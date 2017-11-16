Bullish Sentiment Crashes

It looks like all of the negative talk from some high-profile investors in recent days has made its way into the heads of individual investors, causing them to turn increasingly bearish on equities. According to this week's sentiment survey from AAII, bullish sentiment crashed from 45.1% down to 29.35%. That's the largest one-week decline since April 2013! With bullish sentiment now sporting a 20-handle, it's also safe to say that the streak of sub-50% readings that has been in place for 150 straight weeks now won't be broken anytime soon.

Bearish sentiment, meanwhile, didn't see quite as big a move as bullish sentiment, but it did spike by 12 percentage points, and that's the largest one-week increase since February 2016.