'Amazon Go' May Be Coming: How It May Help The Stock

AMZN has no easy valuation metrics, but I have been so impressed by its tech-based advances that I remain bullish on the stock, risky though it is.

The technology fits with the larger theme of AMZN's increasing visibility as a high-tech company first and a retailer second.

Introduction - The potential importance of Amazon Go

Imagine if the checkout counters and the empty space in front of them were converted to additional displays, enhancing sales rather than representing a cost center and a place to delay shoppers, which looks like this when the store is empty...

...and like this when the store is jammed (stock images happen to be from Russia):

Improving the above situation could provide material advantages in time and convenience saving to vast numbers of people, along with providing cost efficiencies that would then accrue for years to come. Larger loads that need bagging would need some space, but the system would work better.

It now is beginning to look as though the initiative that Amazon (AMZN) introduced around the beginning of December last year, Amazon Go, might turn into a commercial proposition sooner rather than later. The concept would begin with small-scale stores, but eventually, I assume the goal is to scale up to larger stores with no ultimate limit in store size.

In the following sections, I review the breaking (apparent) news that Amazon Go is probably heading toward real world use, then suggest ways in which it could help AMZN's operations and its shareholders.

First, the news:

Bloomberg gets a scoop

An article with this title ran Wednesday:

The attribution was to a "person, who requested anonymity to speak freely about the project... Amazon declined to comment" (i.e. this looks like an unofficial leak, allowing plausible denialability if matters do not progress as planned).

The article is too long to quote in anything near its entirety. The main point is that this project, which had enough hype that I wrote about it last year as well as this year, has had most kinks worked out. The goal is to open convenience stores without a cashier. Later on, I will present my thoughts about why this is important to AMZN.

The article is written so authoritatively that I trust the details to be accurate as of now rather than being rumor. But again, this is high tech, and things may change even if the story is factually correct from AMZN as of now.

The single most important detail in the article for me was that the items in the store need no tagging. Even a lower-cost system such as RFID is felt to be too expensive for use in other than specialty stores. So here we are talking about cameras, software, etc., upgradable as needed but presumably cost-saving to the merchant and more convenient for shoppers.

Amazon Go and its competition

Amazon has had a website up on this topic for about one year. This is some of what that web page says:

What is Amazon Go? Amazon Go is a new kind of store with no checkout required. We created the world’s most advanced shopping technology so you never have to wait in line. With our Just Walk Out Shopping experience, simply use the Amazon Go app to enter the store, take the products you want, and go! No lines, no checkout. (No, seriously.) How does Amazon Go work? Our checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning. Our Just Walk Out Technology automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart. When you’re done shopping, you can just leave the store. Shortly after, we’ll charge your Amazon account and send you a receipt.

There is a bit of a race on here, and AMZN would like to be the clear winner. When I first researched the concept, reviewed in Can 'Amazon Go' Revolutionize Brick-And-Mortar Retail? last December 6, there was no obvious competition. Now, I found a recent start-up, Standard Cognition. I also found an MIT Technology Review article from this June that began this way:

In China, a Store of the Future - No Checkout, No Staff Wheelys tests a 24-hour store run entirely by technology.

Wheelys, it turns out, gets its name because it is a store located in a bus, which can drive around and serve people anywhere from busy city centers to remote areas. Customers walk into the bus and are greeted by a holographic face powered by artificial intelligence. The company is Swedish and is doing early testing of its system in China, in large part due to the high prevalence of mobile phones being used for transaction payments.

Likely more efforts going on in this area, which AMZN would be aware of. It would appear AMZN is in the lead.

My prior research also includes an article from this past April titled Threats To Amazon From Wal-Mart, Kroger And Costco; the section on Kroger (KR) summarizes its response to the possible advent cashierless shopping technologies. KR has been implementing lower-tech ways to minimize time spent waiting on lines. If successful, this may be a practical way to compete, should Amazon Go enter a large-scale supermarket setting. But I have avoided KR and have also taken all my profits on Wal-Mart (WMT) and Costco (COST) due to their latest surges. I suspect that AMZN may do a lot of damage to profit margins at WMT and COST, both of which rely heavily on groceries to attract customers and provide profits.

