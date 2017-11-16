Crude Oil Runs Into Resistance

While renewable energy is the way of the future, it is still crude oil that powers the world these days. Oil is an energy commodity, but at the same time, it can be a political hot potato. With more than half the world's reserves located in the Middle East, political events in one of the most turbulent regions of the world often impact the path of least resistance for the price of oil. At the same time, Saudi Arabia and Russia are the world's two leading producers each with output of more than 10 million barrels per day. Technological advances when it comes to extracting the fossil fuel from the crust of the earth in the United States has lowered production costs.

Moreover, it allows the U.S. to compete with the Saudis and Russians, particularly when the price rises above production cost. The U.S. has become the world's swing producer. When the price of oil rises to an economic level, the energy commodity flows from U.S. wells. When it falls, America can become an influential consumer putting the U.S. in an enviable position as both of the top producers rely on revenues from oil sales for economic survival.

The world is changing, and the Saudis in their vision 2030 plan to diversify their economy by raising capital via an IPO of Aramco in 2018. The proceeds of a sale of a percentage of the Kingdom's crown jewel will capitalize their sovereign wealth fund for investments in growth businesses around the world. When it comes to the Russian, the mineral-rich country produces many commodities, and while proceeds from crude oil are critical, the nation has many other revenue producing businesses.

Since the turn of the century, we have seen lots of volatility in the price of the energy commodity. Since 2000, the price has traded from lows of $16.70 per barrel in 2001 to highs of $147.27 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. More recently, crude oil peaked at just over $107 per barrel in June 2014 and reached a low in February 2016 at $26.05.

It will not be long until other energy sources begin to eat into crude oil's market share, but for the foreseeable future, it remains a critical raw material. In 2017, the price of the most closely watched raw material has traded in a range from $42.05 to $57.92 on the active month NYMEX futures contract. With six weeks left to go in the year, the price could be heading lower from its highest level of 2017.

A new low in June and new high in November for 2017

On June 21, crude oil traded to its lowest level since August 2016 when the price hit $42.05 per barrel.

As the weekly chart highlights, the price fell 15 cents below technical support at the November 2016 low of $42.20 per barrel on the active month NYMEX futures contract where it found a bottom. Over the next almost five months, the price recovered and rose to a new high for the year eclipsing the January peak at $55.24 per barrel. On November 8, the December NYMEX contract reached a high of $57.92 per barrel where it stalled.

A crowded trade

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. When open interest increases alongside a rising price, it typically validates a bullish trend in a futures market.

As the daily chart of the December NYMEX crude oil contract illustrates, open interest rose to an all-time peak of 2.691 million contracts on November 10, just two days after the energy commodity hit its most recent peak price. While the increase in the technical metric is traditionally supportive of the bullish trend, it is also a sign that holding a long position in the energy commodity became a crowded trade. Traders and trend-following speculators love a bullish trend and when one develops they tend to hop on board. The increase in the number of open contracts a record level was a sign that the risk of a long position in oil was becoming great. Since the recent highs, the price of oil has slipped back to the $55 per barrel level, trading to a low of $54.81 on November 14.

Those of you who read my articles know that I became bullish on the energy commodity on the day it hit its low for the year. I wrote, "I believe that the risk in crude oil has now shifted to the upside and that the energy commodity will head back to the $50 per barrel level sooner rather than later. In the low $40s, crude oil is now on sale, and the bargain price is not likely to last for long." Now, even though the price has pulled back to what was its technical resistance level at the January highs of $55.24 per barrel and with crude oil near the highest level of the year, I believe risk has increased in a market where there are bullish and bearish factors at play. The high level of open interest and many speculative long positions in the market compounds the risk of a correction at the current price.

Global demand versus increasing U.S. production

Global economic growth has spurred demand for all industrial commodities, and crude oil is no exception. In the U.S. the latest data shows that GDP is growing at or above the 3% level. In Europe, the economy is improving, and this week, German economic data caused the euro currency to move higher after a corrective period. In Asia, Chinese demand for raw materials over recent months caused ferrous and nonferrous metals and other industrial commodities to rally. It is likely that China was buying crude oil over the summer months to build the nation's strategic petroleum reserve.

At the same time, the low prices at the end of June caused shale production in the U.S. to slow. Rig counts leveled off after climbing for the better part of the year and inventories began to drop. However, over recent weeks that trend has reversed. As of November 10, Baker Hughes reported an increase of nine rigs in operation raising the total to 738 compared to only 452 rigs operating last year at the same time. After many weeks of withdrawals from inventories, the American Petroleum Institute told markets that crude oil inventories rose by 6.513 million barrels for the week ending November 10. The Energy Information Administration reported an increase in stocks of 1.9 million barrels this week.

