Nike: Short-Term Headwinds

Nike has seen positive momentum after laying out its long-term guidance and strategy at its recent investor day event.

Nike (NKE) was greeted with praise after its recent investor day event, where it laid out its plans going forward. Despite the optimism, gross margins fell during its fiscal 2017, and continued to slide year-over-year during its first quarter of 2018. I decided to perform an annual check-up on the company, and hopefully gain some insight into its prospects going forward.

Gross margins continue to fall, but this might be temporary

The firm's gross margins fell to 44.6% in fiscal 2017 from 46.2% during the previous year, but this was in part due to negative currency fluctuations. Nike does a lot of business outside its own borders, so while this allows the company to have a low effective tax rate, it also opens it up to swings in foreign currencies. 90 basis points were shaved off its gross margins in 2017 as a result.

Lower Nike brand direct-to-consumer margins also accounted for a 20 basis point drop in gross margins, mostly due to higher off-price sales. Nike indicated that it's dedicated to growing its higher-margin DTC business long-term, but it does require significant initial fixed investment up front. Digital commerce sales, which are about 24% of total Nike brand DTC revenues, are now at $2.2 billion - growing almost 30% from fiscal 2016's digital sales of $1.7 billion. There's a good chance that DTC is responsible for growing gross margins long-term, as well as growing overall sales, too.

Nike is also focused on growing free cash flow faster than net income, according to management's discussion and analysis section in its 10-K. This is a good thing, and should boost the overall quality of its earnings, which will be discussed later in this article. Management also indicated that it expects return on invested capital in the high-twenties to low-thirties going forward as well. The focus on expanding ROIC and free cash flow through fiscal 2020 is music to my ears, and I think it means that management is focused on making the business bigger and better, not just better.

Nike's above-average economic spread

I will next focus on Nike's return on invested capital for fiscal 2017, as well as its weighted average cost of capital, or WACC. I created the below model (and all others, unless otherwise noted) using data from the firm's 10-K.

The spread between Nike's ROIC and WACC is its economic profit, or excess return above its cost of capital. I also decided to include a range of more conservative equity costs, as well as their impact on Nike's overall WACC.

Even assuming much higher equity costs, Nike appears to earn wide, double-digit economic profits. The company also has a retail presence, and utilizes off-balance sheet financing in the form of long-term, non-cancelable operating lease, however. In the next section, I will theoretically capitalize them and illustrate the effect on the firm's balance sheet and its ROIC.

Adjusting for operating leases

The first step involves estimating the present value of the leases. I discounted them at Nike's pretax cost of debt below.

With this estimate in hand, we can inject them into the overall capital structure.

Nike's debt-to-equity increases to 0.59 x from the headline ratio of just 0.31x. This is the new denominator for the adjusted ROIC equation; to get the numerator, we need to adjust the firm's NOPAT, or net operating profit after tax.

The first step involves estimating lease-related interest and depreciation expenses, and factoring in their impact in relation to Nike's EBIT.

Then we can take taxes into account to arrive at adjusted NOPAT. Dividing this by the previously calculated adjusted capital base gives us our updated ROIC number, which includes the estimated impact of the firm's off-balance sheet leases.

Nike still earns ROIC north of 20% even after accounting for the leases, so I'll conclude this section by saying that it remains an above-average operation, led by a management team with exceptional capital allocation skills.

What's driving return on equity?

Next I'll single out the equity slice, by breaking down Nike's ROE into five analyzable pieces.



Nike has sequentially improved its return on equity, but not all returns are created equal. The drop in margins is once again visible, but was offset by increased leverage, which magnifies overall ROE. It also managed to improve both its tax and interest burdens year-over-year, helping lift overall ROE as well.

Efficiency also improved, with asset turnover eclipsing both fiscal 2016 and 2015's ratios. All-in-all, the drop in margins was the only flaw, and this trend might reverse going forward if currency headwinds turn to tailwinds and/or management continues to build out the DTC business - while expanding margins at the gross level.

Earnings quality and free cash flow analysis

Nike turns a suitable amount of its sales into free cash flow every year.

This might improve going forward, if management is able to achieve its goal of growing free cash flow faster than net income going forward. This achievement would also improve Nike's earnings quality.

Ideally, net income would be completely covered by free cash, but with Nike, this isn't the case. This indicates lower earnings quality. The fact that management is focused on improving this, however, is encouraging.

Valuations

NKE shares have tended to trade at roughly 26 times earnings on average over the last five-years. This compares to the thirteen-year median multiple of only about 21.43 times earnings. That puts shares at anywhere from fair value to undervalued at 22.61 times 2017 earnings, depending on the time frame.

Factoring in growth is a little tricky, as analysts actually expect a decline in earnings for fiscal 2018, before a return to growth in fiscal 2019.

Using a conservative 10% to 12% discount rate, shares currently have about 5.34% to 7.26% of bottom-line growth baked in. If Nike can at least meet analysts expected EPS estimate of $2.66 in 2019 (growth of almost 6%), perhaps valuations are warranted at current levels, but that's putting a lot of faith in future estimates.

Conclusion

I've owned Nike since 2012 and think it's a better business than it was when I first purchased shares. It seems to focus on growing bigger and better, not just bigger. It's also difficult for me to discern what I should be paying for shares at current levels due to the cloud of uncertainty hanging over earnings, however, but my gut tells me that they're slightly overvalued.

Management is also guiding for mid-teens growth in EPS on average through 2020, however, so I could be wrong - as this is more growth than what's currently reflected in the share price, in my opinion. I like the company's focus on ROIC and free cash flow growth, as well as the lucrative prospects going forward of its DTC business, so I'll continue to hold my shares for now and pay close attention to how management executes its goals going forward. I think the management team over at Nike is exceptional, so for now they get the benefit of the doubt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.