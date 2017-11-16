Is Apple A Buy At These Levels?

Investment Thesis

With Apple Inc. (AAPL) trading at an all-time high, the current trading level may be a little stretched based on the recent uptick in the stock, but any future pullback will provide a great opportunity for investors looking to initiate a position. The company is poised to continue its growth trend based on the company’s recent blowout quarter, which only included one week of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales, no iPhone X sales, and an upcoming holiday season in which they should fair very well. The company’s most current product offerings combined with growth in the service segment should continue to provide positive results for investors going forward. The cash hoard the company has also bodes well for those of us dividend growth investors (DGI) in the long term, as the company will have opportunities to continue growing the dividend and buying back shares, with the opportunity to make strategic purchases as well.

Recent Earnings Results

After publishing my recent AAPL article “Time To Take bite Out Of Apple?” in late September after the stock dropped 10%, the stock has been on a tear gaining over 20%. The company recently released their Q4 and 2017 annual results as of September 30, in which they had a tremendous final quarter. Apple reported Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $2.07 vs. $1.87 expected by analysts. Revenue for the quarter topped $52.6 billion with analysts’ expecting $50.7 billion. Lastly, analysts’ expected iPhone unit sales to be at 46 million units, which Apple surpassed by selling 46.7 million units. As you can see, the company blew away expectations on every major item above.

As you can see in the chart below, Apple stock is up a measly 48% year-to-date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Looking at the year-to date results, Apple reported an increase in revenue, net income, and EPS of 6.3%, 5.8%, and 10.8%, respectively. Gross margins for the period were 38.5%, which is the second annual decrease in margin. Gross margins decreased 60 basis points from 2016 and 160 basis points from 2015. These are modest growth numbers compared to what investors got during the company’s best year of 2015. When comparing to 2015, revenue was down 1.9%, net income was down 9.4%, and EPS was flat. Though the 2017 results compare positively to prior year results, it’s the lack of growth since 2015 that causes some concern. Overall units were down as well when comparing to 2015 by about 14 million iPhone units and 4 million iPad units. Mac unit sales were flat while real growth came from the services department. With the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus being released only a week before the company’s year-end, and the iPhone X being released subsequent to the company’s year-end, I expect 2018 to be a BIG YEAR for the company in terms of iPhone unit sales and revenue.

As you can see in the chart below, iPhone continues to be the main source of revenue, with over 60% of revenue accounted for. However, the growth in services has been a major focus of the company moving forward as the segment has grown over 450 basis points since the end of 2015 and is now the second largest reportable segment. Apple Music continues to be a solid growth driver for the company with revenues up 75% year over year during the quarter as well as the company is seeing their highest conversion rates yet of users who try the system and convert to a paid subscriptions. In terms of subscriptions, the company now has over 210 million paid subscriptions, a 25 million subscription increase since June 30, 2017. Sales and units sold reached all-time highs in China during the most recent quarter based on the new offerings from the company. Q4 was the second consecutive quarter in which the company saw double digit growth in terms of iPad unit sales. Apple Watch continues to be the best selling smartwatch available to consumers today, as they saw 50% growth for the third consecutive quarter.

Source: Derived from data within company 10-K’s

In terms of region, Americas continue to lead the charge with over 42% of total revenues coming from this region, followed by Europe and China, who account for 24% and 20%, respectively, of total revenues. Looking at the chart below, you can see the regions have been pretty consistent for the most part with the exception of China, which is a cause for concern. However, the company did see a return to strong growth during the most recent quarter. China sales for the quarter were up 12% year over year, which should continue with the release of the new iPhones. Emerging markets outside of China saw revenue increase 40% during the quarter with sales doubling in India as the company continues to enlarge their footprint in that country as wireless availability strengthens.

Looking Ahead

Innovation has always been the key to Apple’s success since the release of the iPhone 1 back in 2007. Releasing innovative products with top of the line new technology has been what keeps Apple ticking. However, the question always arises from numerous bears on SA or elsewhere, can the company continue to innovate. Based on the track record, and the current products recently released, I would say the company is doing just fine.

Since 2007, the stock has increased over 700%, thanks in part to these new innovative products that continue connecting with the consumer, whether it be a smartphone, iPad, laptop, wearable device, or a service, Apple continues to innovate from various angles. Here is a snapshot of the products recently released:

Product Price iPhone 8 $699 iPhone 8 Plus $799 iPhone X $999 Apple Watch Series 3 $329

Source: Apple.com

As you can see, Apple has breathed new life into not only their bestselling product, the iPhone, but also their fastest growing product, the Apple Watch.

