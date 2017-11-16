Adesto A Play On The IoT And Memory Boom

The memory is also able to withstand harsh conditions, broadening its market appeal.

A maker of specialist memory that is very well suited to situations where very low energy is available, like many IoT applications.

Adesto (IOTS) is a specialty (fabless) memory player for IoT (Internet of things) applications. IoT offers substantial growth opportunities, and that hasn't escaped the attention of investors:

CBRAM

Their main claim to fame (and investor returns) is their CBRAM (Conductive Bridging RAM) memory. This is a non-volatile memory which is very energy frugal and hence ideal for IoT applications. CBRAM can also withstand harsh conditions, which is why it has also gained traction sectors where this counts, witness the recent supply to Teledyne HiRel Electronics:

Adesto Technologies ((NASDAQ:IOTS)), a leading provider of application-specific, ultra-low power non-volatile memory products, today announced that Teledyne HiRel Electronics has adopted its resistive RAM (CBRAM) resistive memory technology for use in its high-performance, high-reliability (HiRel) semiconductor solutions. Teledyne HiRel Electronics markets its products into civil aerospace, industrial, medical, defense, scientific and space applications. "Adesto's CBRAM technology offers unique advantages to high-reliability applications," said Raphael Mehrbians, vice president of Marketing at Adesto. "In addition to its ability to operate at very low power and to consume very little energy, our resistive memory technology is resistant to the effects of radiation, making it a natural choice for satellites, medical and other Hi-Rel applications."

CBRAM is a type of ReRAM, from Computerworld:

Adesto's new CBRAM chip, a form of resistive RAM (ReRAM) non-volatile memory, is able to perform read and write operations with 50 to 100 times lower power than NOR flash. The line of chips, called Moneta, will only store up to 256 kilobits (Kbit) of data each because they're meant for use in sensors or wearables where they only temporarily store the data before transmitting it. The chips will be used in everything from medical devices and industrial machinery to building HVAC systems.

Or here, from Altium:

Batteries are the bane of large sensor networks. You know if your device has a battery and isn't connected to a charging system, it will eventually die. That's why people are now making chips that can harvest energy while in operation and either charge batteries or eliminate them altogether. Adesto's CBRAM is so low power, that it can theoretically operate powered solely by these kinds of harvesting chips.

And the company also has the Moneta family of products, which they claim is:

lowest power non-volatile memory. With the ability to Read and Write at 50-100x lower power than comparable memory products, Moneta memory is uniquely suited to new, ultra-low energy IoT electronics and enables applications never before possible in energy harvesting and other energy-conscious system designs.

That is, it can be powered with energy harvested directly from ambient power sources, thus excluding the need for batteries. They already have a design win for this and are confident more is to come, from the Q3CC:

This represents a significant milestone for Adesto, as it demonstrates the enablement that resistive RAM can bring to the sensor nodes by allowing flash functionality while operating under energy-harvesting mode. This is precisely where IoT market is heading

Other products

They also sell NOR flash memory solutions, their DataFlash family of products and Fusion Serial NOR flash family of products.

Before one gets overly jubilant and marvel at CAGR IoT graphs, not all IoT applications need, or can apply, non-volatile memory, even if it uses very little energy. But the IoT market is large enough, and fast growing enough to offer a meaningful and growing market for Adesto's solutions.

Growth

Indeed, the company is growing revenues at a 30%+ rate, at least for the last three quarters.

The company sells to three sectors:

Industrial

Consumer

The rest, including automotive,

In Q3, growth accelerated to 36% and revenue came in above guidance ($14.3M-$14.7M) at $15.2M. There was a first (non-GAAP) profit of 2 cents a share (a 5 cents a share GAAP loss).

Growth is set to continue for quite some time, as the number of bookings is also moving sharply higher, almost doubling in the first nine months of the year with 65% of the design wins in the quarter from new customers.

The whole first part of the Q3CC is a listing of some of these design wins, the company is clearly riding a wave of growing connectivity and a proliferation of applications where their technology is relevant.

Not yet design wins but promising nevertheless are the company's discussions with two Fortune 50 companies for a connected personal health monitor application and the other one is in a personal entertainment console. This could scale things up.

