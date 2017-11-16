Green Dot Portfolio: Part 2 - Inside The Portfolio

Some components of the Portfolio are designed as longer–term holdings while others may be traded based on potential profits from value investing (swing trading).

In my first Seeking Alpha article, I introduced myself and the strategies and trading tactics used to build my dynamic Green Dot Portfolio. This is essentially a new growth and income portfolio, started only a few months ago. It includes several asset types, initiated in relatively small sizes for each investment. With a value investment approach, I added securities at relatively attractive price points, allowing me to add a second half to positions if/when there are pullbacks. This article focuses on identifying the 78 specific stocks, preferred securities, REITs, ETFs, and CEFs in my Portfolio.

Summary of Assets

The asset types in my Portfolio are presented below, including the number of positions in each asset type, total cost of positions, percentage of the overall portfolio, average dividend yield, and value of dividends per year at the current dividend yield. My Green Dot Portfolio is not necessarily designed to have or maintain a balance regarding sectors, asset types, or market cap of the individual holdings. It is dynamic and attempts to take advantage of favorable market prices and yields. The table below is a current, static view and does not account for any increase (or, hopefully not, decrease) in dividend payout. As currently constructed, preferred stocks and preferred ETFs comprise about 18% of the Portfolio, with REITs, CEFs, and common stocks each representing about 26 to 29%.

Asset Type # Positions Total Cost Percentage of Portfolio Div Yield $ Div/Yr Preferred Stocks 11 $8,481.23 11.38% 5.96% $506.95 Preferred Stock ETFs 4 $4,485.40 6.02% 5.74% $249.52 REITs 20 $21,721.69 29.15% 6.91% $1,500.26 CEFs 22 $20,042.20 26.90% 7.00% $1,482.38 Common Stocks 21 $19,781.07 26.55% 4.92% $969.46 Total 78 $74,511.58 100.00% 6.20% $4,708.57

All but a few of the positions in my Portfolio were purchased after late August. Given the continuing float up in the markets this year, acquiring shares at attractive prices for this value–oriented investor was a certainly challenge and influenced my selection of the holdings to a degree. Overall, 30 of the positions were purchased at a yield-on-cost higher than the current dividend yield. The total portfolio’s YoC was 6.14%, not too far below the current 6.20% dividend yield. My primary focus is quality investments yielding greater than 4%, with some exceptions. Those include positions that might be more attractive as shorter-term swing trades or stocks that maintain relatively-level yields as prices are bid up by investors when dividend payouts are increased.

The list of current holdings is provided by investment asset type, including number of shares, date of purchase, average unit price, dividend yield, and annual dividend. Where an asterisk appears after the ticker symbol, I have made two or more purchases, mostly in the past few weeks. In those cases, I've listed the most recent buy date and the average unit price. Please note that all holdings are indicated as of November 10, 2017.



Preferred Stocks

My Portfolio currently includes 11 preferred socks, primarily from the financial sector. All 11 pay dividends quarterly. As described in the Part 1 article, the extended call dates of these preferreds (most after 2020) were chosen so that I can hold these as a more stable portion of my portfolio. I therefore have a few years to determine if I need to sell if the price threatens to decline below the initial $25 coupon price per share. I've listed the call dates for these preferreds next to the security’s name.

ALLSTATE CORP NON CUM D PFD (ALLpD) 4/15/2019 CITIGROUP INC DEP 1/1000 PFD (CpJ) 9/30/2023 CAPITAL ONE FNL 6.7% SER D PFD (COFpD) 12/1/2019 QWEST CORP 7% PFD (CTAA) 2/1/2021 FIRST REP BK SAN FRANCISCO PFD (FRCpG) 3/30/2021 GABELLI DIV & INC TR 5.25% PFD (GDVpG) 7/1/2021 MAIDEN HLDGS 6.625% PFD (MHLA) 6/14/2021 MORGAN STANLEY SER E VAR PFD (MSpE) 10/15/2023 PFD SIMON PROPERTY (SPGpJ) 10/15/2027 WELLS FARGO & CO SER W PFD (WFCpW) 3/15/2021 WELLS FARGO & CO 5.5 SER X PFD (WFCpX) 9/15/2021

