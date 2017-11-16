Green Dot Portfolio:  Opportunity Knocked - TCO

Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) provides an excellent example of the challenges that must be made when investing and managing a portfolio.

The Trade Entry

TCO had been on my watchlist for some time since earlier this year. It was a recommended REIT by others including contributions on Seeking Alpha, but it was caught up in the general decline in mall/retail REITs in early 2017. TCO's most recent top was $77.88 in August 2016. The stock slid gently from that point but seemed to level out a bit in early September, after hitting what appeared to be a low of $50.11 on August 28. There was a lot of counter-chatter at that time that not all REITs were doomed, so I thought that it was at a low enough level to purchase a small position. I bought only 15 shares on Sept. 14 at $51.68, for a total cost with commissions of $779.70. I wasn't going to be homeless if this trade was a loss.

TCO data by YCharts

The Bottom

What happened next was a bit unexpected. Two days after my purchase, the sideways pattern ended and the stock continued the gentle slide downwards. A classic bottom tail on higher volume materialized on Friday, Nov. 3 at $44.78. But at that point I was down -13.35% on the trade. A decision point appeared - either sell and take the loss, add shares (take the full position), or do nothing. I was convinced by the arguments that Taubman was not the train wreck of other mall REITs, yet the markets were approaching in time what I had been expecting - a fall pullback. So I decided to sit tight rather than add shares.

TCO data by YCharts

Rebound

TCO started a sharp rebound on Nov. 9, with significantly increasing volume. There was some news about the company that apparently caught the attention of investors. For four days the stock went nearly parabolic, so I knew that the uptrend was likely limited in duration. Another decision point appeared - take the profit, sit tight for future gain, or risk a change in trend.

I decided to sell on Nov 14, at $56.00 for a total profit of 7.16% after commissions. I didn't collect any dividends due to the short time in the trade. At 44 days, the return was about 41.3% annualized. The actual dollar profit was rather small ($55.79), but my style is to hit many singles compared to taking a larger risk for home runs. There are many trades out there and I can even revisit TCO on a pullback.

So why did I sell?

In addition to the limited (generally) nature of parabolic patterns, the market this week has appeared to break the seemingly unending string of new index highs being made every day. This larger market context is important for my overall decisions to buy and sell. The previous day candle (Tuesday, Nov. 14) signaled indecision. Furthermore, the 200 Moving Average loomed just overhead at about $57.88. While TCO gapped up a bit on Wednesday, it traded unconvincingly after the open.

TCO Price data by YCharts

Another trade-off in the decision was the dividends that I would have foregone by selling TCO now. But with only 15 shares and a dividend of $0.625 per quarter ($9.375 for my 15 shares), it would have taken just about 6 quarters to earn dividends equalling my swing trade profit for two months.

Decision Process

In my professional career before retiring, I studied (and even taught for a short time at a local state university) about decision making processes. On one extreme is optimization, trying to make the "best" decision. For investors, most use some technical analysis indicators. Among many approaches and tools, there are mathematical calculations of support and resistance. There are retracement levels (fibonacci relationships). There are even Elliott Wave patterns that investors use. I've followed what I consider are some very expert technical analysts over the years, and sometimes they are spot on and other times the market goes its own way on them. Optimization is difficult and takes time to execute.

For people who do not attempt to optimize when making decisions, and assuming they actually consider the pros and cons of a decision, they tend instead to satisfice, to make a decision that is "good enough." The dollar size of my trade was not as material as the percentage gain, and I'll take 7%+ in two months any day. Especially under the circumstances: the gap up pattern on TCO when the general markets were starting to show some stress argued for taking a profit that was "good enough." It's a classic example of the "one bird in hand versus two in the bush" in that I know the profit I have but take additional risk to wait for more, given the circumstances. If I continue to believe that TCO is as good an investment for the same reasons I first bought it only two months ago, I can re-purchase it on any larger pullback with the general market. For now I am comfortable that the bottom level has been revealed based on the merits of the stock itself (about $44.78).

If TCO for some reason breaks out, I can even evaluate re-entering based on any new information. But as a value investor more than a momentum investor, I would be likely to just pass for now. One important thing I've learned over the years is to not "live in the gap" as they say. It's not worth my peace of mind to become too stressed about not buying at the lowest low or selling at the highest high. Instead, I look for another opportunity.

This example of the TCO trade shows how investors can weigh decisions when buying and selling positions in their portfolio, and how swing trading can be considered to enhance returns for growth and income investors as well as dividends.

