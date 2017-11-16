Ally Financial Trades Below Book Value

I don't see the book value multiple of 85% to continue to trade this low, especially when peers trade for at least 1x.

Investment Thesis

The tides are turning for Ally Financial (ALLY), once the financial arm of General Motors (GM) for auto loans. Book value should start to come back to full growth mode in the coming years and I expect a re-rating in the book value multiple to follow. The majority of the loan portfolio is 52% consumer auto loans and 29% auto dealer loans. The two catalysts driving the thesis are net interest margins should start to widen in two ways. Back in mid to late 2015, Ally got approval from the FDIC to start using FDIC insured deposits for auto loans on FICO scores as low as 620. This was a big change for the company because now they could use cheaper funding sources for loans with a higher yield expectation. Prime loans get higher yields than super prime loans, which provide Ally a better loan book mix along with stronger risk-adjusted returns.

Exhibit 1: Earnings Assets and Funding Source Yields

Source: Investor Presentation

Exhibit 1 shows earnings assets yields increased to 4.6% against prior year's 4.46%. This should continue as new loans are originated within the portfolio.

The funding source yields did increase for the year, but mainly due to increases in the unsecured debt and secured debt yields. Ally is working ferociously to reduce and optimize these two funding sources due to the high yield nature of the cash source. As a percentage of the total funding, these two sources have been reduced by 10% within the year.

Exhibit 2: Percentage of Funding

Source: Investor Presentation

It is a very simple investment thesis and I find these opportunities to be the best. Net interest margins should continue to expand while the business generates mid-single-digit loan growth.

Valuation

A major growth catalyst indicator, I believe, that has gone unnoticed by investors is how many shares have been bought back since the buyback program was initiated in 2016. In fiscal year 2017 alone, the shares outstanding have been reduced by 7%. Furthermore, this was an ideal time to be aggressive as shares traded below book value. Book value currently is around $30 per share, which equates to a price/book value of 85%. The majority of mid-cap banks trade well above 1x book, indicating a discount against peers. There is still $760 million authorized for share repurchases.

Over the next three years, I expect the book value per share to reach $34-35 per share and the multiple to trade up to at least 1x book.

Exhibit 3: Multiple Valuation Scenarios

Source: Author's Work

(Note: Total return above doesn't include dividends)

Furthermore, I don't think it unreasonable for the multiple to be in the 1.2-1.3x book within three years, as management continues to prove the company to be profitable and well-capitalized with reducing debt funding sources.

Conclusion

Ally has shown strong deposit growth with modest rate changes, showing there are some intangibles the company has capitalized on, like their brand and customer first initiatives. The company does give investors exposure to the digital banking industry, compared to the retail market.

I believe the company is finally at their inflection point where they were operating at an extreme disadvantage by having high funding sources in a low interest rate environment. At the end of 2013, the company's average yield funding source was 2.4%, and now it sits at 1.94% which I expect will continue to decrease over the next few years. This 50-basis-point difference makes a huge difference when it comes to using operating leverage. For example, let us take the $156 billion in earnings assets from exhibit 1, and then multiply it by .005 and we get $780 million. That means Ally would have made an additional $780 million a year if the spread had been 50 basis points wider.

The path to increasing net interest margins, growing book value, and possibly seeing a re-rating on their valuation is clear and I believe Ally offers an attractive risk-reward opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALLY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.