Symbol Qty Buy Date Buy Price Total Cost Div Yield $ Div/Yr Tot Div/Yr % Portfolio ALLpD 30 8/25/17 26.86 805.73 6.25% 1.66 49.80 1.08% CpJ 30 10/6/17 29.00 870.00 6.16% 1.78 53.40 1.17% COFpD 30 8/28/17 27.18 815.40 6.19% 1.68 50.40 1.09% CTAA 30 11/10/17 24.25 727.50 7.25% 1.75 52.50 0.98% FRCpG 30 10/6/17 25.45 763.50 5.37% 1.38 41.40 1.02% GDVpG 35 10/6/17 25.13 879.50 5.23% 1.31 45.85 1.18% MHLA 30 10/11/17 25.94 778.20 6.39% 1.66 49.80 1.04% MSpE 25 10/11/17 29.18 729.40 6.15% 1.78 44.50 0.98% SPGpJ 10 8/23/17 69.66 696.55 5.74% 4.19 41.90 0.93% WFCpW 30 10/6/17 25.89 776.70 5.49% 1.43 42.90 1.04% WFCpX 25 10/6/17 25.55 638.75 5.38% 1.38 34.50 0.86% Total 305 8,481.23 5.96% 506.95 11.38%

Preferred Stock ETFs

My Green Dot Portfolio currently includes 4 preferred stock ETFs, which all pay dividends monthly. In addition, I added 3 preferred stock CEFs (DFP, HPS, JPS), which are listed with the other CEFs. Nine of the shares of PXFX were added as a result of re-invested dividends including those from others stocks (my on-line broker has a “flexible” re-investment program wherein dividends from stocks can be used to purchase shares of different stocks). My preferred ETF positions increase diversity in this space and include financial and non (“ex”) financial preferred stocks. Most of the component preferred stocks are from US companies.

VAN ECK VECTORS PREFERREFD SECURITIES INC EX FINANCIALS (PFXF) POWERSHARES ETF TRUST FINANCIAL PREFERRED (PGF) POWERSHARES PREFERRED PORTFOLIO (PGX) GLOBAL X SUPERINCOME PREFERRED (SPFF)

Symbol Qty Buy Date $ Price $ Total Cost Div Yield $ Div/Yr Tot Div/Yr % Portfolio PFXF* 84 7/21/17 20.15 1,692.55 4.68% 0.93 78.12 2.27% PGF 40 10/6/17 18.92 756.90 5.36% 1.01 40.40 1.02% PGX 50 8/23/17 15.10 754.95 5.78% 0.86 43.00 1.01% SPFF* 100 8/23/17 12.79 1,281.00 7.15% 0.88 88.00 1.72% Total 274 4,485.40 5.74% 249.52 6.02%

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

My Portfolio currently includes 20 REITs, 4 of which (APLE, EPR, LTC, and O) pay dividends monthly. I added these based on the extensive coverage by other contributors on Seeking Alpha. Many are components of other portfolios due to their record of safety and their stable and growing dividends.

APPLE HOSPITALITY INC (APLE) BRIXMOR PPTY GROUP INC (BRX) BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST (BXMT) COLONY NORTHSTAR INC CL A (CLNS) PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST (DOC) EPR PROPERTIES (EPR) GOVERNMENT PPTYS INCOME TRUST (GOV) HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBLE INFRA CAP INC (HASI) HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST (HPT) LADDER CAPITAL CORP CL A (LADR) LTC PROPERTIES INC (LTC) MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC (MPW) NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC (NHI) REALTY INCOME CORP (O) OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC (OHI) RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP (ROIC) SELECT INCOME REIT (SIR) TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS INC (SKT) TAUBMAN CENTERS INC (TCO) UNITI GROUP INC (UNIT)

