Pretium's Q3 Results Are Better Than The Market Reaction Indicates

The gold stream should be re-purchased easily by the end of 2018, a major part of the debt should be eliminated by the end of 2019.

It is reasonable to expect free cash flows of at least $60 million per quarter in the foreseeable future.

As Pretium Resources' (PVG) Q3 operating results were good, it was reasonable to expect that the Q3 financial results will be positive as well. This is why, based on the market reaction, some of the investors were disappointed after Pretium announced a net loss of $7 million and adjusted earnings of only $8.3 million. The earnings were released on Friday 10, at 20:15 ET, after the market close.

The initial reaction of the investors was pretty negative, as Pretium's share price quickly dipped approximately by 10%. At first glance, the sell-off made sense. However, at a second glance, the actual results are in fact much better than the reported numbers show.

The most important point that a lot of investors probably missed is the huge difference between gold and silver ounces produced and sold. In Q3, Pretium produced 82,203 toz gold and 82,233 toz silver. However, it sold only 55,413 toz gold and 19,848 toz silver. It means that 32.6% of the gold production and 75.9% of the silver production remained unsold. As a result, the revenues, earnings, and cash flow were affected negatively. But it is important to realize that the metals haven't disappeared. They will be sold in the coming quarters, which will boost the financial results in the future.

Source: Own processing, using data from Pretium Resources

In Q3, the earnings from operations equaled $25.96 million. The net loss reached the $6.98 million level, due to a $14 million loss on financial instruments. The adjusted earnings equaled $8.29 million, or $0.05 per share. The average realized gold price was $1,281/toz. The average realized silver price was $16.33. If the whole amount of produced metals was sold, the revenues would equal $106.6 million, which is 50% more compared to the actual revenues of $70.875 million.

The total cash costs climbed up to $656/toz gold and the AISC to $788/toz in Q3. It is much worse compared to the projected sub-$500 values; however, the costs should decrease notably in the coming quarters. According to the Management discussion and analysis:

Total cash costs for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were $656 per ounce sold. With the continued improvement to the mill process and higher sales volumes, management expects the total cash costs to improve throughout the remainder of 2017.

In Q3, Pretium managed to turn the $12.915 million working capital deficit into a $7.165 million working capital surplus. The cash and equivalents amounted $53.77 million as of September 30. What is important is that the operations generated cash flow of $47.47 million. If all of the produced metals were sold, this number would be close to the $70 million level. Even though the gold price remains relatively weak, its negative impacts should be muted by the expected growth of production volumes and decline of production costs in the coming quarters.

It means that expecting operating cash flow of approximately $70 million per quarter may turn out to be pretty conservative. In Q3, Pretium's sustaining CAPEX equaled approximately $5 million. As a result, it is possible to expect that Pretium will be able to generate free cash flow of at least $60 million per quarter in the foreseeable future. This is very important for the planned debt repayments and gold stream re-purchase.

As of the end of Q3, Pretium held cash and cash equivalents worth $53.77 million. If it is able to generate free cash flow of $60 million in the next 4 quarters, it should have more than $300 million at its disposal on December 30, 2018, when it will have an option to re-purchase the 8% gold stream for $237 million. Re-purchasing the stream should be Pretium's top priority.

However, it will also have to deal with the debt maturity. The $350 million senior secured loan facility is about to mature on December 31, 2018 as well. The good thing is that Pretium has an option to extend it by 1 year. In this case, it will have to pay an extra 2.5% on the principal amount outstanding.

The Q3 2017 results show that if there are no big negative surprises, the gold stream re-purchase should be a slam dunk. Also the debt shouldn't cause any issues. Pretium will probably try to refinance it sometimes during 2018. It bears a fixed interest of 7.5%, which isn't bad, but given that Pretium's risk profile has improved rapidly since the summer of 2015, it is quite probable that Pretium will be able to secure even better terms.

And if it won't be able to secure terms favorable enough, it can just prolong the maturity of the current credit facility by 1 year and try to repay it on December 31, 2019. And there is also another option - to repay a part of the credit facility and to refinance the remainder of it.

Conclusion

The current share price weakness is only temporary. The Brucejack mine is doing fine and the Q3 financial results would be much better if the company managed to sell also the remainder of the produced gold and silver. The numbers show that if there is no big negative surprise and the current gold prices prevail, Pretium should be able to repurchase the gold stream as soon as on December 31, 2018.

There is also a high probability that it will be able to get rid of a major part of its debt by the end of 2019. In Q4, significantly higher gold sales, lower AISC and higher earnings and cash flows should be expected. If the company is able to generate also some positive exploration news, the resistance level at $12 will be finally broken.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.