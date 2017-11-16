J2 Global: Well Positioned For Growth

Thesis:

J2 Global (JCOM) will continue to increase their revenue with the stable growth in their Cloud Segment and the rapid growth in their Digital Media Segment. The Cloud Segment will continue to add business due to the increase in demand from health, pharma, legal and finance industries. The Digital Media Segment will continue to grow and add revenue as the number of visitors to their websites increase. These visitors will increase revenue through the commission that J2 Global will receive from the increased number “viewable” impressions that they get from their websites. The success of IGN will give J2 Global a platform into the video game sphere. J2 Global is positioned for growth in both of their segments, which will increase the stock price in the short and long term.

Earnings Performance:

J2 Global’s stock price is most affected by its earnings. In the third quarter earnings call, J2 Global recorded an all-time high revenue of $273.62 million, which was up 30.2% year over year. This beat the earnings estimate by $0.78 million. There are several positive to take away from the earnings call. The first is that the Digital Media Segment hit an all-time revenue high of $128 million, which is up 91% from the prior year. This shows that the company is continuing to expand in this market. The second is that the Cloud Segment has also increased its revenues year over year. J2 Global was able to increase its EBITDA margin 16.7% to $111.3 million from Q3 2016. J2 Global also ended the quarter with $402.5 million in cash and investments. This now gives them more flexibility when it comes to potential acquisitions, research and development. J2 Global has also kept their forecast for the year the same with predicted revenues between $1.107 and $1.147 billion. The company has rewarded shareholders with a dividend raise of 2.6%, which now brings the dividend to $0.395 per common share. This shows that management is taking the right steps to make shareholders happy. Amongst its competitors, J2 Global’s has a T12 Revenue of $1.05 billion, which is above the industry median. The market caps of CA US and CTXS are both above $12 billion, which explains their revenue being larger. J2 Global has the second highest operating margin at 16.34% amongst its competitors, which shows they are efficiently utilizing costs. J2 Global has T12 EBITDA of $389.77 million, which is above the industry median. I expect J2 Global to exceed their earnings estimates in the next periods, which will increase the stock price.

Source: Created by author using the Bloomberg Terminal

Industry Outlook:

J2 Global is well positioned in the internet software and services industry because of the diversification they have with their products. In their Cloud Segment, J2 Global is able to offer cloud services as well as online fax services. As the amount of data continues to increase so will the need for cloud storage. The online fax services segment has continued to expand as the need for information to be transmitted faster continues to increase. In the Digital Media Segment, the multiple websites they operate continue to see an increase in traffic. J2 Global continues to deliver compelling content, which will lead to an increase in ad revenue. This is because with more traffic to the websites, the greater chance of a customer clicking on an ad. Since J2 Global gets commission on “viewable” impressions, they want customers to click on ads when they are viewing content on their website. Cisco predicts that by 2020 more than half of the global population will be online which would make 4.1 billion internet users up from the 3.0 billion users in 2015. This shows that J2 Global will have an increased amount of potential viewers, which will drive growth if they can attract them to their websites. From 2011 to 2016, the NASDAQ Computer Index has increased from $100 to $212.21 and the Peer group Index has increased from $100 to $228.30. Over the same period, J2 Global has outperformed both of these indexes by returning $308.78. This shows that J2 Global continues to grow and add value as a company.

Source: J2 Global 10K

Cloud Segment:

The Cloud Segment remains J2 Global’s cash cow. This quarter saw an all-time high in revenue for the cloud connect segment, which amounted to $97 million. Within this segment, fax revenue came in at $80 million, which grew 3.5% over the prior year. The Voice segment recorded a revenue of $17 million, which was up 10% from the previous year. J2 Global successfully implemented Fax87 into its eFax software, which is the world’s leading online fax service. The corporate fax revenue has continued to expand since 2013. The corporate fax revenue has a CAGR of around 9% since 2013. J2 Global has positioned themselves well with the growth for fax demands with their application programming interface software. This has allowed them to make changes to subroutine definitions, protocols and tools to their fax interface to meet any changes. The increase in demand stems from compliance-oriented verticals such as health, pharma, legal and finance. These industries continue to expand to the demand for fax will continue to expand as well. The Cloud Backup produced revenue of $28 million, which has a revenue CAGR of around 96% since 2013. This is important to note because this should continue to increase now that they have an acquired and integrated cloud backup in Europe. This shows that they can continue to expand their revenue in Europe while being taxed at an Irish tax rate of 12.5%, which is beneficial to them. I expect the Cloud Segment to continue to grow at their 3-year growth of 13%.

