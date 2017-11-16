JCDecaux: Growth Is Already Priced-In

JC Decaux (OTC:JCDXY) is one of the few growth companies within the European media sector, but this seems to be already reflected in its premium valuation. It has a good business model with recurring revenues and cash flows and significant exposure to growth markets, but trading at close to 30x forward earnings, it doesn’t have much upside left for investors in my opinion.

Company Overview

JC Decaux offers advertising services, selling advertising on street furniture such as bus shelters, billboards, beyond others. It has a market capitalization of about $7.5 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Its main shareholder is the Decaux family, which owns about 65% of the capital, while the remaining 35% trades as free-float. However, investors should be aware that JC Decaux’s has much more liquidity in its primary listing on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext Paris ticker: DEC).

JC Decaux’s history is directly linked to the history of its founder, Jean-Claude Decaux. The company’s success was based on the creation of advertising bus shelters and its concept of offering cities bus shelters free-of-charge, managed and maintained by the company and financed through advertising. Initially, JC Decaux won contracts in France, but rapidly expanded internationally and is nowadays present worldwide. In 1999, the company acquired Avenir, entering into the transport systems and billboard advertising markets.

JC Decaux is the global industry leader, being the only international player focused exclusively on outdoor advertising. Its closest competitors include Stroer (OTC:SOTDF), Lamar (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT).

Its business is segmented into three main operating units, namely street furniture, transport advertising and billboard advertising. In the past year, its street furniture was the largest segment accounting for 45% of revenues, followed by transport (40.5% of revenues), while billboard is responsible for only 15%. By clients, it also has a good diversification with the top 10 clients representing only 11.2% of its total revenue.

Geographically, the company is well-diversified with Europe (ex-France) being the largest region (26% of revenues). Asia-Pacific is the second largest region (24%), followed by France (18.5%), the U.K. (11.3%) and North America 8%. This diversification is good because JC Decaux does not have too much reliance on economic activity in a specific region. Moreover, by this way, it can offset weakness in some areas with growth in other regions, like Asia-Pacific, which has better economic growth prospects in the long term.

Business Model And Growth Prospects

JC Decaux’s business model is based on providing cities and transport companies with products and services financed by advertising space, based on long-term contracts. This provides a recurring and visible revenue and cash flow stream over the long term, protecting the company to a large extent from economic downturns. Nevertheless, like many of its media peers, which rely on traditional advertising revenues, the company faces structural headwinds from the shift of ad revenue towards digital channels.

This means that the share of ad revenue spent on traditional ad formats is expected to decline over the long term, but this is mainly a major threat to TV, journal and radio revenues rather than street furniture or transport. Therefore, JC Decaux should be able to report steady growth figures in the next few years, especially in emerging markets where the population moving to cities is expected to rise significantly in the next decades.

Its current exposure to faster growth markets is about 36% of group revenues, compared to only about 8% in 2004. This exposure bodes well for its business prospects in the medium to long term. The company’s target is to have more than 40% of revenues generated in these markets in the next couple of years.

One important factor for the company’s revenue growth is its focus on the development of digital. Its digital strategy was initially focused on the transport business, but street furniture has gained momentum and is now the major growth source. Digital revenue represents nowadays about 16% of the group’s revenues and is very important for the company to adapt its business to digitalization.

Even though bus shelters don’t have much room for growth in developed countries by volume, JC Decaux is betting on digitalization to grow revenues going forward. JC Decaux is investing considerably on the digitalization of its portfolio, which includes synchronized digital bus and tram shelters. These new bus shelters have more services, like live touch screens or UBS ports, enabling a better customer interaction.

For instance, the company was able to install bus shelters in the 5th avenue in New York City, a very important retail street in the city, which historically never had advertising bus shelters. JC Decaux recently installed 15 digital bus shelters on the most expensive retail street in the world, helping it outperform the outdoor advertising domestic market by far.

The weight of digital revenue on street furniture has more than doubled in the past year and should increase even more in the next few years, as the company continues the digital conversion of assets across its portfolio. JC Decaux has already a sizeable digital portfolio in cities like London or New York, and has a lot of potential to expand digital shelters and newsstands in other large cities across the globe. The digitization of premium panels and bus shelters in cities will make outdoor advertising more attractive to advertisers, being a key factor to grow ad revenue going forward.

Another area where the company has developed its business is through mobile connection needs. Telecom operators need to increase the density of the coverage of major cities, due to the adoption of smartphones and robust growth in volumes of data consumed. JC Decaux has been developing a small cells offer since 2014 for mobile operators through its bus shelters, being another way of monetizing its vast asset base. It already has agreements with Vodafone (VOD) in Europe, Verizon (VZ) in the U.S., America Movil (AMX) in Mexico, and Vivo in Brazil.

