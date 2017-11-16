Charles River Laboratories Is A Good Company - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/15/17)

Includes: AYX, CRL, GPRO, HSIC, IDXX, MNK
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Alteryx is a good small cap stock to buy.

Mallinckrodt overpaid for Acthar.

Don't buy GoPro.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, November 15.

Bullish Calls

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX): Cramer is hearing good things about this small cap stock that could be big.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL): "I thought the quarter was OK. This is like Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) and like Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC). Periodically, you get a quarter and people think it's not that great, but I like that company."

Bearish Calls

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK): They paid too much for Acthar. Don't buy.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO): Their quarter and guidance was worse than expected.

