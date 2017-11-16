Valeant: A Look At The Positives

Those who follow me know that I have traded in and out of Valeant (VRX) several times this year. At the beginning of the year I made the bold call that Valeant would end this year at around $30 per share. I was personally involved on Valeant with July calls with a $15 strike and I closed the trade for a 2.3x return. I always recommend my readers to take safer bets and for that reason I recommended investors selling January 2018 $20 puts for a net entry price of $11.80. That trade continues to be profitable.

Valeant continues to show great promise and I continue to believe that the management team running Valeant is superior to any other team of comparable size pharmaceutical companies. So I continue to stick with my bullish call on this issue.

But first I will say that even though I continue to believe on a possible year end rally I don't expect the stock to close above $20 per share unless another asset divestiture is announced or another indication for Xifaxan is purchased and licensed by Alfa Wassermann.

Valeant on its way to a normalized valuation

There are few companies that trade at significant premium vs. peers and two of those big examples are Allergan (AGN) and Perrigo (PRGO). On Allergan's case Brent Saunders its CEO was regarded until recently the best CEO on the industry. Such was the empire that he built that even Pfizer was interested on buying them for their open science R&D capabilities and for their tax advantage.

The other company, Perrigo, was run by no other than Valeant's current CEO Joseph Papa. Perrigo became a leader on generics, branded pharmaceuticals and OTC medicines among others. About 75% of Perrigo's business comes from reliable, predictable cash flows. This makes Perrigo trade at a 12.1x forward ebitda/ev valuation vs. Valeant's current 8.32x ttm Ebitda.

Assuming Valeant is able to earn next year 3.4b in Ebitda down from the middle point range of 3.65 this year a more normalized 10x ratio would equal to a price share of $28. There are many here that will argue that divested businesses will affect Ebitda next year but many of the businesses closed at the beginning of the year with the exception of Inova. It's still totally possible that Valeant comes at the top of their guidance range at $3.75 billion for the year. And for next year Siliq and Vyzulta revenues will be there for the whole fiscal year to offset some of the losses.

My take is that Siliq, Vyzulta and IDP-118 will be enough to offset all the divested assets EBITDA and Xifaxan and Relistor will partially offset the LOE of next year. We are looking at potentially another $200 million in EBITDA loss from LOE minus whatever contributions Xifaxan and Relistor make.

Joe Papa has continually been emphasizing that Salix and Bausch and Lomb contribute 77% of the revenue of the company. Those earnings come from reliable, predictable cash flows. He is telegraphing to investors that just as Perrigo's, Valeant's business should be valued at much higher levels. The debt overhang should prevent it from reaching any Enterprise Valuation of above 10x EBITDA but as the refinancing march continues so should the stock continue to climb.

A bullish scenario

It's completely possible that next year's EBITDA will be flat to slightly up. Siliq is quickly gaining traction and could soon become a major contributor of profitability. Also Vyzulta has the potential to become a blockbuster drug. IDP-118 with PDUFA date on June 2018 has the potential to quickly gain market share was well. The low Ebitda margins on the divested assets make it entirely possible that these new high margin revenues more than make the difference from the divested assets. Even Dendreon didn't enjoy very high margins.

It's possible that Xifaxan grows 30% yoy with a combination of price increases and prescription growth and relistor grows 40% yoy. This alone with the growth of the new product launches could offset entirely the EBITDA decline and actually make the EBITDA slightly grow next year.

An additional indication for Xifaxan could definitely do the trick and Joe Papa is definitely looking into it.

Conclusion

Valeant is a huge pharmaceutical company and the Bausch and Lomb franchise is big enough to pay interest on debt and still provide some cash flow. The rest of the business is enough to deleverage the company while making it grow again. Within 24 months debt should be at 22b and Ebitda at approximately 4b. By then even a conservative 9x EV/EBitda would put the share price at $42 or about a 300% return in less than 3 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX, MYL, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.