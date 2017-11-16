CVS: Undervalued

A few days ago, I wrote about Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) - one of the two biggest pharmacy retailers in the United States. The second big pharmacy retailer and competitor of Walgreens Boots Alliance is CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) - both companies have a market share of about 20%. In the article I already mentioned, that I prefer CVS as an investment over Walgreens as I think the company is superior in many different aspects. I will show why CVS is one of the best long-term investments the market currently offers. At first, we will examine the two business segments (pharmacy retailer and pharmacy benefit manager) and then describe why CVS has a competitive advantage leading to a wide moat for the company. Finally, we show why the company is a good investment right now, not just from a fundamental perspective, but also from a technical point of view.

Not just a pharmacy retailer

While Walgreens Boots Alliance is generating most of its revenue from pharmacy retail, CVS seems more diversified. Although the company reports in three different segments, only two of them are important to us. On the one hand we have the retail/LTC segment and on the other hand the pharmacy service segment (the corporate segment would be the third, but is not generating revenue).

As of December 31, 2016, the retail segment included 9,709 locations in 49 states (1,674 of these are pharmacies of the company within Target (NYSE: TGT) stores). During 2016 the retail/LTC segment filled approximately 1.2 billion prescriptions (counting 90-day prescriptions as three prescriptions) and the company held 23.8% of the United States retail pharmacy market. About 75% of the $81.1 billion in revenue were generated from prescription drugs, but a typical store also sells over-the-counter and personal care products as well as beauty and cosmetic products and additional products like greeting cards or photo finishing services.

The pharmacy service segment (CVS Caremark) provides a full range of pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) solutions and generated almost $120 billion in revenue in 2016. The clients are consisting primarily of employers, insurance companies, unions, health plans, etc. As of December 31, 2016, the pharmacy service segment operated 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores and 13 specialty mail order pharmacies. During 2016 the company filled or managed approximately 1.2 billion prescriptions (which equates to 1.6 billion prescriptions when counting 90-day prescriptions as three prescriptions).

Wide-moat company

Companies in the retail sector have very seldom a wide moat. And although CVS Health's retail segment is certainly not the reason for the wide moat of the company, among all the different types of retail businesses we can think about, the retail pharmacy business is certainly one that has at least a little competitive advantage. About 25% of revenue from the retail segment is generated by selling products, that cannot only be bought at other pharmacy retailers like Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), but also in supermarkets and discount retailers like Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT), Kroger (NYSE: KR) or Costco Wholesale Corporation (Nasdaq: COST). However, 75% of revenue is from the sales of prescription drugs and that share is increasing over the last years (in 2014 only 70.7% of revenue was from prescription drugs), which is a positive sign as CVS is less and less relying on cosmetics, beauty and other general merchandise - products with hardly any incentive to buy them at CVS Health.

In my article about Walgreens Boots Alliance I already mentioned the PwC Total Retail study 2017. In this study there is another important factor the authors emphasize:

"In the U.S., retail clinics run by Walgreens and CVS have become a very real choice for Americans seeking health care, as customers consistently rank their satisfaction with these clinics ahead of doctors' visits. CVS Health, the largest network of retail clinics in the U.S., has more than 1,000 clinics in 33 states." (PWC Total Retail 2017, p. 40)

CVS has 1,139 MinuteClinics as of December 31, 2016. These clinics are staffed by nurse practitioners and physician assistants to diagnose and treat minor health conditions, perform health screenings, monitor chronic conditions and provide wellness services. The combination of retail stores as well as clinics doesn't create a wide economic moat, but it seems at least like a small competitive advantage. And it is especially a competitive advantage over e-commerce and potential threats that might arise in the future (once again we have to mention Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN)).

(Source: Own work based on SEC-Filings)

Although the retail business of CVS has maybe a narrow moat, the wide moat of CVS stems from the pharmacy service segment and the pharmacy benefit management of CVS. CVS Caremark is not only contributing a bigger part to the company's overall revenue, but the share is also increasing over the years from 44% in 2007 to 60% in 2016.

Pharmacy benefit managers serve as the middle-man between insurance companies, pharmacies and manufacturer and their goal is to ensure lower drug costs. Only three companies control 70% of the market - aside from CVS Health Corp the two other companies are Express Scripts (Nasdaq: ESRX) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). But just the fact, that CVS is one of the biggest PBM in the United States doesn't constitute a moat.