Symbol Qty Buy Date $ Price $ Total Cost Div Yield $ Div/Yr $ Tot Div/Yr % Portfolio APLE 45 8/28/17 17.95 807.70 6.27% 1.20 54.00 1.08% BRX* 60 10/31/17 18.21 1,117.72 6.03% 1.10 66.00 1.50% BXMT 25 10/6/17 31.28 782.00 7.80% 2.48 62.00 1.05% CLNS* 152 10/31/17 12.70 1,970.42 8.59% 1.08 164.16 2.64% DOC 35 9/25/17 18.13 634.50 5.03% 0.92 32.20 0.85% EPR 14 8/4/17 69.72 976.08 5.95% 4.08 57.12 1.31% GOV 40 9/14/17 18.36 734.45 9.17% 1.72 68.80 0.99% HASI 33 11/2/17 22.84 753.60 5.61% 1.32 43.56 1.01% HPT 25 11/6/17 29.03 725.75 7.03% 2.08 52.00 0.97% LADR* 100 11/3/17 13.69 1,364.00 9.23% 1.26 126.00 1.83% LTC 15 9/21/17 47.30 709.45 4.79% 2.28 34.20 0.95% MPW 50 10/11/17 13.22 661.00 7.08% 0.96 48.00 0.89% NHI 10 11/6/17 78.80 788.00 4.96% 3.80 38.00 1.06% O 15 10/30/17 54.57 818.55 4.52% 2.54 38.10 1.10% OHI* 60 10/31/17 29.75 1,857.00 9.27% 2.60 156.00 2.49% ROIC 35 9/20/17 19.38 678.25 3.95% 0.75 26.25 0.91% SIR 28 9/13/17 23.16 648.50 8.05% 2.04 57.12 0.87% SKT* 125 11/8/17 26.05 3,612.14 5.64% 1.37 171.25 4.85% TCO 15 9/14/17 51.98 779.70 4.71% 2.50 37.50 1.05% UNIT* 70 9/28/17 16.64 1,302.88 14.43% 2.40 168.00 1.75% Total 952 21,721.69 6.91% 1,500.26 29.15%

Closed-End Funds ((BATS:CEFS))

My Green Dot Portfolio currently includes 22 CEFs, my “income engines.” The CEFs are primarily hi yield bond funds, emerging market bonds, global bonds, and multi-sector bonds. All but 3 of these (EDD, FEO, MSD) pay dividends monthly. This will potentially allow for more rapid compounding of returns due to re-investment of the monthly dividends. I purchased many of the CEFs at hefty discounts to their Net Asset Values, which with generous dividends increases the potential for total returns if and when prices close the gap to the NAV. Many of these CEFs are still trading at good discounts to their NAVs.

MFS HIGH INCOME MUNICIPAL TRUST (CXE) FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE DYNAMIC PREFERRED & INCOME FUND (DFP) DOUBLELINE INCOME SOLUTIONS FUND (DSL) MORGAN STANLEY EMERGING MARKETS DOMESTIC DEBT FUND (EDD) WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT INCOME FUND II (EMD) EATON VANCE LTD DURATION INCOME FUND (EVV) ABERDEEN ASIA-PACIFIC INCOME FUND (FAX) FIRST TRUST/ABERDEEN EMERGING OPPORTUNITIES FUND (FEO) JOHN HANCOCK PREFERRED INCOME FUND III (HPS) PRUDENTIAL SHORT DURATION HI/YLD FUND IN (ISD) NUVEEN PREFERRED & INCOME SECURITIES FUND (JPS) KKR INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND (KIO) M F S INTERMEDIATE INCOME TRUST SBI (MIN) MORGAN STANLEY EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND (MSD) NUVEEN AMT-FREE MUNICIPAL CREDIT INCOME FUND (NVG) PIMCO DYNAMIC CREDIT & MORTGAGE INCOME FUND (PCI) BROOKFIELD REAL ASSETS INCOME FUND INC (RA) COHEN & STEERS TOTAL RETURN REALTY FUND (RFI) COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND (RQI) COHEN AND STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND (UTF) REAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND (UTG) INVESCO TRUST INVESTMENT GRADE MUNI (VGM)

