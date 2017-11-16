Redeemed Issues Update

Keeping an eye on those does occasionally provide us with small trade opportunities.

A quick update on which issues got redeemed over the last week or so.

Introduction

There is no incredible value created by the series of articles covering fixed income products whose Call Option was finally, or perhaps timely, exercised by the issuing company. However, it turns out that not all of us have the resources and time to keep track of their portfolio, thus we are continuing our coverage of these events.

Additionally, some of you might find the relation between this topic and 'dangerous' products, which are not feeling the gravitational pull of their Par Value once the Call Date has passed.

As a reference to the latter you can take a look at the opening article of an upcoming series: 'Defining Dangerous Preferred Stocks.'

Summit Hotel Properties - INN-B



Redemption : Summit Hotel Properties, 7.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: INN-B)

: Summit Hotel Properties, 7.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: INN-B) Call Date : 12/11/2017

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

: 12/11/2017 Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by Summit Hotel Properties Inc. New Issue: Summit Hotel Properties, 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: INN-E)

Source: SEC.gov - Form 424B5 by Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

Coverage: Summit Hotel Properties: This 6.25% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE



The Series E preferred stock should start trading on the primary exchange under the ticker INN-E relatively soon and we will keep you informed with an introductory article discussing the new product and its peer group, so you can get a better idea of where it stands.

As for INN-B, it is still trading and this may offer scalpers a chance to grab a few cents here and there.

Source: Barchart.com - INN-B Daily Chart (1 year)

Apart from INN-E, which is on its way to us, we are left with the following Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) preferreds:

- INN-C - Summit Hotel Properties, 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

- INN-D - Summit Hotel Properties, 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Now, let us proceed to the next one.

Comcast Corp - CCV



Redemption : Comcast Corp., 5.00% Notes due 12/15/2061 (NYSE: CCV)

: Comcast Corp., 5.00% Notes due 12/15/2061 (NYSE: CCV) Call Date: 12/15/2017

Source: Official Announcement on Comcast's website

It is quite interesting to see a 5.00% product getting redeemed and refinanced at a lower rate. Purely for informational purposes you can check out the new product, although its denomination puts it out of our scope:

Source: SEC.gov - Form S-4 by Comcast Corp.

Here is a chart of CCV's last days of trading:

Source: Barchart.com - CCV Daily Chart (1 year)

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has no other products - with a par value of $25 or anywhere close to that - in our little universe.

Discover Financial Services - DFS-B



Redemption : Discover Financial Services, 6.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock B (NYSE: DFS-B)

: Discover Financial Services, 6.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock B (NYSE: DFS-B) Call Date: 12/1/2017

Source: Press Release - Discover Financial's website

Source: Barchart.com - DFS-B Daily Chart (1 year)

After Discover (NYSE: DFS) redeems DFS-B, there will be no other products of interest left for us.

Similar to Comcast, here the company is currently in the process of getting a sweet deal at a great interest.

Source: SEC.gov - Form 424B2 by Discover Financial Services

Conclusion

It would be great if the companies thought about the little guys, like us, when refinancing and issued something we can work with. Either way, we will just keep on monitoring the shuffle and try to identify patterns and upcoming products which might of interest while keeping you updated in the meanwhile.

