Nicholas Financial: Bargain-Hunters, Keep Watching

Business Summary

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) is a holding company based in British Columbia, which owns Nicholas Financial, a Florida-based subsidiary. Through the subsidiary, the company services auto loans it has either made directly or purchased through dealers and other entities. There was another subsidiary, Nicholas Data Services, that provided computer software to small businesses, but, as of March of 2015, its business operations had ceased.

Nicholas Financial has a volatile earnings history with significant periods of growth and decline. Recently, the company has been working in a severely competitive environment where fewer vehicles are moving through dealerships and more capital has been chasing the same loans that NICK purchases. That, combined with increasing delinquencies in sub-prime auto loans, has put NICK in a tough position to create strong results.

Four-Point Analysis

Competitive Moat



The competitive advantage is of paramount importance for analyzing the worth of a business. The businesses’ advantages can be measured by how wide or how deep they are; worded differently: can the company earn a decent return while keeping competitors at bay for a long time, or do they reap significant rewards for only a limited time.

NICK is one of the smaller contenders in a crowded industry of auto loan purchasers. Its main competition comes from large financial institutions such as Ally (NYSE:ALLY), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Chase (NYSE:JPM), Capital One (NYSE:COF), and Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC). Nicholas Financial is smaller and more nimble, enabling it to be more knowledgeable regarding its local markets. This could allow the company to be more effective in repossessions and lowering delinquencies.

Another advantage that NICK has is a strong discipline in its business operations and acceptance of risk, something that may be lacking at many of its larger competitors. Historically, its risk parameters have led the company to turn down far more loans than it acquires. This is especially apparent looking at the recent decreases in loan purchasing due to the increased prices/lower dealer discounts and increasing delinquencies. F2017 financial receivables increased 1.72% from the previous year, part of which was attributed to an increase in the average loan amount, meaning the number of loans originated is even lower (see its most recent 10-K). The company's long-term average YoY growth of receivables is just over 9%.

It is tough to justify discipline as a competitive advantage as Nicholas Financial operates in a commodity business where customer loyalty is low. Price competition drives where business flows, and if NICK will not pay the price, a less-conservative (and probably much larger) competitor will. That being said, the strategy has paid off for the company with high ROEs.

The company’s competitive advantage of being present in and knowing well its local markets may be its largest advantage. That said, the possible advantage of its small size is far outweighed by the risks that same factor poses. Larger institutions with better access to capital and credit are capable of driving up prices for loans for prolonged periods of time forcing NICK to accept loans outside its parameters or face serious earnings drawdowns.

Management



The people running a company are the second most important factor when considering investing in a business. Great management will most likely create sub-par results for shareholders when battling an uneconomical industry. However, in a profitable industry, good management can compound returns for an investor. Further, management’s compensation and ownership in the business will together be the primary factors driving their decision making.

Nicholas Financial is captained by Kevin Bates, Senior Vice President - Operations and Katie MacGillivary, Vice President - Finance and CFO. Ms. MacGillivary has been in her position for over 7 years while Mr. Bates has been a Senior Vice President for over 20 years. Unfortunately, the President and CEO, Ralph Finkenbrink, with a tenure of almost 30 years, retired unexpectedly in June of 2017. Considering one of his first acts as CEO was to repurchase 40% of the outstanding shares of the company at a discount to book value, it is exceptionally disappointing for a long-term investor that he will not be at the helm going forward. Though the long tenures of the SVP and CFO inspire confidence, the departure of Mr. Finkenbrink, a seemingly strong capital allocator, during such a difficult time for the business, should give an investor pause.

The management team’s compensation plan aligns its goals with creating value for shareholders and operating the business with a long-term mindset. The executives are paid salaries with performance incentives paid in both cash and stock. The cash incentives for both Bates and MacGillivary are 12.5% of salary (at target). The stock incentives, based on the recent trading price, equate to roughly 21% of salary for each (at target).

Whether the management team is at, above, or below target for the performance incentives is determined with a 50/50 weighting between two factors. The first factor, operating expenses as a portion of average receivables, must be less than 10.25% to qualify for any payment with target being 10%. The second factor, net charge-offs as a portion of net change in receivables must be less than 9.5% to qualify for payment with a target of 9%. Overall, this compensation plan should make investors happy as it incentivizes management to be disciplined and take into account not just the volume of new business but the quality of that business (see the Executive Officers and Compensation portion of this proxy statement)

Of equal importance is the amount of executive ownership. Nicholas Financial has a smaller executive ownership than is preferred. Ralph Finkenbrink owns the largest stake at 150,798 shares (~$1.3MM value) acquired almost entirely from option exercises. Kevin Bates and Katie MacGillivary own 42,236 (~$376k value) and 25,894 (~$231k value), respectively, also almost entirely from option exercises. Director ownership is limited, though it is worth noting that Jeremy Zhu is a portfolio manager for a fund that owns roughly 600,000 shares. (Institutional ownership data).

