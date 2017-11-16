Streaks And Loops

As usual, it's not the streak that matters, but rather what that streak and others like it entail in terms of the buildup of risk.

Overnight, in what I think was probably an underappreciated post called "Twisting In The Wind", I showed you the following chart:

Headed into Wednesday, the S&P (SPY) had gone 50 sessions without a 0.5% decline. That was the longest such streak since 1965.

I say "was" because it ended on Wednesday. Here's the updated visual:

That statistic ran on the Terminal yesterday and amusingly, WSJ wrote an entire article on it this afternoon, an article which another couple of financial blogs picked up on and subsequently cited for their own purposes.

Anyway, that's meaningful only because it shows how calm markets have been lately. There are dozens of similar statistics that make the same point. That's just Wednesday's "since" statistic du jour.

Speaking of "since" statistics, the 5s30s flattened to 73.7bps at one point, a fresh low "since" 2007:

What started months ago as a collegiate debate about how reliable a flattening yield curve is as a recession indicator has since morphed into a shrieking cacophony. I have no interest in getting involved in that for two reasons: 1) contrary to popular belief, I do not spend my days goal seeking a recession prediction, and 2) this isn't rocket science - the Fed is hiking and investors are nervous about the prospects for reflation. So you know, flatter curve.

If history is any guide that portends trouble at some point if it continues apace, but as regular readers know, I'm far more interested in topics that aren't well understood or, at the very least, not yet fully appreciated by most market participants.

One of those topics is how changes in market structure are embedding unseen systemic risk. One of my favorite manifestations of such risk is the feedback loop created by inverse (XIV) and levered VIX ETPs. I've written dozens of posts on that, the most of recent of which was "Metastability And The Avalanche." For our purposes here I just wanted to update you on the numbers as opposed to launching into another discussion of how this works. If you need a refresher here's the standard summary I use often both here and over at HR:

The idea is that thanks to the low starting point on the VIX, a nominally small spike could force inverse and levered VIX ETPs to panic buy VIX futs into said spike, thus exacerbating the situation and ultimately forcing CTAs, vol. control funds, and risk parity to deleverage into a falling market.

So there are multiple components to that, but it starts with the potential for a VIX spike to force a rebalance and that rebalance risk can be quantified as the vega-to-buy on an N-vol. spike across the VIX futures curve. Deutsche Bank was out with their latest read on that today and the figure is still elevated at roughly $140mm:

(Deutsche Bank)

Dumbed down, the idea is that the larger that number (both in absolute terms and in terms of how what percentage of the average daily 1st/2nd/3rd VIX futures volume it represents), the bigger the risk that the rebalance could catalyze a dramatic follow-on volatility (VXX) spike.

As noted in the excerpt above, the next domino to fall are CTAs, vol. control funds, and possibly risk parity, which could theoretically be forced to deleverage into a falling market a la Portfolio Insurance ca. 1987. Recall this from a recent Albert Edwards note:

I remember it as clearly as if it were yesterday – actually I can't remember yesterday. Of course the machines took over the selling in the form of Portfolio Insurance programmes, but speaking to my colleague Andrew Lapthorne, he reminds me we also have similarly pro-cyclical 'doomsday' vehicles today with so much money being run by volatility targeting, risk parity and CTA/trend following quant funds.

Well, according to Deutsche, CTAs' beta to the S&P is now at extremes. In the same vein, volatility control funds would need to sell between $9 billion and $12 billion in equities on a 3% S&P decline. Here's Deutsche's dashboard (note the mitigating effect of dealer gamma):

(Deutsche Bank)

Again, that's current and it suggests the feedback loop risk is as high as it's ever been. One important thing about that: VIX ETPs cannot tip the first domino by themselves. That's intuitive, but it's worth mentioning. The VIX has to spike first to trigger the chain reaction. So there still needs to be a catalyst that causes stocks to fall and/or volatility to accelerate.

That's one reason why it's important to watch for breaks in these prolonged periods of calm (e.g. 50 sessions without a 0.5% decline, etc.). Short vol. has become a momentum trade, CTAs are trend following strats, the systematic crowd is vol.-sensitive, and on and on. What you get along the way is a buildup of leverage and when the tide turns, there's a lot of embedded "avalanche" risk (so to speak).

When it comes the turning of the tide, everyone is still watching junk bonds for signs that the risk rally is cracking. Mercifully, HYG and JNK managed to close flat on Wednesday. But do note that the Nikkei (EWJ) has fallen for six consecutive sessions:

For their part, European shares (FEZ) have fallen for seven straight days:

Is this the "top"? I don't know. And neither does anyone else, contrary to what they might tell you.

As usual, I'm not interested in calling recessions or calling tops and neither will I be particularly keen on calling an imminent turnaround or a definitive bottom during the next downturn outside of maybe gently suggesting that you snap up a few bargains when things are demonstrably oversold.

Rather, my goal is to keep you apprised of what's going on and how changes in market structure could affect how things play out. That's why I wanted to highlight the VIX ETP chart and the feedback loop dashboard shown above. Those are not recycled visuals. Those are up to date through today.

All things considered, Wednesday could have been a lot worse for U.S. markets considering the setup. For now, the rally is proving to be quite resilient in the face of adversity.