Symbol Qty Buy Date $ Buy Price $ Total Cost Div Yield $ Div/Yr Tot Div/Yr % Portfolio CXE 150 10/18/17 5.21 781.50 5.88% 0.31 46.50 1.05% DFP 28 10/25/17 26.36 738.10 7.12% 1.86 52.08 0.99% DSL* 70 10/25/17 21.13 1,486.00 8.75% 1.80 126.00 1.99% EDD 100 10/20/17 8.04 803.50 7.83% 0.60 60.00 1.08% EMD 50 10/16/17 15.77 788.50 7.81% 1.20 60.00 1.06% EVV 50 10/06/17 14.12 706.00 7.04% 0.97 48.50 0.95% FAX* 250 11/09/17 5.11 1,294.00 8.43% 0.42 105.00 1.74% FEO 50 10/16/17 17.08 854.19 5.02% 0.80 40.00 1.15% HPS 40 10/25/17 18.58 743.30 8.04% 1.47 58.80 1.00% ISD 50 10/30/17 15.23 761.35 7.42% 1.11 55.50 1.02% JPS 65 10/11/17 10.48 681.15 7.20% 0.74 48.10 0.91% KIO 45 10/18/17 16.88 759.60 9.26% 1.50 67.50 1.02% MIN 165 10/18/17 4.25 700.80 9.20% 0.36 59.40 0.94% MSD 70 10/11/17 10.20 714.30 5.67% 0.56 39.20 0.96% NVG* 100 11/10/17 15.48 1,556.00 5.66% 0.87 87.00 2.09% PCI* 70 11/03/17 22.67 1,574.30 8.81% 1.97 137.90 2.11% RA* 60 11/09/17 23.97 1,431.00 10.00% 2.39 143.40 1.92% RFI 50 10/25/17 12.54 627.00 7.60% 0.96 48.00 0.84% RQI 50 10/25/17 12.53 626.50 7.51% 0.96 48.00 0.84% UTF 30 11/06/17 23.31 699.30 6.87% 1.61 48.30 0.94% UTG 30 10/16/17 30.95 928.50 6.17% 1.92 57.60 1.25% VGM 60 10/30/17 13.12 787.30 5.86% 0.76 45.60 1.06% Total 1,633 20,042.20 7.00% 1,482.38 26.90%

Common Stocks

My Green Dot Portfolio currently includes 21 common stocks. The list is comprised primarily of mid-, large-, and mega-caps, and as would be expected, all pay dividends quarterly. This part of the portfolio includes many stocks that I bought “on-the-cheap” from a relative standpoint as stocks were near the year or longer low in price. My objective was to capture any bounce in price, including stocks in sectors that appear to be out of favor. So the 3 telecom stocks (T, VZ, and CTL) and the 7 food companies (CAG, CPB, GIS, HRL, K, KHC, and MDLZ) were bought with that in mind and less as a potential longer-term part of the Portfolio. I intended to purchase a number of leading oil companies during the first week in September, but they took of just days before I was ready to make those buys. Timing is never perfect in this business! Market price may determine if I hold the positions below or swing-trade them. While I'm waiting for some upside in price, this part of my portfolio averages a 4.92% yield.

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY (ADM) CONAGRA BRANDS INC (CAG) CAMPBELL SOUP CO (CPB) CENTURYLINK INC (CTL) CVS HEALTH CORPORATION (CVS) DOMINION ENERGY INCORPORATED (D) ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS L.P. (ETP) GENERAL ELECTRIC CO (GE) GENERAL MILLS INC (GIS) HORMEL FOODS CORP (HRL) KELLOGG CO (K) KRAFT HEINZ CO (KHC) MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC (MDLZ) MEDTRONIC PLC (MDT) MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP (MIC) MONROE CAPITAL CORP COM (MRCC) MERCK & COMPANY INC (MRK) PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY (PG) AT&T INC (T) VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC (VZ) WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC (WSM)

