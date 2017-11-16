Archer Daniels Midland Is A Cheap Stock

After five straight years of bumper crops, agricultural commodities prices are close to the lowest level seen in years. Ideal growing conditions and technological advances in farming have created some of the most significant stockpiles in the primary grain markets over recent years. After another year of abundant crops in 2017, there is plenty to meet the needs of the world.

While each year is a new adventure in the agricultural markets and Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices, world population continues to grow. In 1960 there were barely three billion mouths to feed on our planet, and today the number of inhabitants of the earth has more than doubled to 7.4 billion. Baby boomers lived through an era where the world added more people than existed when they were born.

The one constant in the agricultural markets each year is that demand for the basic foodstuffs of our planet continues at an upward trajectory. However, crop production is a year-to-year affair. Technological advances have made farming more efficient over past decades, but it is the weather that determines prices. In 2012, a drought gripped the fertile Plains of one of the world's leading producers of grains, the United States. Prices for corn and soybeans reached record highs during that year and wheat spiked to the upside. However, memories tend to be short and five years of ample crops and cooperative weather have caused many consumers to become accustomed to plenty of food supplies at ever-decreasing prices. One company, Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), has seen its share price decreasing over recent weeks and months because of the pressure on agricultural commodities prices and processing spreads. Meanwhile, the bearish price action in the stock could be creating one of the best opportunities for investors in the equities market these days where bargains are hard to find.

The supermarket to the world

Archer Daniels Midland calls itself the supermarket to the world. The business of the company is procurement, transportation, storage, processing and merchandising of agricultural commodities and products.

ADM is an active participant in the world's oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley markets. ADM's business, which has been around since the late 1800s, is transforming crops into the products that meet the requirements of a world where population and wealth growth has increased the demand for foodstuffs and biofuels. ADM is a U.S. company, but it operates in more than 160 countries around the globe. According to the company's website, ADM controls "a global value chain that includes 500 crop procurement locations, 250 ingredient manufacturing facilities, 38 innovation centers and the world's premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses."

The company should thrive on volume and on the differential between the prices of the agricultural commodities and products it produces. 2017 was the fifth straight year of bumper crops leading to lower prices for all of the major grains.

A weak stock in a strong market

ADM's stock has been suffering over recent months, and it slipped to a new low for the year at $38.59 per share on Wednesday, November 15.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of ADM stock dating back to November 2016 highlights, the price has been making lower highs since late February when it traded at the year's high at $47.44 per share. ADM trades at a P/E ratio of around 16.5 times earnings and pays a 3.22% dividend. In a market where the average P/E of the S&P 500 is over 31 times earnings, the supermarket to the world's stock price is trading at a much lower multiple than many other companies in the equities markets.

ADM's recent earnings report was a disaster.

Quarterly earnings fell 44% on weaker trading profits, severance and restructuring costs, and a global glut of agricultural commodities and products. ADM missed both its profit and revenue estimates, and the market punished the company sending the stock to its lows of the year. In a market where almost anything with a ticker and hope has exploded to the upside over the course of 2017 ADM is a case study in poor performance. The major stock indices have all posted double-digit gains in 2017, but ADM is 14.7% lower in the year based on its closing price of $38.96 on November 15.

Agricultural commodities under pressure -- refining is even worse

The prices of agricultural commodities have been under pressure over recent months after the fifth straight year of bumper crops in the United States.

Source: CQG

The price of corn has made lower highs and is close to the lowest level of the year at $3.3850 per bushel.

Source: CQG

Soybeans have been making lower highs since July.

Source: CQG

Wheat inventories are at a record high, and the price has languished. The one thing that all of the agricultural commodities have in common these days, other than bumper crops, is that demand continues to rise.

More volume of grain production should equal more business for ADM and more demand for products around the globe should translate to a booming business. However, while the soybean processing business has improved, the corn business has been overwhelmed by a market glut and narrowing processing spread which is the mother's milk ADM's earnings.

When it comes to the processing spreads, the soybean crush spread has offered some profitable opportunities given rising demand for soybean oil.