Moving on is a discussion of upside possibilities from Amazon Go, should it pan out for real. This is discussed next.

What can Amazon Go do for AMZN?

Here are a few thoughts, some of which go in different directions. This is not a comprehensive list. Please feel free to share yours in the Comments thread.

Demonstration of AMZN's creativity

No-checkout shopping is a long-sought goal, especially in smaller, convenience-type stores that do not do the gigantic volumes that KR does. These provide steady work for most cashiers and also provide bagging services at the same time. I would think that convenience stores see checkout workers standing around from time to time, unproductively, and thus could use this technology, if cost-effective, to increase profitability.

Getting Amazon Go to the current stage shows once again that AMZN has been investing in R&D that looks productive. Since the company was not taking on debt until the Whole Foods deal or selling much new stock, this is further evidence that AMZN's core business has been nicely profitable.

Amazon Go is cool

With its first Amazon Go-enabled stores, AMZN would again be doing things that generate buzz and attract tech-savvy customers and investors. Assuming some stores open to the public next year using this technology, there will be a good deal of publicity for AMZN. If the technology makes shopping easier, and AMZN professes to be satisfied with the results of this first-generation technology, the company's image will be further enhanced.

Amazon Go will then improve over time.

Higher ratio of shopping space to floor space

Moving to practical advantages, look at the pictures above, or just think of smaller and larger stores you visit. Now imagine there are no checkout counters and no need for space for people to stand as they wait their turn to be checked out.

This space and the various costs they entail could either be used to display goods and services (such as Alexa-enabled devices), or to allow stores to be that much smaller, which would also save money.

Amazon Go technology, if implemented widely, may lead to more efficiently-designed retail stores.

Potential to decrease shoplifting

This can cut both ways. The initial thought is that people will think of every possible tactic to transfer the store's inventory to themselves without paying, given no cashiers. Businesses would, after all, trade a marginal increase in that shrinkage rate for greater cost savings on cashiers and payment systems. However, with Amazon Go in place (and improving), shoppers and employees will know they are being monitored continuously and intelligently. Maybe they will then be risk-averse and not pilfer.

In addition, there could be a positive psychological aspect to no-checkout stores. This could be along the lines of appearing to trust people, thus engendering friendlier behavior.

More predictable shopping experience could drive more business

Most checking-out in smaller stores goes pretty well most of the time, but sometimes, it just does not, for one reason or another. That issue is a negative in terms of elective visits to a store. Remove that issue, and one possible reason not to pick up a non-necessary item or two is removed.

This is in addition to the obvious superior experience of a "just walk out" Amazon Go store over paying at a checkout counter, even if there is no waiting.

Potential to scale to Whole Foods and other stores; issues to consider



This is where the dollar signs can get large. The larger the store, the more varied the merchandise and shoppers, the more the difficulties increase in implementing this sort of technology. However, once there are no per-unit burdens and expenses such as RFID, other issues can probably be overcome. One such issue with groceries is weighing of food such as tomatoes or apples. This is usually done today at the checkout counter, but it could return to the produce section. Or, technology might be able to eliminate the weighing process and usual visual scanning mechanisms to measure the volume of the produce and charge that way. Or, more and more produce could come protected in bags or small boxes.

Another issue for large stores is bagging up after completing produce selection. Not everyone needs help doing so, but at the very least space would be required to do that even in a cashierless system, and some personnel would likely be available for people who do need or want that assistance.

Overall, I'd be optimistic that Amazon Go, if implemented successfully in small store formats, can scale.

Tie-ins to Amazon Prime and Alexa

Clearly, the more retail concepts AMZN operates, the more it can strengthen its ecosystem. It is easy to think of ways to drive more people to Amazon Prime via discounts and the like. The same goes for sales of AMZN's electronic devices.

Finally...

Omni-channel retailing gets strengthened by Amazon Go

Just think: One makes up a shopping list and tells one's Alexa-enabled device to expect a pick-up in one hour, but some in-store decision-making will be needed at the hot food counter. Alexa takes the list, confirms it, and Whole Foods gets the order ready. The customer walks in, chooses the hot food, maybe makes an impulse purchase, checks that the bagged inventory is correct, and walks out. No waiting, and the bill can be checked real-time on a cell phone, presumably.

