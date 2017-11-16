CenturyLink Challenges Continue But Shares Undervalued - Yields 14.5%

Q3 Was Not Pretty

CenturyLink (CTL) recently announced Q3-17 EPS of $.42 on revenue of $4.03 billion, both of which fell short of consensus expectations. By way of comparison, earnings for the year-ago quarter were $.56/share on revs of $4.4 billion and QoQ EPS and revenues also declined from $.46/share and $4.1 billion respectively.

In addition, ending access lines declined QoQ by 224,000 (2.1%) with broadband subscribers falling by over 100,000. During the conference call, management made mention of the fact that most of those sub loses were low priced/low margin customers from the Premises Equipment Revenue segment that had generated about $35 million less in revenue than what the company previously forecast for the quarter. The company also generated about $20 million less than anticipated in high-bandwidth data services, citing pricing pressure on contract renewals and lower sales and installs than previously anticipated. All in all, not a very encouraging trend.

On the plus side, Q3-17 free cash flow (FCF) for CTL was $109 million after including a $100 million pension fund contribution and a $150 million higher spend on cap-ex than had been forecast for the quarter. Why is this good news? Management indicated that a large portion of this cap-ex spend was related to new business for which it is already collecting revenue.

Level3 to the Rescue

For its part, recently acquired Level3 reported their last full quarter as a stand alone company produced $2 billion in revenue - an increase of 1.5% - and FCF of $369 million. The company also has about $900 million in net operating loss carry forwards and as such, is able to generate more FCF than it otherwise would if net income was subject to taxation.

These tax loss carry forwards will be a big part of the FCF story going forward for the combined entity and will likely buy time for company to continue with its current dividend, pay down debt and continue to invest for future growth as expected synergies begin to mesh.

The Dividend is Safe - For Now

Management also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining its dividend, currently yielding 14.5%, with CEO Glen Post specifically addressing the issue during the first part of the earnings call by saying:

"We realize the dividend is an attractive part of our shareholder return, and we are confident we can continue to pay the dividend while investing in growth and in our network and as we de-lever our balance sheet."

Following Post on the call, incoming COO Jeff Storey, formerly of Level3 concluded his prepared remarks by offering the following:

"I want to give my perspective on the CenturyLink dividend. I've had the chance to speak with the board of directors, Glen and Sunit about it and we all agree, we are firmly committed to the dividend. As I look at our financial plans over the next few years, I'm confident about our ability to meet the dividend obligation and believe it is an important component of our equity story."

Later in the call, incoming CFO Sunit Patel, formerly CFO of Level3 Communications concluded his prepared remarks by saying:

"I'd now like to take a moment and touch on the dividend. We are very confident and committed to maintaining the current dividend. Our confidence comes from our view of the business and our ability to expand margins and drive sustained growth in both adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow over the next few years. In summary, we are focused on achieving a successful integration and achieving the synergies we have outlined."

This position was further supported later in the call when the analyst from JP Morgan asked how they could maintain the dividend while at the same time de-levering the business and investing in growth and what, if anything would cause them to change their position. This time CFO Patel fielded the question by replying:

" ... as we look at that and what we think we can execute, we are very comfortable and confident with the comments that I made, that you've heard Glen make, and Jeff make around the dividend. And so, to your point about what would happen that would not make us comfortable, there's nothing we see today that doesn't give us the confidence. So I think we've tried to be realistic about our assessments and our remarks reflect that."

That's three (3) unsolicited comments from the top three executives of the firm, supporting the continuation of the dividend at it stands today, and one supporting argument reiterating the point. I think it's reasonable to say that at least top management believes the dividend is safe from being tampered with.

For the current year however, as a result of the aforementioned pension contribution and extra cap-ex spend, FCF is now expected to be about $250 million below the prior forecasted ranges of $1.3-1.5 billion. Contributions of FCF from Level3 will remain consistent with their prior guidance of between $1.1-$1.16 billion.

So, doing a little back-of-the napkin math, the expected pro forma combined guidance of about $2.5 billion in FCF, divided by the approximately 1.07 billion CTL shares outstanding, equals $2.33/share in FCF as compared to a current dividend payout of $2.16/share. Certainly doable but with very little room for error.

Time to Put Up or Shut Up

The reality is that this same senior management team that has expressed such confidence in maintaining the dividend during this past earnings call, is going to have to deliver on the promised synergies to sustain the $2.16/share annual dividend.

So where and how does this management team think they are going to take this company in the coming year? For the specific details we will have to wait, as 2018 financial guidance is not expected until the Q4-17 financials are released early next year. However, as part of the rational for the merger, management has publicly stated it expects to realize $850 million in reduced op-ex and $150 million in savings on cap-ex as a result of folding in Level3. When the Level3 net operating loss carry forwards are applied, income sheltered from the tax man should result in even higher cash flow. In fact, should synergies coalesce sooner rather than later, the combined entity of CTL/Level3 could, based on prior pro forma calculations, generate upwards of $3.25 or higher of FCF/share.

Notwithstanding the fact that as of late, CTL has not been able to achieve its own stated goals regarding EBITDA and FCF, if the scenario of $1 billion in op-ex and cap-ex synergies were to come to fruition, the company would not only be able to service its explicitly stated commitment to the dividend, but also reduce debt by about $1 billion/yr.

As a result, achieving and demonstrating solid revenue, earnings and fcf metrics early in 1H18 is going to be a critical test for the new management team and all the more so because in 2H18 there is a total of $3.2 billion of debt to either pay off or refinance. It's time to put up or shut up.

Valuation

To date for 2017, CTL share price is down a whopping 50%.

Even when factoring in the dividend this is a tough pill to swallow, given that the market overall, as measured by the S&P 500 is up almost 14% during the same time frame. The silver lining in this cloud is that CTL is trading at a significant discount to historical average valuation metrics.

Currently the shares are trading at a forward P/E of 8.4x vs. a 5 year average of 12.5x.

On a price to cash flow basis the company trades at just under 5x vs. a 5 year average P/CF of 7.5x.

Finally while the current Enterprise Value to EBITDA metric is slightly higher than its 5 year historical average of 5.5x, at 6.3x it is still very healthy.

Conclusion

If management can accomplish most of the expected $1 billion in savings from expected acquisition synergies, and can maintain the attractive dividend while improving cash flow, current share price levels provide an attractive entry point for both value and growth oriented investors.

