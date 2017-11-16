Charles River Laboratories Is A Good Company - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/15/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, November 15.

Bullish Calls

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX): Cramer is hearing good things about this small cap stock that could be big.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL): "I thought the quarter was OK. This is like Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) and like Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC). Periodically, you get a quarter and people think it's not that great, but I like that company."

Bearish Calls

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK): They paid too much for Acthar. Don't buy.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO): Their quarter and guidance was worse than expected.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up