3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: November 16, 2017

Incyte propels ruxo into pivotal study for essential thrombocytopenia

Company: Incyte (INCY)

Therapy: Ruxolitinib, a JAK2 inhibitor

Disease: Essential thrombocytopenia

News: INCY announced the initiation of a new pivotal trial for its blockbuster drug ruxolitinib, with the intention of studying the benefit of the agent in essential thrombocytopenia, a myeloproliferative disorder that leads to low platelet counts. If successful, INCY would be able to seek approval for an expanded indication for ruxolitinib, which currently includes high-risk myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

Looking forward: Currently, there are no particularly effective therapies for essential thrombocytopenia. Of course, there are notable contenders like Geron's (GERN) imetelstat (although this disease isn't really a focus for it at the moment), but when INCY gets on the case, it speaks volume, since it's throwing a multibillion-dollar gorilla at the disease. So this potential expansion is a rather interesting development for a number of reasons.

TapImmune finishes early in phase 2 breast cancer study

Company: TapImmune (TPIV)

Therapy: TPIV 200, a T-cell vaccine

Disease: Triple-negative breast cancer

News: TPIV announced that enrollment in its phase 2 study involving the use of its folate receptor alpha vaccine candidate TPIV 200 has reached full accrual ahead of schedule. Originally, the clinical trial site indicated that the trial would have a primary completion date of May 2018.

Looking forward: For a small company looking to make its mark, this kind of news can help TPIV get some serious attention. Of course, it is unclear at this time how well the patients with triple-negative breast cancer will do on this therapy, but it speaks well of the company's clinical execution to get the enrollment completed early. This is especially true for a company like TPIV, which has maybe two quarters of cash left in the bank before it will require more funding. This kind of progress can go a long way toward helping it become a more attractive candidate for partnerships.

AstraZeneca lands an expanded approval for fulvestrant

Company: AstraZeneca (AZN)

Therapy: Fulvestrant, an estrogen receptor antagonist

Disease: Hormone receptor-positive breast cancer

News: AZN announced that it has received approval both in the US and EU for fulvestrant in combination with abemaciclib or palbociclib after disease progression on prior endocrine therapy. These approvals are based on results from studies like MONARCH 2 and PALOMA 3, which showed significant improvement when adding CDK4/6 inhibitors to fulvestrant for patients with progressive, metastatic breast cancer.

Looking forward: This announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering the approved labels for palbociclib and abemaciclib already include fulvestrant as an option. But this now solidifies the combination as a standard of care for progressive disease, and it may help clinicians identify the optimal treatment in patients who fail first-line therapy.