Revenues generated from this offer are still low at this stage, but with 5G ramp-up expected in the next few years, this could represent additional growth for its street furniture business. Moreover, most of the investment is supported by the mobile operators, which means that the small cells offer will likely be a high-margin activity for JC Decaux.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, JC Decaux has been able to report good figures over the past few years, even though its growth has slowed more recently. In 2016, it reported revenues of €3.4 billion ($3.94 billion) representing an increase of 5.8% from the previous year. Its organic revenue growth was 3.3%, driven by street furniture (up 5.2% year on year), while billboard reported the weakest growth at only 0.9%.

However, despite the top line growth, JC Decaux’s operating profit declined by 7% to €646 million ($749 million). This was justified by increasing expenses, mainly related to rents and fees. This led to a 260 basis points (bps) operating margin decline to 19.1%. Its net income was €224 million ($260 million), down by 7% from the previous year.

During the first six months of 2017, its top line continued to grow modestly (1.5% year on year), while its margins continued to contract leading to lower net profit. By segment, street furniture remained strong reporting 2.4% organic revenue growth, but its cost control is not optimal and the group’s operating earnings declined by 3.6% to €255 million ($296 million), compared to the same period of the past year.

Like many French companies, JC Decaux only reports top line figures on a quarterly basis, which in the past quarter were quite good, with organic revenue growth above expectations (4.9% vs. 3.5%) and has provided guidance for 4.5% growth in the next quarter.

The company’s good top line momentum is likely to continue in the next few quarters, given that it has recently won numerous new contract and renewals. Additionally, the increase of digital is also supportive for its revenue growth, which means that compared to other media companies, like ad agencies or TV broadcasting, JC Decaux is adapting more rapidly its business model for the digital transformation of the media industry and has therefore better growth prospects than many of its peers.

Indeed, ad spend growth globally is expected to be stronger in mobile internet, but digital out-of-home should also report strong growth in the next few years. Given that JC Decaux is the market leader globally and is investing in the digitalization of its assets, it is very well positioned to grow and gain market share in the coming years. On the other hand, ad spend is expected to decline in traditional media formats, like print or radio, putting pressure on other parts of the media industry.

However, its new contracts will have a margin impact in 2018, which is a supportive factor for its earnings growth in the short term due to higher volumes but should lead to lower margins. Indeed, according to analysts’ estimates, JC Decaux should grow its revenues by about 3.6% annually in the next three years, while its operating profit is expected to recover rapidly from recent declines showing that higher volumes should offset lower margins.

Regarding its financial flexibility, JC Decaux has a strong balance sheet given that its net debt amounts to only €500 million ($580 million), representing a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 1x. Additionally, it has a strong cash flow generation capacity, which allows it to finance its capital expenditures and still have plenty of cash to distribute to shareholders.

This strong financial position has the potential to lead to an attractive shareholder remuneration policy, but currently, JC Decaux has low income appeal. Nevertheless, JC Decaux has a relatively good dividend history, delivering a growing dividend over the past few years. However, due to its net profit decline in 2016, its last annual dividend was flat from the previous year at €0.56 ($0.65) per share.

At its current share price, JC Decaux offers a modest dividend yield of 1.65%. Additionally, like many European companies, it only pays one dividend per year and the French dividend withholding tax rate is 30%, thus JC Decaux doesn’t have much income appeal.

Regarding the main risk factors for the company, JC Decaux is naturally exposed to global economic and political outlook, which can affect the advertising market and the company’s growth prospects. Due to its geographical diversification, it is also exposed to currency risk given that its business is conducted in several currencies and reports financial figures in Euros, which can lead to earnings volatility in the short term.

Additionally, JC Decaux’s growth strategy involves potential acquisitions of outdoor advertising companies across the globe, which may be hard to achieve given that the outdoor advertising market is already relatively concentrated globally. This means that JC Decaux may pay too much for acquisitions, which may lead to shareholder value destruction if economic conditions deteriorate or business integration doesn’t deliver the expected synergies.

Conclusion

JC Decaux is a good company with better growth prospects than most of its European media peers. However, this seems to be already reflected in its valuation given that it is trading at about 30x forward earnings and 13.1x EV/EBITDA, a significant premium to its peers.

This is justified by positive top line momentum and growth prospects, but doesn’t leave much upside for investors. Therefore, even though JC Decaux is a good growth investment within the European media sector, investors should wait for a pullback to enter into a position in this stock. A valuation between 20-25x earnings would still be at a premium, but more appropriate for its business prospects.