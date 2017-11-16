Portola Pharmaceuticals (Part I): The Ultra-Long Views

Despite the recent run-up for the year, we might have seen only the tip of the iceberg.

After the robust run-up on June 23, 2017, shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), a bioscience firm specializing in the innovation and commercialization of drugs to treat blood disorders and cancers, receded from the peak of $67.10 to $47.73 as of November 15. Despite the 40% recession, the stock is still up 161.5% for the past 52 weeks. Investors have been questioning whether there is any fuel left to catapult the stock to its new high. In this research report, we shall elucidate the investing thesis on Portola (as well as analyze growth catalysts of interests that can galvanize the stock in the long term).

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci (adapted from StockCharts)

About Portola

Despite highly promising development regarding betrixaban (Byvexxa) and andexanet alfa (AndexXa), we will feature the long-term prospects of cerdulatinib - an oral, dual-spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor of (“Syk”) and janus kinase (“JAK”) - in this research. Readers who wish to understand the investing prospects of two former franchises should read the article “Portola Pharmaceuticals: Valuable Assets Likely To Counterbalance Management Woes,” by Juggernaut Capital (“JC”).

While we see potential value in this asset (cerdulatinib), we do not believe it provides a meaningful catalyst in the coming months to Portola investors relative to Bevyxxa's and AndexXa's catalysts.

We agree with JC’s highly intelligent analysis. Nonetheless, we are most interested in cerdulatinib due to its stellar long-term prospects. Notably, Syk (a component of the BCR pathway) and JAK are key cellular signaling molecules that promote cancer cells growth in certain blood cancers, in particular chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”). That being said, Portola is currently developing cerdulatinib in patients with blood cancers who experience relapses or are unresponsive to prior treatment, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”), CLL, and other blood disorders with certain treatment-resistant mutations (including those targeting the BTK and PI3K kinases, and certain inflammatory diseases). Currently, the company is enrolling patients in the phase 2A trial, studying the efficacy and safety of cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell cancer (who have failed multiple treatments).

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci (adapted from Portola)

Based on our analysis of many cancer treatments, we noted that the dual inhibition, multiple suppression, and combinations therapy tend to post robust results versus the conventional single target treatment. This is due to the fact that cancer cells are adept at evading immune response (as well becoming drug-resistant) over time by changing their cellular targets. By hitting multiple targets at once, cancer cells would have a much lower chance (to evolve fast enough to escape detection and/or treatment). For instance, cabozantinib (an inhibitor of various kinases, including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors, and ERT, involving in oncogenesis, metastasis, tumor angiogenesis, drug resistance, and the maintenance of tumor environment) have posted stellar data for various conditions. And it is already approved as a treatment for the highly difficult to manage cancers, including advanced renal cell carcinoma and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Another example is Poziotinib (a novel, oral quinazoline-based tyrosine kinase irreversible inhibitor of HER1, 2, 4, and HER receptor mutations), which also shows stellar efficacy and safety thus far.

Due to its ingenious mechanism of action (of dual inhibition), early research showed that cerdulatinib is superior to conventional ibrutinib in suppressing CLL. Accordingly, tumor samples from 60 CLL patients were being studied. It was found that cerdulatinib causes statistically significant tumor shrinkage with a robust p-value (<0.0001). Interestingly, there were little toxicities in normal B cells. Moreover, high-risk CLL caused by the chromosomal deletion (of 11q and 17p) are more sensitive to the said drug. Moreover, the drug showed superb tumor reduction versus the conventional drug, ibrutinib.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci (adapted from Ailin Guo et al)

Furthermore, similar results were found in the investigators’ research of cerdulatinib on diffuse large B-cells lymphoma (“DLBCL”). In other words, the drug causes tumor cells death (by stopping the cell cycles of tumor cells). And the reduction is superior to several drugs in the class of BCR-targeted treatments, such as LYN and SYK inhibitors. Cerdulatinib can also kill DLBCL cell lines that carry the MYD88, CARD11, or A20 mutations (in which ibrutinib is not effective).

Third-Quarter Highlights

Bevyxxa received the FDA approval for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis (35-42 days) of blood clots in hospitalized at-risk adults back on June 23. Moreover, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) will deliver its decision by year-end. As for AndexXa, it received a breakthrough therapy and orphan drug designation by the FDA. The agency set the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) date on February 3, 2018. CHMP opinion is also anticipated in Q1 2018.

The other key highlight is that Dr. Jack Lawrence is recently appointed as the SVP and CMO. This is important because Dr. Lawrence was the VP of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and was in charge of the cardiovascular division (with global responsibility for the highly successful drug, apixaban). His expertise with the said drug can be translated into successful launch of Bevyxxa (as well as the potential commercialization of AndexXa).

Financials

As of September 30, 2017, Portola has $597.8M in cash and investments compared to $318.8M in Dec. 21, 2016. The 87% improvement is due to the strategic capital financing via the issuance of shares back on Sept. 12. As with most young bioscience firm, Portola posted a net loss of $82.9M ($1.41 per share) compared with $92.9M ($1.64 per share) losses for the similar period a year prior. Interestingly, if the FDA approves AndexXa in Q1 2018, the company will receive an additional $100M from its agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners.

Potential Risks

The key risk regarding cerdulatinib is that there is the small chance that the drug may not pass its future trial. In that case, we expect the stock to tumble more than 50%. The other subsequent risk is that even if approved, there is no guarantee that the medicine can generate blockbuster sales due to strong market competition. That aside, the FDA and CHMP might not approve AndexXa in Q1 2018, which may cause the stock to tumble over 50%. However, it is not far from the truth that the binary event will turn out positive for shareholders. In that case, the stock should appreciate in similar magnitude. Moreover, the CHMP opinion on Bevyxxa by year-end might not prove positive (with similar risks versus rewards applying).

Final Remarks

We wish to elucidate a key bioscience investing concept to readers. There are two determinants when investing in bioscience stocks. One key is to invest in firms that have a highly enriched pipeline, investigating a vast number of molecules for many different conditions. The other way is to invest in firms that have few molecules that are highly likely to post stellar data (and have a substantial market). The latter method applies to Portola Therapeutics. The firm has two key molecules (AndexXa and Bevyxxa) indicating for blood disorders. Bevyxxa is already FDA approved, while AndexXa is awaiting approval in Q1 2018. They both serve as short-term catalysts that can catapult shares upward in the upcoming months. If the two short-term catalysts (AndexXa and Bevyxxa) fail, there is still the stellar long-term catalyst that is cerdulatinib for the company to fall back on. However, we believe that those short-term catalysts have much unlocked value (and prospects). And the good news is ahead for Portola in the ride of its trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.