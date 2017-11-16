Navios Maritime Partners Is Not Yet Willing To Share Cash

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) just announced 3rd Quarter results, which came in along the lines of what was expected, based on the last few months market development.

Their net operating cash flow was $27.2 million. Earlier, management had communicated that they estimated the free cash flow for the second half of the year to be $36 million. In my opinion, this present quarter should see a slightly higher operating cash flow, as some of the vessels rolling off charters, should be able to deliver higher returns under new contracts starting from this quarter. In the presentation to analysts, the management expects a free cash flow of $100 million for next year, based on market staying at today's level.

Based on the 150 million units outstanding, this translate to $0.66 per unit for the year.

The balance sheet has also improved considerably over the last year. Debt to book value is not only 37.3%, which is down 12% compared to last year. This is quite good in such a capital intensive industry, and as such gives NMM lenders more comfort in the company’s ability to weather any future market downturn.

What to believe of management's words

Yesterday, in the 3rd Quarter presentation, Chairman and CEO Angeliki Frangou said:

NMM is expected to generate significant cash flow, as it has no material near term debt maturities and low leverage. Consequently, we were able to renew our drybulk fleet, acquiring seven vessels and selling one vessel. [emphasis added]

Bear in mind that not one single word was mentioned about a reinstatement of the distribution of cash to unitholders.

Let me remind you what was stated in NMM Prospectus of 2014, regarding the cash distribution policy:

Our cash distribution policy reflects a basic judgment that our unitholders will be better served by distributing our cash available (after deducting expenses, including estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures and reserves) rather than retaining it. Because we believe we will generally finance any expansion capital expenditures from external financing sources, we believe that our investors are best served by our distributing all of our available cash. [emphasis added]

Contradictions, if there ever was one. NMM has in fact done the opposite of what they said they were going to do. Nobody can blame management for halting the payments of a distribution when the business was not doing well, as was the case over the last two years. However, things have changed.

NMM generated an operating surplus for the three month period ended September 30, 2017 of $27.2 million, as compared to $23.2 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2016. Operating Surplus is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to assist in evaluating a partnership’s ability to make quarterly cash distributions. [emphasis added]

From this we can conclude that the company does in fact have the ability to pay a distribution to unitholders, but they have chosen not to do so. Out of three analysts attending to the conference call, two of them asked questions pertaining to reinstatement of distribution. Ms. Frangou gave only vague answers, which implied that the reason for not paying a distribution now, seemed based on her observation that few long term charters has been concluded. This reason is flawed, as spot market earnings are mostly higher than long term charters. The company does benefit from this. If her concern is that the market may not continue the present trend, this is not what management portrayed, as it was a rosy outlook for the drybulk market going forward. Even if the market should take a turn for the worse, the distribution could be lowered in the future, as it has in the past.

The analysts does not seem to take an interest in the fact that NMM is using the free cash flow to buy more vessels, even though this was not what the management intended to do.

The share price went down more than 6% yesterday, upon receiving the announcement of the 3 rd Quarter results. I would venture to say that the reason for this drop is due to some investors losing patience with the management of the company. It cannot be a matter of investors being concerned about the fundamentals of the company, nor the business in which they operate. It is, in my opinion, a simple vote of confidence, which has caused unitholders to question whether they want to invest alongside Ms. Frangou.

Conclusion

The stock is still a hold, as I believe the fundamentals of the business will eventually benefit all unitholders. Obviously, at one point, they will have to reinstate the distribution, unless they want a mutiny.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.