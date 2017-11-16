San Miguel Results Emphasize The Company's Promising Future

San Miguel (OTCPK:OTCPK:SMGBY) has released excellent Q3 results. They reinforce the company's attraction for those who want to invest in an Emerging Markets stock. The largest company by sales in the Philippines has shown again that its diversification has worked across its divisions. It is well placed to continue to benefit from the broad growth in the Philippines economy.

The Company.

My article in July had recommended the company and gave details of its diversified structure and valuation details, so i will not repeat that here. It also pointed out the strong political connection enjoyed by San Miguel, a not insignificant factor in the Philippines, and the strong growth of the Philippines economy in recent years.

CEO Ramon S.Ang effectively controls the company with his 20% share. He is backed by the powerful politically connected Cojuangco family. In the period 2008-13 the company has produced:

Annual sales growth of 55%.

Annual asset growth of 41%

Annual equity growth of 20%

Originally known as a beer manufacturer, San Miguel is now spread over a wide range of activities. Particular attention had been paid in recent years to infrastructure projects, to packaging, to Power and to Oil & Gas. In May the company announced it would spend US$700 million on a massive packaging facility in Davao on the island of Mindanao. Perhaps not coincidentally, Mindanao is the home town of Philippines President Duterte.

During the quarter under review, San Miguel announced its intention to merge its F & B divisions. As illustrated at the analysts call, this looks as follows:

San Miguel Brewery (in which Japan's Kirin Holdings has a large minority stake), Ginebra San Miguel and San Miguel Purefoods are being merged into one F & B division. The share swap deal is subject to shareholder approval in January. The company announced that this move would unlock shareholder value and allow investors to buy into the Group's mature consumer business. The market seemed to agree as the share price rose 5.4% on the day of the announcement. It is planned that the further shares will be issued in February to comply with public float rules in the Philippines.

This sector now represents 30% of company revenue. The Group aims to off-load a 35% stake in this division. This is expected to raise about US$3 billion.

For further diverisification San Miguel has expanded regionally, particularly in Australia and Malaysia. Early this month the company announced the purchase of Australian wine bottling and packaging company, Best Brothers Pty Ltd. This is their fifth such acquisition in Australia and New Zealand in recent years.

The Results.

The results details can be seen from the company's website.

A summary of the first 9 months is shown below:

In the first 9 months of the year, the company's "core net profit" was Pesos 43.8 billion (US$876 million), up 21%. Group wide revenue was Pesos 597 billion (US$11.94 billion), up 20%

All divisions showed growth. In terms of operating income:

F & B up 17% to Pesos 29.1 billion (US$582 million).

Packaging up 13% to Pesos 2.2 billion (US$44 million). This was boosted by increased sales in plastics and metals, and strong growth in Australia.

Power revenue up 2% to Pesos 62.1 billion (US$1.24 billion).Operating income fell 14% to Pesos 19.7 billion (US$394 million) due to one-off factors. The company has substantial resources invested in coal, natural gas and hydro. It supplies about 14% of the National Grid.

Petron Corp (oil and gas) net income up 58% to Pesos 11.8 billion (US$236 million). This was despite the closure for much of the time for maintenance of its Bataan refinery. The Philippines has long had power shortages. San Miguel's concentration on this sector is likely to reap continued strong growth to ramp up to meet the country's energy needs. Refining and distribution from its Malaysian unit showed strong results.

SMC Infrastructure had net sales up 13% to Pesos 16.5 billion (US$330 million). Income from operations was up 9% to 8 billion pesos (US$160 million). The company has a lot of growth infrastructure projects coming up and this division is likely to grow in importance over the next few years.

In the first 6 months of the year the country's GDP grew by 6.4%. This was just below the Government target of 6.5% to 7.5%. The World Bank estimates growth this year at 6.6%. Other major conglomerates have also reported strong earnings growth. These include SM Investments, JG Summit Holding and Ayala Corp.

San Miguel may be the star of them because of its concentration on two factors. Firstly, domestic consumption is the single biggest sector of the economy which suits its F & B division. Secondly, infrastructure spending is being driven by President Duterte. This is an area San Miguel has invested in heavily. It has ongoing projects in railways, roads and airports. That should produce long-term benefits more than short-term pleasure.

Stock Price.

I've been recommending the stock for a couple of years now. The company's 3 year stock price chart is illustrated below:

It has produced some good capital returns. The quantum of that gain depends on the timing of buying as the stock is quite volatile. My recommendation has been to buy on dips and it remains so. Daily tracking of when to by can reap rich rewards as the stock price graph illustrates.

Investors should be aware that it is a volatile stock. On the OTC market it is quite thinly traded. There are political as well as economic risks involved in investing in the Philippines.

Foreign exchange is always one risk. Below is this year's record of moves between the US$ and the Philippine Peso:

In my opinion exchange rates are too difficult to predict. There is no particular reason to think that the Peso will either strengthen or weaken against the US$ in the coming years.

My previous article showed appealing valuation metrics for the company. I particularly like its current Price/Sales ratio of 0.37. As an investor you are paying a small amount for each unit of sales.

The dividend yield is 1.26% and will probably increase slightly in the next couple of years. However San Miguel is not likely to become a dividend play as it is looking to continue to be a growth stock as it ramps up investment. Raising finance has been no problem for the company. Its bond offerings have been heavily over-subscribed. The latest of these was announced in October. That was a Peso 20 billion (US$400 million) fixed rate bond offering for the Power division. Local regulator Philippine Rating Services Corp gave it the highest possible credit rating of Triple AAA.

Net debt to EBITDA stands at 1.64 (an improvement from 1.91 a year ago).

Investors may or may not be happy with the fact that Ramon Ang owns about 20% of the stock. He is the brains behind the re-organization of the Group. He is not a young man and there is no designated successor that I am aware of. Turnover on the Philippines Stock Exchange is quite low. It is thus subject to possible manipulation by the a few powerful players who control much of the country's economy.

Conclusion.

San Miguel is the country's leading business in beer, spirits, branded food products, expressways and toll roads, packaging, and power generation. So a bet on San Miguel is to certain extent a bet on the Philippines. It is the country's largest company in terms of sales revenue. It remains a long opportunity that I am interested in and invested in.