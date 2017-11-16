How Much Longer Can The Petrodollar Survive?

Jerry Robinson and Michael Oliver return as guests on this week's radio program.

In 1971, Nixon detached gold from the U.S. dollar and the international monetary system. To maintain demand for a now intrinsically worthless dollar, the mighty U.S. military was used to demand all international oil sales be paid for in dollars. With the ability to print trillions of dollars, not only did Americans live beyond their means but funded the greatest military incursion/regime change, empire building the world had ever known.

But now adversarial nations like China, Russia and Iran are threatening the petrodollar hegemony by establishing their own trading and banking infrastructure that excludes dollars for trade. Jerry explains why a dollar crash may be imminent, what it will mean for your investments and how to protect yourself.

Michael provides his usual insights into key financial markets.

Jerry Robinson is an economist, published author, columnist, conference speaker, and the editor of the financial website, FTMDaily.com. In addition, Robinson hosts a weekly radio program entitled Follow the Money Weekly, an hour-long radio show dedicated to deciphering the week's economic news and has appeared on numerous TV and radio programs, including FoxNews, to discuss global economic topics. He wrote the best-selling book, "Bankruptcy Of Our Nation: 12 Key Strategies For Protecting Your Finances In These Uncertain Times." (New Leaf Press, 2009) Robinson has spoken on the topics of money and economics around the globe, including the U.S., Israel, and Greece. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics with Honors from the University of Tulsa. He has taught a course in macroeconomics at the college level. Robinson is also the Editor-in-Chief of the popular economic newsletter, Follow the Money Quarterly.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.