The company reviews and approves the selection of drugs for inclusion on one of the template formularies. CVS - and the other PBM - are assisting clients in designing benefit plans and are making recommendations helping to minimize the costs. As the PBMs create the lists or formularies of drugs that will be covered by different health plans, they have the power the favor certain drugs over others (and maybe choose generics instead of brand names or vice versa). Just being market leader doesn't usually constitute a moat for a company, but the sheer size of the three big PBMs - and the position of CVS in particular - lead to enormous power when negotiating discounts and this generates huge cost advantages for CVS.

CVS is the only big company with the possibility to use the perfect combination of pharmacy retailer and pharmacy benefit manager. It not just operates four mail order dispensing pharmacies in the United States, but also has almost 10,000 brick-and-mortar pharmacies. This situation provides the opportunity to steer the PBM customers towards their own pharmacies and penalize those who choose to use their own community pharmacy or some other pharmacy retailer.

These factors lead not only to extremely high switching costs for customers, but the big-player PBMs also benefit from cost advantages - both factors lead to a competitive advantage and a wide moat for CVS. The company states, that it has unparalleled scale in the U.S. - both in terms of dispensed prescription volume and managed claims volume - to drive down costs. The company also claims, that no PBM is better positioned to offer innovative cost management solutions that meet the needs of both plan sponsors and patients.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In order to calculate the intrinsic value of CVS, we need to know how much the company can increase revenue and net income over the next years. The company's own long-term targets are about 11% growth in net revenue, buy only about 6% operating profit growth. An expected EPS growth of about 10% is the result from about 5% growth in net income per year and another 5% growth due to share buybacks.

(Source: Analyst Day Investor Presentation 2016)

If we ignore the share buyback program, we assume 5% growth for the next 10 years and 3% growth for perpetuity. Taking the current net income as basis, we get an intrinsic value of $84.22 for CVS (10% discount rate). Because of the company's wide moat, we can assume that CVS can keep up the higher growth rate for longer than just 10 years. Assuming a 5% growth rate for perpetuity instead of just 3%, we get an intrinsic value of $103.30.

Technical Picture

In the case of CVS, we will not just look at the fundamentals of the company, but also analyze it from a technical perspective. After the stock price declined for over two years from $114 to below $70, the stock reached a strong support level and is currently at a nice entry point. The fact, that CVS is undervalued from a fundamental standpoint is supported by two strong technical support levels:

At about $68 we find the 50% Fibonacci retracement (meaning that the stock retraced exactly half of the last upward wave since 2009).

Additionally, we meet the long-term upward trendline at the same price level that is connecting lows over more than 14 years. We can draw an upward trendline from the lows of 2003 to the lows of 2009, 2010 and 2011 and the chances are good, that the stock will bounce off once again.

(Source: TraderFox Trading-Desk - 8.000 Aktien und Realtimekurse weltweit in Echtzeit!)

As always, technical analysis won't provide any clear signals that a turnaround has to happen or that we have reached a temporary low in the chart. But there are very good chances that at current levels not just long-term investors will buy the stock as it is an undervalued wide-moat company, but also technical oriented traders might jump in as the stock is at a support level right now. The combination of these two can lead to a potential turnaround for CVS Health Care.

Comparison to Walgreens Boots Alliance

I already mentioned that CVS is the better pick if you want to invest in a pharmacy retailer. There are a number of reasons making CVS the obvious choice for long-term investors. Aside from the fact, that Walgreens Boots Alliance is a dividend aristocrat and CVS only a dividend achiever (dividend increased for 14 consecutive years), CVS currently has a dividend yield of almost 3% while Walgreens Boots Alliance only yields 2.4% and both companies have similar payout ratios. CVS has increased the dividend 27% annually in the last 10 years. CVS also shows a higher and more constant growth in revenue as well as net income than Walgreens Boots Alliance and seems more predictable for the future. With two segments that are similar in revenue, CVS is more diversified than Walgreens Boots Alliance and especially the pharmacy benefit management segment of CVS provides a wide moat for the company, while the pharmacy retail segment - for Walgreens Boots Alliance as well as for CVS - provides a very narrow moat at best. And finally - the decisive argument - CVS is undervalued while Walgreens Boots Alliance only seems fairly valued right now.

Conclusion

With a current CAPE ratio of 30.9 the stock market is anything but cheap. In my article "U.S. stock market: 5 reasons to be cautious" I showed why investors should be very cautious when investing in the stock market in the United States. However, there are still a few companies that can be described as undervalued and are a good long-term investment. CVS is one of those companies that are currently appealing not just for long-term value investors, but also for dividend investors. However, if the stock market starts to correct steeply CVS might temporarily also decline lower, but over the long-term CVS is a good investment at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long TGT and all information and numbers are based on the company's own SEC-Filings.