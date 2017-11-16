Cleveland-Cliffs: The Floor Is Set At $5.60

At $5.60, the stock is very cheap and the market is ready to buy it. The support level is confirmed.

Recent trading days have not been great for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) as the stock was sliding down closer to the important support level at $5.70. A successful breach of this level could have triggered intense selling as shorter-term players likely had protective stops below this level, while short sellers may have joined the developing momentum. Instead, a false breakout happened: the stock quickly dipped below $5.70 but was later able to recover. Personally, I love such setups very much:

Once again, China is supposed to be responsible for additional pressure on many commodity-related stocks. From time to time, I still see China discussed in relation with Cliffs, so I have to repeat the key things to keep in mind when hearing news about China and its influence on the iron ore market. Cliffs’ earnings driver is the domestic segment, and IODEX prices have minimal effect on pricing. Cliffs’ Australian segment is producing lower-grade iron ore which is sold at a significant discount to IODEX. Australian mines will be operated for only a few years before closure, and if they start generating negative EBITDA, they will be closed earlier. Thus, IODEX pricing has very little impact on Cliffs’ fundamentals. They only way how Chinese news impact Cliffs is that commodity stocks react to this news and, since they are often traded in baskets, Cliffs share experience some selling pressure.

The key catalyst – the domestic steel market – has been stable despite the fact that political promises on infrastructure have not been realized yet:

Source: SteelBenchmarker

Note the rapid upside in Chinese prices, which is directly related to the country’s environmental efforts. Obviously, polluting plants are indeed being closed, helping the price recovery. This time, China is very serious in its effort to solve its environmental problems, so more upside on the steel price front should be expected as more operations are closed.

From a valuation point of view, the shares are trading at less than 8 forward P/E despite the fact that earnings estimates have trended down in recent weeks:

Source: Yahoo Finance

I continue to believe that analysts’ estimates for 2018 are fairly conservative and expect that actual results will be closer to $1.00 per share. At the same time, investors should understand that it may take several months for the market to finally pay attention to Cliffs’ shares. While the stock has easily rebounded from the $5.70 support level, going to significantly higher levels may be a problem in the short-term. With no signs of retreat from FANG stocks, sector rotation has not started yet, so steel-related stocks including Cliffs may not see significant inflows for some time.

In my opinion, the floor is not set at $5.60, the low of the trading day when Cliffs shares attempted to breach the $5.70 level but finished the day at $6.17. The rationale for this is both technical (busted breakout) and fundamental (at $5.60, the stock is at less than 7 forward P/E based on consensus expectations). I remain bullish on Cliffs.

