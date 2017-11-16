YogaWorks: Like Kids Sports Where You Don't Keep Score

A discussion of the results, the conference call and YogaWorks as an investment.

While revenue came in above their estimates, the results were abysmal all around.

33 minutes out of the 34 minute conference call before the word "profit" was even addressed.

Listening to the latest conference call left me with the impression that YogaWorks (YOGA) is one of those companies that like Tesla (TSLA) and other tech IPOs where "profit" is a dirty word and does not matter.

Just think of those kids' soccer games where they do not keep score because it is not about who wins, but rather the credit for just showing up.

During the conference call you were left with the clear image of YogaWorks executives and their IPO underwriter "analysts" high-fiving each other for the "wonderful" job done spending the millions they have raised from the IPO on acquiring new yoga studios.

What they did not discuss however was the $4.6 million lost in the quarter, nearly double from Q3 2016, the flat year over year revenue despite acquiring new studios and getting millions in free publicity courtesy of the IPO, or the fact that the stock price is down more than 50% since the IPO just a few months ago.

YOGA data by YCharts

Financial Highlights

Gary Alexander discussed the earnings in his article, "YogaWorks: Profits Deteriorate, But Adding Studios Ahead Of Plan" so I will not rehash the same points. I do however want to focus on a few of the key drivers I was looking at.

One thing someone would take away from listening to just the conference call was that YogaWorks somehow had a "great quarter" coming in above expectations. While they may have come in at the top of "their" expectations looking at strictly the revenue, YogaWorks completely fell apart on the things that matter, their quarterly loss, and the only historical bright spot, their studio level earnings.

In my previous article we discussed YogaWorks' Q3 Estimates.

Guidance For the third quarter of 2017, the Company expects net revenue between $12.7 million and $13.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $(0.3) million and $(0.8) million. For fiscal 2017, the Company expects net revenue between $53.2 million and $54.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $(0.5) million and $(1.5) million. Net revenue for fiscal 2017 assumes the acquisition of 10 to 13 studios in the second half of the year.

Source: YogaWorks 8-K Q2 Results

What they reported and what the high fives are about is the $13.5 million in revenue, which is above their guidance. While it is above their guidance, it is flat from the previous year. What other company celebrates not growing revenues year over year?

The "adjusted EBITDA" came in at a loss of $432,000, within their guidance of a $300,000 to a $800,000 loss. The concerning part for all investors however is that this compares with a $428,000 profit a year ago.

Source: YogaWorks 8-K Q3 Results

What we did not hear anyone taking credit for however is the fact that the studio level EBITDA is down $300,000 from $2.9 million to $2.6 million, or that the adjusted net loss increased from $2.3 million to $3.1 million.

In my previous article I wrote,

Notice that YogaWorks is giving you adjusted EBITDA guidance and not net profit/loss guidance. We may see another $4 million plus net loss again. More important is the horrendous revenue guidance of $53.2 million to $54.2 million, for FY 2017 vs. FY 2016.

Source: YogaWorks: Q2 'Earnings' As Bad As Expected, Earnings Call Worse

And I was right. YogaWorks' GAAP loss was $4.6 million.

While YogaWorks is celebrating the revenue beat vs expectations, they are choosing to ignore the results that matter.

In our kids soccer analogy this is like your team celebrating scoring a goal, yet the other team scored 5 against you.

The laugh out loud moment is when you look at expectations for the full year.

For fiscal 2017, the Company expects net revenue between $54.3 million and $54.8 million and adjusted EBITDA between $(0.8) million and $(1.3) million. This compares to net revenue of $55.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million for 2016.

Source: YogaWorks 8-K Q3 Results

By the end of the year, YogaWorks will have 66 studios contributing revenue. YET their full year revenue estimates are still below the revenue figures for full year 2016.

20% more studios, a few percent less revenue. Winning!

The Peanut Gallery

One of the most important parts of the earnings process is the Q&A session of the conference call. It is here where you get analysts asking hard hitting questions, as opposed to the massaged message as presented during the prepared remarks or in the 8k.

With YogaWorks however this is not the case. At least 4 out of the 5 analysts were underwriters of the IPO and the questions were more effective as stroking management's ego as opposed to being beneficial to shareholders.

Notably missing were any tough questions dealing with the breakdown of revenue, such as the highly touted "MyYogaWorks" or discussions of what it would take for YogaWorks to be profitable at the bottom line and to be able to start returning capital to shareholders.

I will in the near future reach out to YogaWorks to see if they would like to accommodate me on their next conference call. I somehow doubt the would entertain critical questions.

Bottom Line

YogaWorks is a good company. They provide yoga studios and bring yoga to the masses.

YogaWorks however is a horrible investment. Investors who bought in at the IPO were sold on this major idea only to be sitting on 50% losses just a few short months after going public.

YogaWorks is quickly burning through cash and likely sometime in 2018 the discussion will be on raising more equity, either via another share offering or debt.

What is missing from this stock is that need and sense for fiscal responsibility and the bottom line.

Management is seemingly all too focused on trying to grow as fast as they can, yet they are doing it from a poor foundation with a lack of profitability.

Here is the question... if YogaWorks has not been profitable with 50 studios, how are they going to be profitable with 66, 75, 100 or even 200?

YogaWorks is quickly climbing up the ladder, but I am afraid it may be leaning on the wrong building.

Investing in YogaWorks should be looked at, at least for the foreseeable future as a donation because as an investment, it does not hold up.

