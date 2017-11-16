Hersha Hospitality: Short Term Vs. Long Term

The management is top notch, the portfolio is above average, and the balance sheet adequate. Hersha remains my number one pick among the Hotel REIT sector for long term investors.

As Hersha returns to growth, we expect the market to warm up and award it an FFO multiple in-line with its peers. On top of the upside potential, Hersha pays a hefty 6.4% yield with a low payout ratio of about 50%.

The market is pricing for those difficulties to last, but we expect a strong recovery already in 2018 and 2019.

Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) is a recent addition that we made to the "High-Quality REIT Portfolio" at High Dividend Opportunities. Our objective is to identify mispricings among the higher quality spectrum of the REIT market and Hersha is a prime time example here.

The company reported quarterly results a few weeks ago, and there was some negatives and positives to take away from it. Overall, the results were a disappointment, but more importantly, we believe that the market's reaction may be creating an even better market opportunity.

Hersha dropped by close to 5% on the day its released earnings due to what we believe to be "temporary" operational issues. As such, while the 3 rd quarter's performance may have been poor, we expect 2018 and 2019 to show strong recovery. Our BUY Thesis is long-term focused and one disappointing quarter doesn't change anything, let us explain why:

Short term Difficulties

Hersha is what we consider to be a "High Quality REIT" as measured by its superior portfolio, management and reasonable capital structure. Yet, due to temporary headwinds, we wrote in our initial thesis that:

"Over the short run, the growth will remain relatively low due to the dilution created by property sales. Over the long run this is however very beneficial as lower growth property proceeds are reinvested in higher growth assets."

We added:

"Hersha's South Florida portfolio contains six hotels that were closed ahead of Hurricane Irma following mandatory evacuations in each of their respective counties. On October 4, 2017, management gave preliminary assessments of the financial impacts of Hurricane Irma. The Company anticipates about $7 million of lost EBITDA for the year 2017."

As such, it wasn't a total surprise to us that Hersha may suffer from relatively poor short-term performance. This quarter was particularly unfortunate because not only did Hersha suffer from large losses related to the Hurricane Irma as it had to close down up to 6 hotels for three long weeks, but it also had to deal with a generally challenging hotel market environment. All of these items kept a cap on RevPAR growth for the quarter, and resulted in a substantial decrease in FFO which came at $0.61 for the quarter compared to $72 for the same quarter last year.

That said, it is clear that the losses from the hurricane won't be recurring on a regular basis, and as such, we do not expect this poor performance to become the norm. Opposite of that, looking at the longer-term picture, we find an undervalued company with tremendous growth potential.

Long Term Mindset to Outperformance

Hersha has been polishing its portfolio over the last two years by selling mature hotels and reinvesting proceeds into newer higher growth opportunities. This creates some short-term dilution, but given today's more challenging hotel environment, it is right thing to do for long term value creation. This process is now complete and will pay big dividend in even a moderate growth environment.

Moreover, we note that Hersha once again repurchased lots of its own shares during this last quarter. Across the last several years, Hersha has repurchased nearly 20% of our shares outstanding with $4.7 million of stock bought back during last quarter at an average price of $17.93. Given that we consider the shares to be undervalued, this is very accreditive for long term value creation. This massive buy back also provides additional evidence that Hersha may be mispriced. The management own a substantial amount of shares and they know best when their stock is rather cheap or expensive.

Finally, the management remains optimistic and forecast significant growth for 2018 and 2019 as several meaningful capital projects start generating cash flow. In addition to the transformation of the Cadillac our new restaurants, bars and event spaces at a Hyatt Union Square, the Sanctuary Beach Resort, the St. Gregory and Washington DC and the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove will lead to meaningful EBITDA growth in 2018 and 2019.

Opportunistic Valuation

Despite the attractive long-term profile of Hersha, the market is today pricing it at a discount to its peer group due to what we believe to be irrational short term thinking:

Source: NAREIT

Currently, the shares sell for 8.1 times expected FFO compared to 10.25 times for the broad hotel REIT sector and 9.5 times for other popular high yielding REITs such as Chatham Lodging (CLDT). Is this 20% discount justified? We do not think so, and we see upside potential here.

From a dividend yield standpoint, Hersha also sticks out as out of the highest yielding hotel REITs; with a current yield of over 6.4% at a low payout ratio of about 50%.

The near-term outlook may not be as "exciting" as some other names, but the long-term positioning of the assets seems very bright. In fact, we would argue that the management alone deserves a premium valuation as over the long run, it is management actions that will determine the amount of shareholder value creation. We have full confidence in Hersha's management team and believe that it will keep outperforming its peers over longer time periods.

Source: Hersha Website

Take Away

One stormy quarter does not change our thesis. While we are never happy to see one of our stocks go down, this may really be an opportunity in disguise for the long-term investor. Shares are now even more discounted, and yet the bigger picture remains intact. While we wait for the recovery, we are glad to receive a hefty 6.4% yield which is very well covered.

Sources: Hersha results

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the company's website, unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.