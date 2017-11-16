Private Equity-Backed IPOs: Spotlight On KKR

47 companies have gone public in 2017 with private equity backing, up 42% from the 33 IPOs during the full-year 2016.

KKR has brought four IPOs to market in 2017, by far the most active PE firm in the IPO market. Its most recent offering, National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE), trades 36% above its IPO price.

Other notable PE firms

The Blackstone Group has been the largest shareholder of three IPOs since 2015. Each deal has a positive return. Its home-rental REIT Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is one of only three IPOs this year to raise over $1 billion.

Bain Capital was the primary backer of 2 US IPOs in 2017, after two years without a deal. October IPO RISE Education (Pending:REDU) is down 33% from its offer price, while Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is up 91% since March.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has been behind three IPOs over the past three years. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is currently 2016's best-performing IPO backed by a private equity firm, up 226% from its offer price.