Symbol Qty Buy Date $ Buy Price $ Total Cost Div Yield $ Div/Yr Tot Div/Yr % Portfolio ADM 17 11/08/17 39.91 678.55 3.21% 1.28 21.76 0.91% CAG 20 08/31/17 32.67 653.45 2.44% 0.85 17.00 0.88% CPB 15 08/31/17 46.75 701.20 2.95% 1.40 21.00 0.94% CTL 45 11/06/17 16.43 739.35 13.95% 2.16 97.20 0.99% CVS 12 11/06/17 67.63 811.50 2.82% 2.00 24.00 1.09% D 15 02/10/17 80.22 1,203.29 3.81% 3.08 46.20 1.61% ETP 40 09/20/17 18.61 744.45 13.66% 2.26 90.40 1.00% GE* 103 08/07/17 23.92 2,633.71 4.69% 0.96 98.88 3.53% GIS* 20 10/30/17 52.86 1,074.71 3.68% 1.96 39.20 1.44% HRL 22 08/31/17 30.95 680.95 2.10% 0.68 14.96 0.91% K 10 08/31/17 66.10 660.95 3.34% 2.16 21.60 0.89% KHC 9 08/31/17 80.99 728.95 3.14% 2.50 22.50 0.98% MDLZ 15 08/31/17 40.96 614.35 2.10% 0.88 13.20 0.82% MDT 10 11/06/17 78.40 784.00 2.32% 1.84 18.40 1.05% MIC* 23 11/08/17 71.90 1,691.65 8.58% 5.68 130.64 2.27% MRCC 80 08/07/17 14.39 1,150.90 9.87% 1.40 112.00 1.54% MRK 14 10/30/17 55.07 771.00 3.39% 1.88 26.32 1.03% PG 8 10/30/17 86.86 694.90 3.13% 2.76 22.08 0.93% T* 35 10/23/17 35.16 1,247.60 5.73% 1.96 68.60 1.67% VZ 17 11/06/17 45.34 770.86 5.26% 2.36 40.12 1.03% WSM 15 11/06/17 49.65 744.75 3.10% 1.56 23.40 1.00% Total 545 19,781.07 4.92% 969.46 26.55%

Swing Trades

As described in the Part 1 article, I am a swing trader. I have already swing traded a few stocks that I purchased since August, including Helmerich and Payne (HP), Paychex (PAYX), Ford (F), Outsource Media (OUT), and CenturyLink (CTL). The table here indicates those trades and the short term nature of my profits from the swing trades. My total profits averaged 10.7%, which shows that it is possible to grow even a portfolio which has holdings that are relatively small in size. The profit for OUT included a dividend of $10.80.

Symb Qty Buy Date

Sell $ Buy Price $ Tot Cost $ Sell $ Proceeds $ Gain /Loss % G/L Days HP 15 08/31/17 09/11/17 42.50 641.95 47.00 700.49 58.54 9.12 6 PAYX 16 08/07/17 10/03/17 55.90 894.40 62.25 991.48 97.08 10.85 42 F 75 08/04/17 10/06/17 10.92 819.00 12.28 920.98 101.98 12.45 46 OUT 30 09/01/17 10/10/17 21.90 661.45 24.35 725.99 75.34 11.39 22 CTL 40 09/11/17 10/10/17 18.29 735.91 20.30 807.49 71.58 9.73 28

What’s Next?

If there is interest from readers, I plan to provide periodic (probably monthly) updates regarding the progress of my Green Dot Portfolio, including any positions that I add or delete and the total returns/losses. As my portfolio is still young, I have not yet had the opportunity for dividends to really kick in and, hopefully, to realize gains in the value of the underlying holdings. I will also add material based on questions, comments, and feedback from others here on Seeking Alpha.

AND FINALLY...

I look forward to continuing to be a part of the Seeking Alpha community, to sharing my experiences, and to learning from others. Your feedback is welcomed!