In that vein, one of the most needy areas of improvement in grocery and department stores is in the entry area. People landed on the Moon almost half a century ago, and one still walks into a supermarket or department store, and has to hunt around to find an item. Why is there not either a convenient computer terminal or holographic (or other) AI-enabled bot available for every shopper to locate products? I expect this will be corrected by AMZN, with the competition scrambling as usual to catch up.

Alexa, a web-based AI system, will follow the AMZN customer from home to car to store, etc. "She" is an advantage that none of AMZN's retail competitors have.

Risks to AMZN

AMZN is a risky stock. There is no easy way to actually value it. AMZN is sensitive to economic competition, and technology has losers which can have winner-take-all characteristics. Given the debt it took on with the Whole Foods deal, AMZN no longer has a pristine balance sheet. AMZN reviews risks for investors in its regulatory filings and elsewhere; please be aware of them before owning the stock.

In addition, the stock market itself (SPY) has elevated valuation metrics, and the Fed is tightening. This has often led to large moves down in stock prices, and AMZN lacks either P/E or dividend support, so it could underperform in such a situation even if it is doing well in the real business world.

Conclusions: Amazon Go as another leg in the ecosystem

I began following AMZN more closely than other bubble era stocks in the late '90s when someone I knew joined as a member of the then-small executive team. The company has gone out of its way to keep its larger growth plans to itself as much as possible. This has allowed it to retain the element of surprise, giving it one first-mover advantage after another.

Now, we are seeing one AMZN initiative after another appearing at a very healthy pace, strengthening the whole story (synergy). These innovations include rapid growth in Alexa-enabled devices, leadership in drone implementation, Amazon Robotics, and now perhaps first-mover advantage in cashierless stores. One efficiency strengthens another.

From a buy-sell-hold and valuation standpoint, AMZN might be somewhat comparable to Apple (AAPL) in the 2004-2006 period. Hedge fund manager David Einhorn discussed his AAPL story in 2010, when AAPL was around a split-adjusted $35. He had bought AAPL in the 2002 Tech Wreck period when the stock was selling for near net cash. He made perhaps 30% on the stock, then sold. Looking back, he was probably dealing with (roughly) a $1 stock that he rode to $1.30, again split-adjusted. In his 2010 interview, he recalled that after his big score in a short time as AAPL moved up out of the Tech Wreck, he saw AAPL as unattractively valued, and missed the entire move until 2010, when he bought back in. But look what AAPL already had created and was growing with by, say, 2005. Its growing product line included the revitalized Mac line, iPods, iTunes and successful retail stores. If one had trusted (I was not smart enough), one could have ignored valuation, owned AAPL because of the growth and innovation, and awaited something else great coming along one year or the next.

It may be that the various AMZN innovations discussed herein are going to be followed by yet another, even greater, advance; then another.

For myself, when AMZN announced Amazon Go nearly one year ago, I turned bullish on the stock, which was then around $755. When word leaked that AMZN's promise to open the Seattle store, then in beta testing, to retail early in 2017, was not going to be kept due to failure of the technology, then, not liking vaporware announcements, I got bearish.

However, AMZN keeps doing great things. In its Q3 press release, it noted that Alexa has been purchased tens of millions of times, with active customers up more than 5X yoy. This, plus strong sales growth in Q3, met my "one more thing" criteria that I wanted to see from AMZN beyond e-commerce and AWS; I turned bullish again. Alexa could be a monster product. Google, the main operating subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), has great AI, but its product line implementing Google Assistant is narrow compared to that of AMZN. Continued explosive growth of Alexa can assist in further growth of all of AMZN's businesses.

Now we again have realistic hope that Amazon Go will have a first-mover advantage. This could further strengthen AMZN's operations and help sustain its stock price. It is not here yet; there are no guarantees. Investors may want to approach this latest story with caution.

Companies with scalable, cutting-edge technologies are typically difficult to value. Increasingly, I perceive AMZN more as a high tech company with a focus on retailing, rather than a retailer that cleverly obtained a first-mover advantage in e-commerce (my prior view). This changing perspective, reaffirmed by what would appear to be good progress with the Amazon Go technology, keeps me bullish on the stock despite the many uncertainties about valuation and general stock market risks.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.