Financial



NICK is not an overly complicated company, but it must be taken apart to understand the various pieces that drive the business’s results and their cyclicality. This is easiest done from the top down. It’s important to note the consequences on the growth (or decrease) in each part of the business in times of stress and high competition as that’s the environment it’s currently operating in.

The company’s primary assets are the auto loans it has made directly or purchased and are carried on its books at their cost net of unearned interest, unearned (not yet amortized portions of) dealer discounts, and allowance for losses. NICK has continued to grow its auto loan book at an 8.9% CAGR for the past 12 years. However, from ’08-’09, it grew by only 4.27%; from ’12-’13, it grew by only 3.09%; and most recently, from ’16-’17, it grew by just 1.72%. In times of stress, the company clearly decreases its purchases and direct loans, which matches management's statements of erring on the side of caution during those times.

From the auto loans that it makes or acquires, the company receives interest income and fees. On average, its interest income as a percent of its net receivables is in the high-20s to low-30s with the lowest amounts being 27.9% in ’08, 27.25% in ’11, and 28.52% in ’17.

For the costs of the business, there are two primary components: the costs of running the business (SG&A, small amounts of depreciation, and interest expense) and the provision for credit losses for the given time period. We will not be paying significant attention to actual charge-offs as the company has always been conservative in using its provision for losses. Using just the provision number will allow for a more conservative valuation. Over the past 12 years, the average costs of running the business have been 48.77% of interest income, in a small range between 40% (in ’12) and 55% (in ’09).

The provision for credit losses greatly affects the company’s income and is a sign of both the operating environment as well as the health of the company’s loan book. Measured as a percentage of interest income and of net receivables, there is significant variance in the provision showing the volatility of NICK’s business. See the below table for the recent history of the company's provision.

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 Provision for Credit Losses (as Percentage of Interest Income) 41% 29% 23% 18% 16% 15% 7% 20% 31% Provision for Credit Losses (as percentage of Receivables) 12% 8% 7% 6% 5% 5% 2% 6% 8.78%

In times of stress, the provision increases significantly as a portion of both income and net receivables. It's currently the highest it’s been in the past 12 years at 41% of interest income and 12% of receivables.

Overall, these factors have led to significant periods of up and down in NICK’s earnings. Looking from 2004 to 2014, the company compounded earnings at roughly 13% per year, although those great results are coupled with significant earnings volatility. The two most recent cyclical declines have been in ’08-’09 and from ’16 to now (an argument could be made for the decline beginning in ’14). In F2009, earnings volatility (as measured by the decrease in earnings from the average of the preceding 3 years) was 55%, and in F2017, was 65%. This also shows the business is very exposed to economic cycles as well as the business cycles in the auto lending industry.

The primary liability of the business is its line of credit. Despite holding a debt/equity ratio of 2 currently, not ideal in troubled times, the company has historically been conservative using debt with its debt/equity staying near 1. This increase in leverage is due to the debt taken on from the share repurchase in 2015.

NICK has had strong cash flow from operations over the past decade, growing from $16,000 in 2007 to $27,000 recently, though the norm for the company in that time frame was around $21,000. Free cash flow (cash flow net of capital expenditure needed) is very important for valuing a company, even a financial company, though most offer valuations based on assets. NICK’s FCF is difficult to discern as there is no way of knowing the percentage of principal payments received that were due to contracts purchased in the same reporting period (effectively, what portion of its earnings is due to its current "capex"). (Data from its 10-Ks found on EDGAR or on the company's investor relations site).

Valuation



Given the FCF difficulties, a discounted free cash flow valuation will not be used. The company would be most accurately valued based on a range of earnings.

The primary factor that will determine the value of shares in the next 3-5 years is how long the current trough in the industry cycle will last, considering it's the deepest one the company has faced in recent history. Since that is near impossible to predict, bullish outcome and bearish earnings outcome scenarios can be used to create an estimated range of values for the shares in the future.

