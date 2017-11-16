Trump Pumped Market Ready To Be Dumped?

Expectations are an emotion that can create tremendous momentum when it comes to trading stocks. Every now and then, the market makes a parabolic move upward driven by investor expectations. When I see this type of market action, I always get the image of a person attempting to run up a wall. Since the laws of physics apply to everyone equally, the inevitable outcome is that the individual must return to earth. The more skilled in the wall flip maneuver land on their feet, unscathed. However, many of these attempts end up in some form of injury.

The analogy is usually appropriate for a single stock. A particular company sees expectations build about the future and share demand rises. Investors, attracted to the momentum propelling the shares upward pile into the action. Driven by the hype, the price chart begins to reflect a steep upward curve. You can guess what happens next in a large majority of these market situations.

A far less likely situation is for the entire stock market to begin to show this type of “bitcoin”-like price action.

From time to time, the market gets into a buying frenzy where stocks rise rapidly on a year-to-year basis. Looking back over the past year, the DJIA advanced 28.9% from October 2016 to 2017. Historically, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) (IYY) rarely posts gains of this magnitude or higher. It has only occurred 82 times using month-end close data since 1941, which equates to 9% of the time.

When the market has run-up rapidly on a year-to-year basis, 50% of the time the following year showed negative or abnormally low market returns.

Compared to the market as a whole on average, the odds of returns being this low have been as follows since 1941:

The times the market did not “flip-over” within 12 months after advancing at a rate of 28.9% or higher were concentrated in post-recession recovery periods of 1985-86, 2004, 2010 and the 1996-97 time period (which is considered an almost post-recession period). These were time periods in which the market was considered on the rebound. These points in time are representative of when you might expect average or even above-average returns to continue into the next year after a return spike higher in the previous year. The question investors should ask at this time is where is the market now?

A review of the market data since 1981 shows 5 major market downturns, all of which began within 6-9 months after the DOW spiked higher year over year.

The beginning of the major downturn almost always occurred quickly after the year-to-year price spike. In certain cases, like 1999, the market top and the subsequent decline took longer to form. However, the eventual decline was both long and deep. The peak to trough decline in the DJIA from August 2000 through January 2003 was -27.8% using month-end data.

The reason market expectations got so far ahead of reality in each of the major market downfalls over the past 45 years is different at the surface level in every instance. However, when you dig into the details, a common thread prevails. That thread is that there was some wall of resistance in the financial market that the markets choose to conveniently ignore so that the hype could be ignited to drive stocks higher. Once the wall of resistance could no longer be ignored, the laws of financial physics begin to create an opposite reaction that ignited the downturn.

In the case of 2017, most investors can see the hype, whether they want to choose to acknowledge it or not. The hype is being driven from Pennsylvania Avenue, with Donald Trump as the head cheerleader. With the backdrop of a 2-3% growth economy at best, in true real estate developer fashion, Trump has pushed the greed button on Wall Street to the maximum level. We will have deregulation, tax cuts for individuals and lower corporate taxes. All these actions are going to jettison the economy into hyper-drive. However, there is an “elephant” in the room.

Where Is The Wall Of Resistance To continued Stock Advances?

Historically, major market downturns are driven by a breakdown in expectations after financial stress builds up in the financial system. The mortgage bubble in 2008 and the dot.com bubble in 2000 are the most recent examples. I personally had to navigate both of these markets from an investment standpoint, and have some scars to prove it.

This time around, we do not see a clear financial liquidity crisis building as in 2007. We do see a major technology rally, and bitcoin is the leading candidate for the irrational exuberance award. However, many still argue that tech valuations have room to go higher, and expectations of dot.com style bankruptcies with the new tech crop of IPOs is not evident as it was leading up to year 2000. I tend to agree that this tech run up is not the same as the year 2000, but many company valuations today are just as frothy when you consider the relative economic growth then versus now.

What we have in 2017 is the antithesis of year 2007 from a liquidity standpoint, combined with similar market characteristics of 1999. Central bankers have flooded the markets with dollars while removing investment assets from the traded market for many years now, dating back to 2009 when the Federal Reserve began its QE program, since duplicated by both the BOJ and ECB. As long as the Central Banks hold these assets, a scarcity of assets is created for investors to buy which inflates prices.

But what happens when the Central Bankers slow down, stop or even reverse their asset-buying behavior? Additionally, what happens if the fiscal policies of the U.S. and other countries start to push the amount of sovereign debt back onto the market at a more rapid level than has been experienced over the past 8 years, thereby creating a larger pool of investments?

In the United States, we are just starting a process, which will deliver a clear answer to these questions. As you can see in the graph, at the beginning of September 2017, the U.S. Treasury entered the public market with new Treasury issuance of over $200B in one day (SHY) (TLT) (IEI) (IEF).

Over the 60-day period since the beginning of September 2017, the Treasury has placed over $500B in new issues into the market. And the impact on interest rates has been decidedly upward. The 10-Year Treasury spiked upward immediately in early September, and thus far has reached the 2.30% to 2.40% range. I consider the 30 basis-point rate move in the 10-Year muted given the magnitude of the new Treasury debt being put on the market.

The slow move up may be caused by lower 10-Year supply relative to the short end of the curve, which the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has stated will be likely going forward. It may also reflect demand being driven by institutional investors who seek higher duration debt assets, like insurers, as they sell stocks to maintain a balanced portfolio mix.

Over the past several years, judging from actual market data, new treasury supply greater than $2B a trading day or $40B per month is the market equilibrium point that pushes interest rates higher. This equilibrium, of course, can change if market conditions become more or less risk averse relative to current interest rates. Presently, the rate of issuance is running at $7-$8B per day, and is concentrated in big auctions on pre-scheduled days of the month.

The interest rate moves around recent auctions has shown rates receding as the auctions approach, and then moving higher post auction. In addition, leading up to a recent big issue day on November 9th, the stock market pulled back on the 8th. I suspect we are beginning to see a crowding out trade in which large portfolios sell stocks ahead of new Treasury issuance in order to make room for more Treasuries in their portfolios.

In addition, many money managers likely know that 30% yearly moves in the DOW in a 2%-3% real growth economy, particularly when the market is already highly valued, do not normally hold. If this turns out to be the case in 2018, currently selling into the trend and parking the funds in Treasuries is a prudent portfolio strategy move.

When you look at the move in the 2-Year Treasury rate since the beginning of September relative to new supply, you see a much higher direct correlation. The 2-Year note interest rate has risen much faster than the 10-Year, and is being driven ever higher the more new supply hits the market.

The critical point for investors to see in the data is that the Treasury is driving ever more resistance into the market as it enters to fund pent-up government program needs. And this resistance level is not expected to abate. Based on a published report (See Bloomberg Article here) from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, it is estimated that the government needs an additional $700B in publicly financed debt through March.

Once April is reached, tax collections should temporarily alleviate market pressure on rates. However, with the Fed’s plan to shrink its balance sheet, the pullback in funding needs is not likely to be as great in the spring as in prior years because the Treasury will need to re-finance the Fed balance sheet reductions. The reductions are scheduled to take place monthly, and grow in size through time to $35B per month.

I assume that the Treasury Secretary’s forecast funding needs include the impact of the yet to be approved Tax Reform bill. Since he made the forecast, the changes I have seen between the House and Senate versions appears to put the government on a path to actually need more near-term funding once the two versions are reconciled.

Will The Trump Pumped Stock Market Be Dumped Soon?

The question every investor wants to know is whether the stock market can hold and trade higher after a very aggressive run-up over the past year. The most likely answer is eventually. But pullbacks and hard stock market corrections always happen, and the set-up right now after a 28.9% year-over-year market increase is characteristic of all the prior hard corrections since 1980, and many before that point.

A “Wall of Resistance” to create a market downturn is also currently in place. The key players are Congress and the Fed as management of the National Debt continues to be a centerpiece of concern. I see two scenarios unfolding depending on how the tax reform legislation progresses by year-end.

If a Tax Bill is passed, stocks are likely to remain strong through year-end. However, as new Treasury issuance continues to pressure interest rates higher, a pullback is still likely to transpire in early 2018. Higher rates are likely to be viewed as positive, and the narrative will be that it reflects expectations of future growth. In this case, a major sell-off is likely to be avoided short term as market expectations will remain higher than in the alternative scenario.

The bellwether stock I would watch eventually unraveling this market scenario is Apple Inc. (AAPL). If Apple posts poor results on their iPhone X rollout early in 2018, the market is likely to suffer a hard setback in 1Q2018.

If the Tax Bill fails to pass, a hard stock selloff is likely to transpire more immediately, particularly if the Fed follows through on a short-term rate increase in December. This scenario, which would shatter many inflated market expectations, could lead to a cascading of selling much like experienced by GE (GE) recently.

Regardless of the fate of the Tax Bill, my expectation is that negative year-over-year returns on the DOW will be recorded by October 2018. I believe a market top is being set, and a natural deflation of inflated expectations is about to occur, like it has historically many times before.

If this transpires, the moral of this unfolding story for Trump will be: “Be careful of the stock market expectations that you set, particularly if your hype leads to over-inflating a market built on a mountain of debt and a bloated Fed balance sheet.”

Daniel Moore is the author of the book Theory of Financial Relativity. All opinions and analyses shared in this article are expressly his own, and intended for information purposes only and not advice to buy or sell.