Cross selling

One strategy the company is using is to enter a big client, preferably an OEM with a fairly standard product, like serial NOR flash (they doubled the sale of these y/y), and then engage the company into buying more specialized products:

Our strategy to leverage this product to gain foothold with large OEMs and ODMs is proving successful, just as we've been saying. This strategy has enabled us access to key Tier 1 customers by putting Adesto as a certified supplier. This allows us to then showcase our value-added features for other products.

NOR flash memory prices

Like NAND flash and DRAM, there is also an ongoing rally in NOR flash prices, but the company isn't directly benefiting from that. They live by design wins, and these wins take some time to materialize into sales and revenue.

Prices are set at the design win stage, and since they are a specialty solution provider, rather than a commodity memory provider, their prices do not fluctuate nearly as much as the commodity price.

However, they do profit from rising NOR flash indirectly:

They can negotiate improved pricing with new orders

As their relative price versus commodity solutions providers improves, they become more competitive and see customers switch to them, rather than to commodity solutions, which have become relatively more expensive.

Leverage

Gross margin is steadily increasing, but (GAAP) operating margin has lagged until Q2 (Q3 doesn't appear in the figure yet):

In Q3, gross margin was 49%, their target is 45%-50%, basically. Operating expenses are starting to show considerable leverage:

On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses in the third quarter were $6.9 million, which was below our guidance range of $7.2 million to $7.4 million and compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $7 million last quarter. For the full year of 2017, we continue to expect non-GAAP OpEx to remain flat relative to 2016... we continue to demonstrate leverage in our operating model and expect over the near term that an incremental dollar in revenue would add approximately $0.40 to the bottom line.

There is also some 'negative' leverage from the increase in shares:

This is actually understating the share count, the weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 21.3M for the fourth quarter, mostly the result of a $20M public offering.

Valuation

The company has $30.5M in cash and $10.5M in long-term debt. That debt was restructured:

we now have expanded borrowing capacity, a 12 month deferral of principal payments on our term loan, and reduced interest rates. The new debt payment structure will defer approximately $6.5 million of principal payments over the next 12 months.

These are not just deferrals (from the PR):

The new debt service payments will be reduced to approximately $1.0 million per quarter beginning in October 2018, compared to previous payments of approximately $1.6 million per quarter, resulting in savings of approximately $6.4 million over the next 12 months.

Analysts see a turn-around to profitability next year with EPS moving from a loss of 10 cents this year to a profit of 15 cents in 2018.

While the performance is improving, the valuation is also moving up considerably and the shares are not so cheap anymore:

Competition

There are other producers of ReRAM, like Crossbar:

Because the resistance switching mechanism is based on an electric field, the Crossbar ReRAM cell is very stable, capable of withstanding temperature swings from -40°C to 125°C, 1M+ write cycles, and a retention of 10 years at 85°C. Crossbar ReRAM technology can be stacked in 3D, delivering multiple terabytes of storage on a single chip. Its simplicity, stackability and CMOS compatibility enable logic and memory to be integrated onto a single chip at the latest technology node

They have their P-series ReRAM, but since this is a private company we remain in the dark as to sales. Here are some of the characteristics:

It doesn't look like they can harvest energy from their surroundings like the Monista line from Adesto, for instance, so batteries are needed.

Not a competing memory product, but nevertheless interesting enough in itself is Tryst, a Dutch company that aims to eliminate batteries:

Our extremely efficient modules and circuitboard combined can turn 4 hours of light* into enough power for 24 hours of operation for your IoT-device. We've came up with a few use cases for the Tryst Light Energy modules and made our Cacta range. We'd love to hear what you are planning to do with this technology. Because with great power, comes great responsibility. We shouldn't waste millions of batteries in this internet of things revolution, and why should we? This really works.

This could potentially pose a threat as it could lessen the need for really energy frugal memory, or it could be complementary, extending its TAM. The light requirements are 200 lux, which is basically nothing. Direct sunlight is 100,000 lux.

Conclusion

Revenues are likely to keep rising for the foreseeable future, given the amount of design wins. With the debt restructuring and the operational leverage, the company should be able to move into solid profitability.

While the shares aren't cheap anymore, we don't see any compelling reason why they wouldn't be able to continue its upward trajectory.

