You'll Never Know Until The Tide Goes Out

Jump back in where we left off looking into management, the good, great, and awful. Danielle and I discuss the top signs to look for when you are researching a company and its management.

What to look for in management:

Are they a founder?

Are they managing debt correctly (and with integrity)?

Do they have a stake in the company?

Are they trustworthy?

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) & K-Mart vs. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG)…what's different?

Take a look at two companies who are trending down, & why they're different.

Thinking fast vs. thinking slow

How to not make poor decisions in the heat of the moment.

