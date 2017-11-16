Senomyx: A Christmas Present For Investors

We believe an imminent announcement regarding R&D funding for siratose will propel Senomyx’s stock skyward before Christmas. Our price expectation is in excess of $2.00, double today's price.

Much more important, though, was the subsequent elimination of an oppressive equity line of credit agreement, the positive implications of which are being completely missed by investors.

Senomyx’s stock has been decimated in recent years due in large part to serious worries about liquidity and doubt about monetizing siratose, its new monk-fruit based, high-intensity sweetener discovery.

Background

San Diego-based Senomyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNMX) is a microcap taste technologies company that discovers, develops, and commercializes artificial flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners (“HIS”), primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries.

As one would expect, SNMX has had a long history of operating losses as the company has focused more on the discovery and development sides of its business and less on the commercialization side. Between 2014 and September 2016, SNMX stock moved around considerably, as high as $13 and as low as $2, as prospects for the commercialization of various ingredients waxed and waned.

Then October 27, 2016, happened. That was the day that SNMX revealed that key collaborator PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) decided it would not be proceeding with a national launch of the reformulated version of Mug Root Beer® containing SNMX’s Sweetmyx S617 ingredient. SNMX stock plummeted 59% the next day, from $2.65 to $1.08.

With SNMX’s big commercialization hope now dead, the company shifted gears fairly meaningfully and began focusing considerably more of its attention on the company’s natural high intensity, zero calorie sweetener discovery program. However, with this program only being in the R&D stage and years away from commercialization, investors naturally lost interest. As a result, since last Halloween, SNMX stock has bounced between a low of $0.56 and a high of $1.53.

Earlier this year, SNMX announced that its HIS discovery program had yielded siratose, which is found in Luo Han Guo (i.e., monk fruit). SNMX has very high hopes for siratose, thinking that it could get regulatory approval in the United States by 2019, which could open it up for commercialization in less than two years’ time. Considering both the attractive characteristics of siratose (greater potency, improved stability in low pH products, and a better taste profile than stevia) and the massive addressable market for natural HIS, siratose could absolutely be a game-changer for SNMX.

The problem is that SNMX has a liquidity problem. Since peaking at $75 million in September 2010, SNMX has ground down its net cash position to the $8 million level at which the company found itself seven years later:

Despite the fact that SNMX’s commercial revenues have been growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 24% over the past five years and will be greater than $11 million this year, the company continues to burn through cash at a rate of roughly $10 million per year.

With SNMX’s cash having dipped below $20 million and continuing to fall, last December, SNMX took the distressing step of entering into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC for up to $14 million worth of stock. A purchase agreement of this sort is typically known as a “standby equity distribution agreement” (“SEDA”) or an “equity line of credit” (ELC) but is sometimes referred to as a death spiral financing, as the shares issued to the investor are often at a discount and create an incentive for the investor to aggressively sell these shares into the market to crystallize gains. While it is unclear what Lincoln Park’s intent was with regard to any shares that it might buy from SNMX, what was clear to investors was that SNMX felt desperate enough for cash to agree to sell stock when the stock price was more than 80% below where it had been just four months prior.

In February and March, with SNMX’s cash balance hovering around $10 million, SNMX sold 500,000 shares and 1,500,000 shares, respectively, to Lincoln Park, raising just over $2 million in the process.

However, with SNMX’s cash balance continuing to grind toward zero, from March until the end of October, SNMX still didn’t sell a single share. Why not? The first part of the answer was revealed this week:

Firmenich

On Tuesday, SNMX announced that it was expanding its Cool Program Collaboration with key partner Firmenich. In exchange for $10 million in cash, SNMX is both granting to Firmenich an exclusive license to one of its non-core assets, Coolmyx™ CL19, and forgoing for three years the royalties Firmenich would have paid for another cooling ingredient (S2227) that Firmenich is marketing under its Freezestorm™ brand.

While $10 million is a nice and welcome chunk of change, especially for a $52 million market cap company, it is certainly not enough to keep the company going for too long. Earlier this month, SNMX guided investors to expect a fourth quarter net loss of no more than $2.7 million. In each of SNMX’s last four fourth quarters, its operating cash flow has roughly equaled its net loss. Therefore, it is fair to assume that even with this $10 million cash injection from Firmenich, SNMX’s cash balance at the end of this year will be approximately $15 million. Assuming no material change to SNMX’s rate of cash burn, that should last the company five or six quarters. So, despite the nature of the agreement, it’s a good thing that SNMX has that Lincoln Park SEDA available to it.