Source: J2 Global 10Q Slides

Digital Media:

J2 Global’s Digital Media segment continues to see large growth. Quarter 3 revenue of $128 million was up 91% from Q3 ’16. J2 Global was also able to increase their non-gaap operating profit and adjusted ebitda. This is mainly due to the number of multi-platform visits increasing to 1.4 billion. This number should continue to increase as J2 Global strengthens their own content and acquires new companies. The Speedtest app that J2 Global owns has passed over 300 million installations as there were over 16 million downloads in quarter 3. Mobile tests for speed performance hit a record of 600 million, which shows that people now more than ever are concerned with the speed of their electronics. This should continue to expand as wireless companies continue to say that their networks are the fastest. Commerce Revenue has grew 34% in Q3 ’17 over Q3 ’16. This is due to the increase in shopping clicks to third party websites off ads on J2Global websites. Shopping clicks reach a quarter high record of 36.3 million with no signs of slowing down. As more people spend more time on the internet the more likely, they are to be enticed with buying something online. The real surprise is the increase in international commerce where revenue has grown 462% since the prior year. It is vital for J2 Global to continue to increase their global revenues so they can continue to expand their revenue base. The Digital Media Segment for J2 Global looks promising for the future. I expect the Digital Media Segment to grow at 34% which is a little above their 3-year growth.

Source: J2 Global 10Q Slides

IGN:

IGN is a video game and entertainment company owned by J2 Global. IGN is currently expanding their programming and distribution through many channels. The first channel is through Disney (NYSE:DIS) XD. IGN made a show called “The IGN Show” which debuted in July. This show is 30 minutes and covers video game content and event coverage. It is important that IGN continue to make these shows with relevant content to keep viewers intrigued in the lineup. The second channel is through a partnership with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). IGN’s lineup includes mid-form featurettes with themes such as cosplay makeovers and video game previews. This is another important platform for IGN because Facebook has just launched their Watch platform and if their shows get positive feedback then Facebook will renew them. The third channel is a partnership with Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) where IGN broadcast 13 hours of live programming from San Diego Comic-Con. This event was a resounding success with 68.7 million video views for the week of the event. This shows that viewers are interested in this material. IGN could have Facebook and Twitter compete against each other for who wants to broadcast the next Comic-Con. I expect IGN to be a long-term catalyst when they get more exposure and get show contracts renewed and expanded.

Ownership:

The insider ownership in J2 Global has remained consistent over one year. The small decrease in shares owned by insiders dropped slightly because the old CEO, Nehemia Zucker sold off 28,789 shares. This is to be expected when a CEO steps down but he still owns 171,866 shares.

Source: Created by author using the Bloomberg Terminal

The ownership in J2 Global has not had any drastic changes in the last year. The most significant change in ownership of stocks that Hedge Fund Managers have reduced their shares by 1.38%. This is relatively insignificant because they only owned 3.63% at the beginning of the year so they were not going to alter the stock price drastically by selling off. Investment advisors, pension funds, insurance companies and holding companies all increased positions, showing that it is a stable investment. I expect the stock to increase in price.

Source: Created by author using the Bloomberg Terminal

J2 Global vs. Competitors:

J2 Global has above average margins across the board. It is important to note that their ROIC is higher than their WACC, which means that the projects they are investing in are creating value for the company. J2 Global’s operating margin is at 29.90%, which is well above the industry median of 8.81% that shows that they are operating efficiently. The one concern that could be had is the debt/equity percentage of 85.39%. However, this can be nullified because they have over $400 million in cash and short-term investments, which would reduce the debt/equity ratio down to the median average. This chart shows that J2 Global is in the upper class of the internet software & services industry.

Source: Created by author using the Bloomberg Terminal

Conclusion:

In conclusion, I am proposing a BUY for J2 Global. J2 Global is well positioned in their Cloud and Digital Media Segments. J2 Global has constantly managed to grow its revenue. J2 Global has the best software in the online fax business along with constant growth in other areas of the Cloud Segment. The Digital Media Segment is growing over 30% with no signs of slowing down. The long-term success of IGN will give J2 Global entry into the video game industry. J2 Global’s margins are above the industry average. A target price of $80.71 can easily be achieved. There are three possibilities to be considered with J2 Global’s stock price.

Bear Case: Considering everything, there is a possibility that J2 Global cannot expand revenues as much as the forecasts predict. This worst-case scenario would lead to a 1-year target price of $72.00 a share, a -2.58% return.

Source: Author's Proforma

Realistic Case: The most realistic results from revenue forecasts and gain in market share would lead to a 1-year target price of $80.71 a share, a 9.03% return.

Source: Author's Proforma

Bull Case: The case predicts that revenues continue to increase more than the forecasted revenues. The best-case scenario would lead to a 1-year target price of $89.06, a 20.13% return.

Source: Author's Proforma

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.