F2018 F2019 F2020 Financial Receivables $266,452,200 $245,136,024 $254,941,465 Interest Income $72,608,225 $66,799,567 $71,383,610 Operating Costs (Including Interest Expense) $37,030,194 $34,067,779 $36,405,641 Provision for Credit Losses $34,125,866 $31,395,796 $29,267,280 Earnings $1,452,164 $1,335,991 $5,710,689

In the bear scenario, financial receivables will decrease a total of 16% in F2018 to $266.45MM. In the first half of the fiscal year, the company has already reported a drop of about 8% due to a significant decrease in contract purchasing (not necessarily a bad thing) and an increase in 180+ day delinquencies resulting in write-offs. F2018 will see interest income as 27.25% of receivables, the same as 2011, the lowest year for that measure. Operating costs and the credit loss provision will be 51% and 47% of interest income, respectively. With the most recent company reports, 51% of interest income seems to be an accurate measure of operating costs for the coming year. The provision for credit losses also seems to be coming in around 47% of income, about half the increase from F2016 to F2017.

F2019 will see another decrease in receivables from write-offs and low purchases as the industry trough reaches maturity. Similar to ’18, interest income will be the same proportion of total receivables, and operating costs and the provision for losses will be the same under-stress amounts.

In F2020, pressures will begin to ease, and NICK will see a small 4% increase to receivables, not unlike F2013 or F2009. Interest income will see a small bump to 28% of receivables, moving closer to its long-term average of about 29.7%. Operating costs will remain at 51% of interest income, while the provision for losses will decrease to 41%, the same as F2017.

F2018 F2019 F2020 Financial Receivables $266,452,200 $281,107,071 $296,567,960 Interest Income $72,608,225 $78,147,766 $83,039,029 Operating Costs (Including Interest Expense) $37,030,194 $36,885,745 $39,194,422 Provision for Credit Losses $34,125,866 $32,040,584 $29,063,660 Earnings $1,452,164 $9,221,436 $14,780,947

In the bull scenario, NICK sees the same competitive pressures in F2018 as the bear scenario. However, in F2019, pressures ease quicker, more similar to the company’s performance post-2009. There is a 5.5% increase in receivables through ’19 and ’20, the most recent 5-year average growth. Interest income is 27.8% of receivables in F2019, and 28% in F2020. Operating costs also follow the most recent 5-year average at 47.2% of interest income for both ’19 and ’20. Lastly, the provision for losses reverts back to its 2017 level of 41% of interest income in F2019, and down to 35% in F2020.

NICK’s peers (Ally, SC, Capital One, and others) have traded at an average P/E of 10.4 over the past 5 years. Given that Nicholas Financial is a much smaller and less-diversified company, a discount of 25% may be justified. That leaves the company with a 7.8 P/E. Using the range of earnings for F2020 and most recent outstanding shares of 7,883,373, NICK has a future value between $5.65 and $14.62/share at the end of F2020. Discounting this back to the present at 10% provides a range of current values of $4.25 to $10.98. Though this is a large range for valuation, it shows the price point an investor may need to invest for his/her desired margin of safety.

Investment Potential

In any investment, an investor should look for likely catalysts to drive desired returns. The best catalyst for a long-term investor is organic growth in the business, generally transferred into cash flow, and thus into share repurchases (preferably) and dividends. In the case of Nicholas Financial, there is strong potential that the business will revert to earning its great returns on capital, but it’s very hard to determine when. The length of this industry trough will have significant effects on the company's earnings and thus investors’ returns in the company’s common stock.

The other catalyst that has been alluded to in other reports is an acquisition in which case some amount closer to book value may be attained. Though this is possible, it seems the far less likely option as the acquirer would have to be a company looking to acquire a branch presence and a smaller loan book. The company’s primary competitors would have little to no interest in the branch presence and would most likely be looking for a more significant loan book acquisition. An asset-based evaluation was purposely excluded due to this factor. The company has traded down to less than half of book value in the financial crisis, and there wasn’t a successful acquisition then. There’s no reason to think this time will be any different.

For an investor looking for long-term appreciation, a price toward the lower end of the valuation range will most likely yield favorable results. To have a proper margin of safety, a current price in the vicinity of $4.50-5.00 would be ideal, though the risk/reward will be for each investor to decide.

Conclusion

Nicholas Financial is a tough company to justify as a part of a long-term investor’s portfolio at current prices. Though the company has operated responsibly and with discipline, the current environment has put significant burdens on its earning power and will continue to do so for an unknown amount of time. An investor should be ever more conservative in determining future value with an issue from a company whose earnings are so volatile and so cyclically exposed.

This is not to say that NICK is not a strong investment candidate. It is a simple business that has been run well in the past and will most likely be run well in the future. But any investment can be an unfortunate one if the wrong price is paid.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.