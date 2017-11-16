Multimedia Weekly Digest: Tax Reform

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

As Washington continues to figure out if there will indeed be tax reform (the House will vote on its own version of the tax bill later today), we take a look at what the plan entails and whether our authors think it will come to pass.

Russell Investments thinks there will eventually be reform but not as far-reaching as originally planned.

Financial markets have been jittery in recent days as both houses of Congress continue to hammer out details of proposed tax cut legislation. "This serves as a stark reminder of just how hard it is to get anything done in the U.S. at the federal level, no matter which party is in control," he said. Tax reform in particular is extremely difficult, Ristuben explained, because the economic makeup of the states or regions represented by members of Congress can vary wildly from one to the next. "This means that when you change the rules, there will be clear winners and losers," he said. Ultimately, Ristuben and the team of Russell Investments strategists believe that a tax reform package will get passed, likely in early 2018 - but that it probably won't be as ambitious in scope as what was originally laid out.

AllianceBernstein, though doubtful the reform - as it looks now - will pass, reviews the proposals and specifically focuses on how it may impact muni investors.

So what are some of the proposals that impact the municipal market? Well, lowering the number of tax brackets down from seven down to four. You have the top corporate rate dropping from 35% down to 20%. You have the elimination of the alternative minimum tax. You have the elimination of the state and local tax deduction on your federal return, which would impact high-tax states. You have the elimination of advance refunding bonds, which is basically a mechanism for municipalities to lower their bonding costs. And you have the elimination of private activity bonds and 501(c)3 or not-for-profits, which are basically taking out roughly 25% of the issuance in the municipal market. If all of that went through, which we think is highly unlikely to go through because it runs counter to what the administration is trying to accomplish in terms of lowering healthcare costs and increased infrastructure spending, you would likely see less supply in the municipal market, which would likely drive up the price of municipal bonds. But this is far from a done deal. This is a lot of disruption for a little benefit and the benefit over the next ten years amounts to roughly less than $60 billion when you're trying to cover over a trillion-dollar tax proposal. So, not a lot of gain for a lot of disruption.

