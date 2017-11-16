Fortress Biotech: This 9.375% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NASDAQ

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO).



Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Fortress Biotech.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $25M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Fortress Biotech 9.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: FBIOP) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 9.375%. The new preferred stock has no S&P rating and is callable as of 12/15/2022. Currently, FBIOP trades at a price of $24.25 and has a Current Yield of 9.66% and YTC of 10.14%.



Below is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress develops and commercializes products both within Fortress and through certain of its subsidiary companies, also known as Fortress Companies. In addition to its internal development programs, Fortress leverages its biopharmaceutical business expertise and drug development capabilities and provides funding and management services to help the Fortress Companies achieve their goals. Fortress and the Fortress Companies may seek licensings, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and/or public and private financings to accelerate and provide additional funding to support their research and development programs.

Source: The company's website - Corporate Profile

Source: Barchart.com - FBIO Weekly Chart (5 year)

Fortress Biotech does no pay any dividends for its common stock, like most biotechnology companies. The market capitalization of the company is around $181.7M, which makes FBIO a relatively small company for the sector.



Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Fortress Biotech's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Fidelity.com - Financial Statements

Fortress Biotech Family

As there aren't any other preferred stocks or baby bonds issued by FBIO.



Sector Comparison

There are 2 more preferred stocks in the Biotechnology sector (according to Finviz.com) - CYCCP and PPHMP. The two are traditional convertible preferred stocks and are anytime callable. More information about them can be found in the charts below.

CYCCP

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The price chart:

Source: Barchart.com - CYCCP Daily Chart (1 year)

PPHMP

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The price chart:

Source: Barchart.com - PPHMP Daily Chart (1 year)

If we look at the Current Yields, we can see that the new issue has a slight advantage. However, a clearer opinion would require a thorough analysis of FBIO. Furthermore, FBIOP cannot be protected from a potential price concussion as what has happened with PPHMP for example.

High-Yielders



In our database, there are 8 preferred stocks, that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, and have a nominal yield of over 9%. Two of them are with suspended distribution.

Source: Author's database

Source: Author's database

Use of Proceeds



We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for our operations, including, but not limited to, general corporate purposes, which may include research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, manufacture and supply of product, repayment of existing debt and working capital.

Source: SEC.gov - 424B5 Filing by Fortress Biotech

Special Considerations

Distributions paid to corporate U.S. holders of the Series A Preferred Stock may be eligible for the dividends-received deduction, and distributions paid to non-corporate U.S. holders of the Series A Preferred Stock may be subject to tax at the preferential tax rates applicable to “qualified dividend income,” if we have current or accumulated earnings and profits, as determined for U.S. federal income tax purposes. We do not currently have significant accumulated earnings and profits. Additionally, we may not have sufficient current earnings and profits during future fiscal years for the distributions on the Series A Preferred Stock to qualify as dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes. If the distributions fail to qualify as dividends, U.S. holders would be unable to use the dividends-received deduction and may not be eligible for the preferential tax rates applicable to “qualified dividend income.” If any distributions on the Series A Preferred Stock with respect to any fiscal year are not eligible for the dividends-received deduction or preferential tax rates applicable to “qualified dividend income” because of insufficient current or accumulated earnings and profits, it is possible that the market value of the Series A Preferred Stock might decline.

Source: SEC.gov - 424B5 Filing by Fortress Biotech

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of around $25M, FBIOP cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ: PFF).



Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock FBIOP. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.

