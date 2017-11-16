The U.K. Presents The Potential Trade Of The Year

Yields are incredibly low, and this will likely change over the next few years.

Introduction:

June 23rd, 2016 will go down as one of the most important days in human history. The United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union, David Cameron stepped down as PM, and the pound sterling has taken a dip (chart below):

GBB data by YCharts

Now when a nation is set into a frenzy, investors face unprecedented risk in the marketplace. Millions likely went white in the face as they saw the value of their assets diminish in front of their eyes, as markets attempted to digest the shocking news. This explains the 'flight to safety' attraction that bonds have, and many investors chose to use their GBP to purchase GILT bonds from the UK Banks. This drove down yields significantly, as seen in the chart below:

And, of course, the prices of the GILT bonds absolutely skyrocketed (over 4.5% to be exact):

Now this makes sense, as investors chose to receive future payments in GBP in hopes that the currency would rebound, and that their assets would be 'guaranteed' moving forward. In addition, the Bank of England made the rational move to lower the interest rates to .25%, a cut of 25 bps that certainly had a leading role in the rise of GILT prices.

Brexit has come with its challenges, and shortly after Cameron stepped down, Theresa May picked up the torch and announced the stance of a "hard Brexit", where the UK will split off more ties than thought with the European Union. And the charts below show how the UK treasuries moved afterwards:

Or more simply put, look at the performance of iShares IGLT (which tracks GILTs):

Now why is this change so important? UK investors began worrying about something that is still pressuring the BofE: Inflation.

It is difficult to understand the drastic switch that the 10 year GILTs moved in, considering that the shift towards higher yields resulted from no specific news from the UK government. In fact, it was this instability and lack of direction that may have finally pushed investors away from the UK and towards other European assets. Differing views over GDP growth, high inflation. and the weakening of the pound finally pushed investors to move away, and the result was tremendous downward pressure on the prices of GILTs.

Tying It Together

Currently, the Bank of England, led by Mark Carney, is pushing for one rate increase per year. These minimal increases have proven to send shockwaves, as the change in money supply simply dictate investment in the capital markets. The key challenge and metric to follow, as seen in the above example, is inflation. The UK has seen consistently high inflation over the past year, and Carney has warned that without a transition from Brexit (which is still unlikely to happen soon), inflation will soar and growth will stunt. BofE has a 2% inflation target, but the chart below shows how those Y/Y readings for Consumer Spending have come out in 2017:

Since January, inflation has been over the 2% rate desired by England, and with the GBP remaining low, exports will continue to roar for the UK. This means that more capital will be flowing and consumer prices will keep trending up (especially as import costs remain high), unless the UK government is able to hash out a deal with the EU.

Unfortunately, the world was greeted to this headline just the other day:

Approximately 40 MPs have teamed together to work on a vote of no confidence for Theresa May. This follows two subsequent resignations from key members of her leadership team, and continued failure to lay out a clear agenda. The pound dropped about 1% over the day before rebounding, and this is a serious ongoing concern in the UK.

Simply put, no progress on Brexit means a consistently weak GBP, which leads to the current high inflation cycle the UK finds itself in, which finally leads Carney to boost rates at a quicker rate than currently projected, which will severely harm the UK GILTs prices. This is why I urge investors long the IGLT to take a look at the fundamentals, and consider exiting their position. This trade can be the trade of '17-'18 if the UK fails to get its act together on Brexit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.