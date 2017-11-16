Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Glenn Greenberg’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Greenberg’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Glenn Greenberg’s Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q2 2017.

This quarter, Greenberg’s US long portfolio decreased ~9% from $2.26B to $2.07B. The top three holdings represent ~42% of the portfolio while the top five is at ~64%. The largest position is Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), which was first purchased in Q3 2012 and now accounts for ~15% of the portfolio.

Stake Disposals:

ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV): SERV was a 3.33% stake purchased last quarter at prices between $36.50 and $42 and sold this quarter at prices between $39 and $48.50. It currently goes for $46.31.

JPMorgan WTS: The TARP warrant (Strike 42.03, 10/28/2018 Expiry, Yahoo Ticker: JPM-WT) stake was established in Q1 2015 and increased by ~45% the following quarter. Q3 2015 saw a further ~20% increase. The warrant currently trades at $57.16, which implies a nominal leverage of 1.72. The stake saw a ~60% reduction in Q4 2016 and another one-third selling over the next two quarters. The remaining 2.41% portfolio stake as of last quarter was disposed this quarter.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW): TDW was a minutely small position disposed this quarter.

New Stakes:

None.

Stake Decreases:

Charles Schwab Corporation: SCHW stake was first purchased in Q3 2012. Close to 6M shares were purchased at prices between $12.50 and $14.50. The position has since been built up to the current stake of ~7.1M shares (15.12% of the US long portfolio - largest 13F stake currently). The stock is now at $44.54. The last seven quarters have seen a combined ~28% selling at prices between $23 and $43. Greenberg is harvesting huge gains.

HCA Holdings (HCA): HCA is a large (top five) ~11% portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at prices between $74 and $81 and increased by ~45% the following quarter at prices between $69.50 and $82. Q1 2017 saw a ~14% reduction at prices between $74 and $91 and that was followed with a ~5% trimming this quarter. The stock currently trades at $74.93.

Antero Resources (AR): AR is a large (top five) ~11% of the US long portfolio position established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $45.50 and increased by ~85% the following quarter at prices between $20 and $34.50. Q1 2016 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $19.50 and $28. The following quarter saw a whopping ~120% further increase at prices between $24.50 and $30. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $18.92. The last three quarters had seen minor increases while this quarter saw a small reduction. For investors attempting to follow Brave Warrior, AR is a good option to consider for further research.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM): BAM is 7.73% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $38.50 and increased by ~57% the following quarter at prices between $29.50 and $36. Q1 2016 saw an about turn: ~23% reduction at prices between $27 and $35. The last quarter saw another ~30% selling at prices between $36 and $40 and that was followed with an ~18% reduction this quarter at prices between $38 and $41. The stock currently trades at $41.10.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spinoff of Brookfield Business Partners that closed in June 2016.

Primerica Inc. (PRI): PRI is ~6% of the US long portfolio position established in Q3 2011 at a cost basis in the low 20s. H2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $53 and $72.50. The stock currently trades at $98.90. There was an ~8% further trimming in the last three quarters. Greenberg is harvesting huge long-term gains.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA): AXTA is ~5% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $21 and $29. Q2 2016 saw a ~37% reduction at prices between $25 and $30.50. There was an about turn in Q4 2016: ~50% increase at prices between $24.50 and $28.50. The stock currently trades at $32.35. There was a ~12% trimming last quarter and a marginal reduction this quarter.

Iqvia Holdings (IQV) previously Quintiles IMS: IQV is a 4.37% portfolio position established last quarter at prices between $78 and $91 and reduced by ~40% this quarter at prices between $87.50 and $99. It is now at $104.

Sensata Technologies (ST): ST is a ~4% portfolio position purchased in Q3 2016 at prices between $34.50 and $40. The position was sold down by ~43% this quarter at prices between $42.50 and $48. The stock currently goes for $47.68.

Stake Increases:

Alliance Data Systems (ADS): ADS is a large (top three) stake purchased last quarter at prices between $235 and $263 and increased by ~50% this quarter at prices between $210 and $265. The stock currently trades at $225. For investors attempting to follow Greenberg, ADS is a good option to consider for further research.

Liberty Global Inc. (LBTYK): LBTYK is a large (top three) 11.45% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q1 2016 at prices between $30 and $41 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $38.50. The stock is now at $29.04. Last quarter saw an ~11% trimming at prices between $27.50 and $35. There was a minor ~3% increase this quarter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): JPM is a large 9.35% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 and built up over the next two quarters at prices between $54.50 and $63. Q2 2016 saw an about turn: ~40% reduction at prices between $57 and $66. Q1 2017 saw another one-third selling at prices between $83 and $94. There was an about turn this quarter: ~20% increase at prices between $88 and $96. The stock currently trades at $98.19.

Kept Steady:

The following very small positions (less than 0.1% of the US long portfolio each) were kept steady in the quarter: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Bank of America (BAC).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Greenberg’s US stock holdings in Q3 2017: