Raytheon, Beyond Overvalued

By Mitchell Grant

Raytheon

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is everyone's baby right now. After beating Q3 earnings estimates by 6 pennies, RTN popped to new highs at $189.19 per share, a minor 5% retracement puts the stock at around $185. Even though this is below the 52-week high of 190.25, we think it’s a solid opportunity for a short.

At a recent interview hosted by CNBC, Raytheon CEO, Thomas Kennedy, had a lot to say, without really saying anything. He recapped the North Korean fear war, saying “Kim Jong Un [is] creating a lot of concern for countries...to protect their sovereignty and the safety of their citizens.”

The increased desire for defense is real, but countries in the Pacific Rim, especially Japan, already having missile defense systems beyond Pyongyang's ballistic capabilities. Many of those missile defense systems are the Patriot Systems, a highly significant sales driver for RTN.

News of those sales and prospects for purchases are very much market moving for RTN as the Patriot Missile Defense System is one of their hottest products. Sustaining these sales is imperative for RTN to keep its growth pattern and stock price remaining on an upward trajectory.

Recent news of Sweden purchasing the Patriot Systems, only boosted the stock up 0.55%, before edging down another 1.5% and change. A good response from the markets should accompany good prospects for future purchases.

You can see those numbers reflected in sales with Raytheon’s stock prices, which is up over 440% since 2009 lows. Here’s a YTD chart of the company stock.

Despite nearly all technical indicators flashing strong sell signals, there is also the issue of Congress, one in which CEO Kennedy says he’s, “Worried about Congress supporting a strong defense budget.” The budget is not likely to increase, unless substantial geopolitical upheaval continues, but Trump seems better now, more than ever, at making friends, not enemies. Just last week he stated that he thinks it’s “Unlikely, but possible” to even be friends with Kim Jong Un. That’s quite a change from his rhetoric at the UN where he said he would, “Utterly destroy North Korea if it were to strike the US.

Valuation

RTN currently sports a P/E ratio of just over 25. The beginning of 2015 the P/E ratio was at 15. Beginning of 2013, the P/E ratio was at 10. With that said, Raytheon has never been more overvalued. Combine the bloated P/E multiple of 25x, and the fact that the company sits well above its 200-Day moving average of $166.99, it seems a viable time as an opportunity to go short RTN.

Technical Prices & Sentiment

High & Low 52-Week High 190.25 1-Month High 190.25 LAST PRICE = 183.94 1-Month Low 179.29 52-Week Low 137.70

Pivot Points Second Resistance 186.29 First Resistance 185.11 LAST PRICE = 183.94 First Support 183.32 Second Support 182.71

Table 1 Go to: Barchart.com

An imminent selling opportunity exists for RTN, based on sentiment. However, the recommendation is to seize a greater move on the downside. Serious investor probably won’t re-enter the markets until prices consolidate closer to the 52-week lows.

Figure 1 30-Day Sentiment Activity via SMA.

Recommendation

Raytheon is a great company that delivers on estimates and has been one of the best performers since the Great Recession, but all signals point down, at least for now.

Look to open long positions upon a retracement back down to the $150 level. For now, be prepared for a short opportunity, which is inevitable with the reasons given.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: Written by Mitchell Grant.