Though there may be concerns around further innovation around the iPhone segment, as there always has been, the company is set to benefit from growth in other segments as well as the expected forthcoming tax regulation overhaul. With nearly $270 billion in cash held outside of the United States, Apple is likely one of the top beneficiaries to new tax regulation with the corporate tax rate expected to decrease and the possibility of tax repatriation that would allow them to bring the cash back to the mainland without the current tax penalty. This would be a huge boost to not only the company, but the shareholders as well, as I would expect to see the company increase the dividend a healthy amount if this took place.

As I mentioned earlier, growth in the service segment has been strong for a couple of years now and is expected to continue in the years ahead. The service segment includes Apple Music, Apple Care, Apple Pay, and the main driver, the App Store. The company reported revenue of $30 billion during 2017 and they have a goal to reach $48 billion by 2020.

Similar to prior year, Apple released two new updates to their iPhone – iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus – in September, however, with 2017 being the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, the company released the much anticipated iPhone X. As such, the company now has three flagship products recently released which will certainly drive growth into 2018. The company is targeting to ship 20 million iPhone X units with an average selling price of $1,074 by the end of Q1, which would generate sales of approximately $21.5 billion. Due to the dramatic increase in the price of the iPhone X, I would expect an improvement to gross margins in Q1 2018, however, as Tim Cook alluded to on the conference call, with the higher end phones comes higher costs, so we will not know more until Q1 is released. The average selling price for the iPhone in fiscal year 2017 was $652.

Valuation

Year-to-date AAPL is up 48% compared to an 14% gain for the S&P 500. Since release of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the stock is up about 10% trading at its highest level of the year. Due to the recent run up in such a short period, does the stock offer a good entry price for a value investor or have valuations been stretched too much? Looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph chart below using the eight year period, the stock appears to have run higher at a faster rate than their earnings.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

AAPL stock has been on a tear for the last five years, doubling in value. The company has continued to launch new innovative products that have resonated with consumers fueling higher growth, yet some bearish investors still wonder whether the pipeline is reaching its tipping point. I feel as if we have heard this story from bears for years, but the company continues to prove them wrong. Now if a bear has a view based on valuation, I can see that, but when they question one of the most, if not the most, innovative company of all time, it tends to get a little old and not have much relevance. I am not an AAPL investor right now, but I do own a couple of AAPL products and have immense respect for the innovation, which has changed the industry.

Currently, the stock trades at a blended P/E of 18.1x compared to its five year average of 14.1x. This indicates that at current levels, the stock is overvalued by about $30 or 32%. Due to the super cycle that is taking place with the release of three new iPhones, I do feel that a premium above the recent norm is warranted. In terms of free cash flow, the company currently trades at a P/FCF of 17.4x compared to their five year average of 10.5x, again indicating the stock is overvalued. In terms of Price to Sales, the stock currently trades at a P/S of 3.9x compared to a five year average of 2.7x.

As you know, AAPL is a cash cow, with nearly $270 billion in cash and marketable securities as of their latest annual filing. The company currently pays a dividend yielding 1.5% and has a payout ratio of only 27%. The combination of a hoard of cash as well as a low payout ratio indicates the company has tons of room to grow the dividend over time and as mentioned above, if tax reform is completed and the company is able to bring that cash back home, I would expect to see a special dividend or a healthy increase in the payout. Each of the last four years, the company has increased the dividend an average of 10% per year, which makes for a solid selection for a DGI portfolio for an investor with a long term horizon. The prospect of double digit dividend growth combined with aggressive stock appreciation bodes well for most investors.

Final Thoughts

Based on the metrics above, the stock currently appears to be overvalued; however, rarely do you get an opportunity to pick up a blue chip stock on sale. One must look at these metrics as a start, but they cannot be the sole decision makers. As an investor, one must look at potential growth as well to determine if the premium today presents value in the years ahead. Though AAPL appears to be overvalued, I believe the product innovation will continue in the future which will propel this stock on an upward trend for years to come. Many bears are negative on the price of the new iPhones being too high, but I believe consumers will still upgrade, the increase in ASP should bode well for not only top line growth but bottom line growth as well. Service revenue and China will continue to be leading growth drivers for the company as they continue to expand their footprint internationally. Moving forward, I will be patient, as I will look to initiate a position closer to $150.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.