But Wait…

While investors correctly (in our opinion) bid up SNMX stock 19% on Tuesday, in response to the positive Firmenich news, what’s curious to us is that nobody seemed to notice SNMX’s news on Wednesday morning. SNMX quietly filed a Form 8-K with the SEC stating that SNMX was terminating its agreement with Lincoln Park, despite the agreement having over a year remaining.

Why on earth would SNMX do this? With only $15 million (and falling) in the bank, and operational profits a long ways off, we believe the only reason SNMX would do this is if SNMX’s management was extremely confident of achieving something BIG in the near term.

Siratose Syndicate

SNMX lost considerable investor trust last year when PepsiCo deep-sixed the Mug Root Beer national launch, especially when earlier that year, SNMX’s CEO John Poyhonen made several public statements that strongly suggested a national launch was close to being a slam dunk (e.g., “[PepsiCo] advised us that the Mug Root Beer test market plan remains on track.”)

Therefore, it has not been entirely surprising to us that, despite Poyhonen’s consistent message throughout 2017 that SNMX would likely receive non-dilutive R&D funding from a siratose collaborator by the end of the year, there continues to be investor doubt, and SNMX’s stock price has continued to languish. For example, consider the following exchange from SNMX’s earnings call on November 3:

Scott Henry, Roth Capital That’s helpful. And then as far as being able to complete a collaboration in 2017, is that reasonable? I would gather at this point, you’d have to be reasonably far along, given the holidays coming up. Just how – I mean, do you consider that an aspirational goal? Or is that a goal that you would typically like to meet or exceed? John Poyhonen, Senomyx Another good question. We remain confident in our ability to add new collaborative research funding during 2017. And we certainly understand that the remaining time is very limited in 2017. But we’re confident based on the stages of negotiations, and importantly, the third-party feedback that we’re receiving. So I would say that from the beginning of the year, we indicated that was a corporate goal and we stand firm on achieving that during 2017.

We believe that SNMX’s decision to terminate the Lincoln Park agreement is an obvious signal that SNMX is about to announce its first siratose collaborator.

Furthermore, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, in recent weeks, Senomyx received written NOAs (notice of allowance) for three new trademarks, applications for which were filed earlier this year: SIRA, SIRALO, SIRENITII. According to the USPTO, SNMX has six months from the date of these NOAs to either use these trademarks in commerce and submit a statement of use (SOU), or request a six-month extension of time to file an SOU. This indicates to us that siratose, which is the common or usual name for SNMX’s HIS, will soon be marketed under one or more of the brand names Sira, Siralo and Sirenitii.

How Much?

When SNMX announces its siratose collaborators, how meaningful will the deal sizes be? In the past, SNMX has received upfront payments for some collaborations in the tens-of-millions range. However, since SNMX is looking to create a syndicate of multiple collaboration partners, we believe it is not reasonable to expect deal sizes of this magnitude. However, we believe that if the first deal announced is of at least a material size ($3 to $5 million), then investors will send the stock soaring, as the first announcement will be followed shortly thereafter by additional ones.

Conclusion

Unlike companies with relatively stable revenue, earnings, and cash flow, it is difficult to estimate how much a realized catalyst will drive a stock in a catalyst-driven story such as SNMX. However, we strongly believe that the next press release by SNMX will be monumentally more important to the company’s future than the recent Firmenich news, which drove the stock up over 34% at one point.

We believe that SNMX’s upcoming news of a collaboration agreement for siratose R&D funding will make it clear to investors that SNMX’s cash flow needs for the foreseeable future are coming close to being met, and that the company has a clear path to profitability in 2020. As a result, we believe investors will quickly (if not immediately) start valuing SNMX on an enterprise value to sales (EV/S) basis. In the five years leading up to the Mug Root Beer disaster, SNMX’s EV/S on next-twelve-months revenue averaged about four. At a similar multiple, SNMX’s stock would trade at over $2.00 per share.

That would make for a Merry Christmas indeed for all Senomyx shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.