Source: CQG

The processing spread that represents the economics of crushing soybeans into bean products like oil and meal has appreciated from around the 70 level at the end of 2016 to its current level at 97.75. Soybean meal and oil have outperformed the price of the oilseed which should result in profits for ADM and others in the soybean processing business. Meanwhile, the corn processing business has been a different story.

Corn is the input cost when it comes to the processing of the grain into ethanol. At the end of 2016, corn as trading at the $3.52 per bushel level and it closed on November 15 at $3.385, down 3.84% on the year.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of ethanol has moved from $1.606 per gallon at the end of 2016 to its current level at $1.405, a decline of 12.5%. When the cost of the primary input in the refining process declines a lot less than the price of the output, the business becomes a losing proposition. For ADM and others involved in ethanol refining, the biofuel has weighed heavily on earnings. Operating a refinery is a highly capital-intensive endeavor. ADM and other processors cannot just shut down refining when margins are slim or at a loss and turn in back on when they rebound, it would be too expensive. Therefore, the companies must continue to operate during difficult times in the hope of thriving when margins improve.

The recent rebound in oil and gasoline prices did little to help the ethanol refining business as the biofuel traded to almost a 40-cent discount to gasoline and as of November 15 was still at a 33.5 cent discount. The fifth straight year of bumper crops and a long period of declining processing margin has squeezed ADM along with its competitors Bunge Limited (BG), Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus. Analysts are expecting more of the same in 2018 prompting earnings warnings and talks of cost-cutting and consolidation in the industry. Healthy competition is a positive when it comes to feeding the world, and a monopoly or lack of competition in the space could lead to much higher prices in the coming years. Even the companies themselves are warning that margins will be weak in 2018. The CEO of ADM Juan Luciano warned that "we are not counting on a significant change in conditions for 2018." However, when it comes to the agricultural markets, there is only one real source when it comes to projecting future conditions, and it is not the CEO or ADM or any of his competitors or market analysts.

Each year is a new adventure

In the world of agricultural production, each year is always a new adventure as weather, crop diseases, and other exogenous events dictate crop yields and the path of least resistance for prices. Mother Nature is the only absolute source for the future. In the world of financial results, past performance is not an indicator of future results. In agriculture, just because we have experienced five straight years of abundant crops does not guaranty that 2018 will be the same. In fact, the longer the streak, the greater the chances of a drought or an event that reduces yields in a world where demand is constantly rising. At the same time, refining spreads reflect demand for the products of the commodities and with economic growth improving in the U.S. and Europe and population and wealth growth in China and India the prospects for the struggling agricultural companies like ADM may not be quite as bad as analysts and even the CEOs are saying. When it comes to the later, managing expectation is part of the job, so I take the comments of Mr. Luciano with a grain of salt.

Demographics say buy ADM

At its current share price, ADM could be a bargain. With a total market cap of under $22 billion, the "supermarket to the world" could become a very interesting prospect for the Chinese who have a long history of picking up cheap companies in the commodities sector. In 2013, a Chinese company bought the world's leading hog producer Smithfield Foods, so the "supermarket to the world" would have a unique appeal to the country with the world's largest population at the right price.

While the latest financial report from the company was grim, and the prospects in the current environment mean more tough times ahead, ADM is a contrarian play in an expensive stock market that offers exposure to the business of feeding the world. At the same time, the chart of ADM stock has something significant in common with the prices of the major grain market on a long-term basis.

Source: CQG

Source: CQG

Source: CQG

The quarterly charts of wheat, corn, and soybeans all show markets that have slowly been making higher lows over the long-haul. As global demand rises, the base prices for these agricultural commodities have all moved higher. The world has become accustomed to bumper crops each year and the next time yields suffer, and inventories begin to fall, watch out on the upside.

Source: Barchart

The price action in ADM shares dating back to the late 1990s displays the same pattern we see in the grain markets. I am a scale down buyer of ADM stock leaving room to add on further price weakness. I believe that the demographics offer the best case for the supermarket to the world to make a comeback in the months and years ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.