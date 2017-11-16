You'll Never Know Until The Tide Goes Out

|
Includes: CMG, SHLD
by: Phil Town

Jump back in where we left off looking into management, the good, great, and awful. Danielle and I discuss the top signs to look for when you are researching a company and its management.

What to look for in management:

  • Are they a founder?
  • Are they managing debt correctly (and with integrity)?
  • Do they have a stake in the company?
  • Are they trustworthy?

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) & K-Mart vs. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG)…what's different?

  • Take a look at two companies who are trending down, & why they're different.

Thinking fast vs. thinking slow

  • How to not make poor decisions in the heat of the moment.

Original Post

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here