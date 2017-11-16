You'll Never Know Until The Tide Goes Out

Jump back in where we left off looking into management, the good, great, and awful. Danielle and I discuss the top signs to look for when you are researching a company and its management.
What to look for in management:
- Are they a founder?
- Are they managing debt correctly (and with integrity)?
- Do they have a stake in the company?
- Are they trustworthy?
Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) & K-Mart vs. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG)…what's different?
- Take a look at two companies who are trending down, & why they're different.
Thinking fast vs. thinking slow
- How to not make poor decisions in the heat of the moment.