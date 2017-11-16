Valeant: Where Is The Growth?

Valeant (VRX) reported Q3 earnings last week. The company delivered revenue of $2.22 billion and adjusted net income of $367 million. Valeant beat on revenue by $50 million, which energized bulls. However, revenue was down by 10% Y/Y. What does it mean to deliver a revenue beat when revenue is in decline? The company has been hiving assets to pare debt, which hastened the decline.

The workhorses continue to be Bausch & Lomb and Salix. Bauch & Lomb's revenue was up 1% Y/Y, of which 6% was organic. This was pretty impressive given its critical mass of nearly $1.3 billion in revenue. Salix was up 3% Y/Y, but up 18% sequentially. Xifaxan's 23% sequential growth carried the quarter. The segment appears to have stabilized for the near-term. However, Apriso (ucerative colitis) and Uceris tablets (mild to moderate ucerative colitis) face loss of exclusivity ("LOE). They represent about 17% of Salix's total revenue.

Meanwhile, U.S. Diversified and Branded Rx (ex-Salix) continue to under-perform. They represent about 29% of total revenue and will likely continue to deteriorate as several of their products face LOE. Siliq (psoriasis) and Vyzulta (glaucoma), which is expected to be launched next year, could have a tough row to hoe if they are expected to offset revenue declines from LOE. With a declining top line the question remains, "Where is the growth? The following are other key items investors should focus on going forward:

Corporate Cost Cuts

Less talked about with the Valeant story is the impact of corporate costs on EBITDA. I felt going into the quarter this was a key item and management continued to deliver. Corporate costs were $126 million, down from $132 million in Q2 and $167 million in Q1. I assumed management needed less staff to oversee operations as it got smaller via divestitures. From what I understand from the earnings call management was able forgo certain R&D initiatives associated with the divested business. Either way, the company has gotten more efficient and the gains are falling to the bottom line.

Corporate costs were 6% of revenue during the quarter and EBITDA was $926 million for a 42% margin. The EBITDA margin improved from 39% in Q2. Sans divestitures, will it be difficult for Valeant to continue to cut corporate costs and improve EBITDA at the same pace? This could be a point of contention in Q4.

The Balance Sheet



Heading into the quarter I suspected Valeant's balance sheet, intangible assets in particular, would be a key area of focus. The CFO spent about 10 minutes on the earnings call discussing the potential impact of a hypothetical - President Trump's proposed tax cuts - but never got around to intangibles related to Salix and Sprout. According to the company's third quarter 10-Q Sprout has been designated as an asset held for sale and has a carrying value of $71 million; additional impairment charges could bean non-issue. The Salix reporting unit has a carrying value of $14.1 billion, an estimated fair market value of $10.3 billion and goodwill with a carrying value of $5.1 billion. Valeant does not believe the unit's goodwill is impaired. Unless something a major event happens at Salix, such as generic versions of Uceris tablets or Apriso actually come to market, there might not be any write-downs coming down the pike.

The company reduced debt from $28.4 billion to $27.1 billion in Q2. The bigger story could be its prodigious cash flows. Through the first nine months of the year Valeant generated cash flows from operations of $1.7 billion. Management has been squeezing suppliers and collecting on receivables faster, which buoyed cash flow. From Q4 2016 to Q3 2017 accounts receivable decreased by $288 million (a source of cash) while its payables increased by $225 million (a source of cash). I expect its strong working capital management to buoy cash flow over the next few quarters also.

Despite the reduction in debt Valeant still remains highly-leveraged. Asset sales helped pair debt but it also reduced EBITDA. Its $27 billion debt load equates to 7.3x run-rate EBITDA. While management touts its debt reduction, its credit metrics still exceed 7.0x and it has increased debt from short-term creditors in the form of payables.

Of note is that Valeant also recorded a $1.7 billion income tax recovery during the quarter. Through the first nine months of year Valeant has recorded $2.8 billion income tax recoveries. From year-end to q3 2017 its deferred income tax liabilities declined by $3.2 billion. Valeant's cumulative earnings and the reduction in this liability caused the company's equity base to rise from $3.3 billion at year-end to $5.4 billion at Q3 2017. That's a long-winded way of saying, "There goes my insolvency thesis!"

Conclusion

Vaeleant's debt continues to be paid down, yet loss of earnings from divested properties and diminution in Branded Rx (ex-Salix) and U.S. Diversified continue to stymie earnings growth. The insolvency issue is off the table but headwinds from LOE remain. VRX remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.