When it comes to term structure the recent turn in the price of crude oil has caused one year spreads to loosen.

The December 2018 versus December 2018 NYMEX spread has moved from a backwardation of $2.48 on November 6 to a back of around $1.15 on November 15. The deferred discount has declined which confirms that supplies are building and hedging activity may be slowing after the price has come down from the most recent high. The January 2018 versus January 2019 one-year spread on Brent crude oil has moved lower and was trading at a backwardation of $2.35 per barrel, down from over the $3 level in recent sessions.

Processing spread have reflected seasonal factors over recent sessions since crude oil hit its high with strength in heating oil and weakness in gasoline.

The gasoline refining spread has declined from highs of $20.57 per barrel on November 3 to under the $18 per barrel level.

Meanwhile, the December heating oil crack spread remains close to recent highs at just over $25 per barrel. There were many clues back in late June and early July that led to a bullish outlook for crude oil, but as the biannual meeting of the oil cartel approached the picture when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of oil is a lot cloudier these days.

OPEC is a mess

On November 30, the oil ministers of OPEC will gather in Vienna for their biannual strategy session, and market expectations are for them to extend production cuts to the end of 2018. At their last meeting before the summer, OPEC only pushed the cuts out to the end of the first quarter of next year. However, with the Saudi IPO of Aramco on the table for the second half of 2018 and all of the member nations in favor of keeping crude oil stable around current prices, the ministers know that disappointing market expectations will likely cause a fast and furious selloff in the price of the energy commodity.

In a meeting in Moscow last month, King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Vladimir Putin probably discussed the production quotas and came to a meeting of the minds. The world's two leading producers each with output of over 10 million barrels per day want a stable oil price that is as high as possible given the current economic state of the world. However, when the ministers sit down, the Saudis will face their arch enemies, Iran as well as the minister from Qatar, the small, wealthy country that KSA and their allies decided to blockade over recent months. With proxy wars in the region and the threat of escalation on the table, the hatred at the meeting will likely reach new heights.

Meanwhile, Russia has served as a mediator for the cartel since their strategy of flooding the market with oil to rid the world of U.S. shale production failed miserably in 2016. Russia's goal has to be to keep the cartel focused on the production cuts even though they have publicly hesitated about the term of the extension this week. Without Russian influence, OPEC is a mess of warring factions that could not agree on anything much less a strategy for coordinating oil policy to help each other financially.

Price shocks are still on the upside, but the sweet spot is back in play

Given the tumultuous situation brewing in the Middle East between Saudi Arabia and Iran over Yemen, Qatar, and Lebanon, the chances for escalating violence is at the highest level in years. Two weeks ago, a rocket fired from Yemen was shot down by an American-made Patriot missile defense system sold to the Saudis. The missile came from rebels in Yemen courtesy of Iran. At the same time, domestic issues within Saudi Arabia have reached a fevered pitch with arrests of high ranking government officials, business leaders, and members of the royal family as the King and Crown Prince MBS seek to clean up corruption and dissent. The bottom line is that the potential for an explosive event in the Middle East that could impact oil production, refining, or logistical route could cause a sudden price spike in the energy commodity. Risk/reward favors the upside when it comes to an event-driven move in the oil market meaning that oil is likely to explode higher or drift lower.

I continue to believe that if everything manages to remain calm over the coming weeks and months, $50 on the nearby NYMEX crude oil contract remains the pivot point and sweet spot for the energy commodity. At around half the price seen in June 2014 and double the level from February 2016 the half-century mark is a price that satisfies producers and consumers alike. While $50 is not a level that makes either the supply or demand side jump for joy, it is a price that both sides can tolerate.

I believe that oil has become a crowded trade for the bulls and unless an exogenous shock hits the Middle East, we will see the price move back to the $50 per barrel level sooner rather than later. However, short the crude oil market given the political turmoil and rising tensions in the region that contains half of the world's reserves of the energy commodity is also a risky trade. The SCCO or put options on NYMEX crude oil for January or February delivery may be the best way to position for a return to the sweet spot with limited risk these days. Keep those stops tight and remember the risk of a price shock to the upside has increased when approaching the market these days, but the odds favor a reversion to a price that satisfies all parties.

