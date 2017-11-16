Apple's Growth Potential In China - Victor Dergunov's Idea Of The Month

| About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Summary

We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.

SA Marketplace author Victor Dergunov continues the series with his idea of the month: Apple.

Extremely important Apple does well in China - the potential is staggering. Apple should also apply more cash to the content business as it's a bit of a weak spot.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , , , Personal Computers,
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here