update presentation

On the GE stock

At the end of the day, General Electric could emerge from the ashes to become a growing and profitable industrial powerhouse that it once was. But I don't expect the process to be quick and painless. While shares might fluctuate as sentiment shifts around, I am betting on GE moving largely sideways and not fully recovering from the -20% price drop of the past month in the foreseeable future.

CEO John Flennery might turn out to be right on his read about GE's recovery and perceived investor sentiment. For now, I choose to stay away from the name and will keep an eye on the slowly-evolving rebirth of my former employer.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.